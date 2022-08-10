‘Fire inspector’ who tried to get into burned building charged with impersonating public servant, cops say

Read full article on original website
1 killed as 24-year-old man drives into fire fundraising crowd: police
This story has been updated with information on the second victim. Pennsylvania State Police have identified the man they believe killed one person by plowing a car into a fundraiser crowd in Berwick Saturday evening and then killed his mother in an assault in nearby Nescopeck shortly thereafter. Adrian Oswaldo...
Man arrested after car plows into crowd at fundraiser for fire victims, and woman is found dead soon after
SHICKSHINNY - Pennsylvania State Police said late Saturday night they have a suspect in custody for a deadly string of incidents in Columbia and Luzerne counties that have left two dead and 17 injured. “The person who did these heinous crimes tonight is in custody right now,” said Trooper Anthony...
Car crashes into Pa. fundraiser for fire victims: reports
BERWICK - Authorities in northeastern Pennsylvania are responding to a multi-scene incident that started with a car plowing into a fundraiser here. According to initial reports, a person drove a car into a crowd at the benefit fundraiser in Berwick, Columbia County, and then sped off. That driver then got into a second accident, sources said, in the Luzerne County town of Nescopeck.
Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store
A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
Main Line Media News
Man admits to arson at estranged wife’s Perkiomen home, sent to prison
NORRISTOWN — A former Perkiomen Township man, who set a fire at a house occupied by his estranged wife, two children and his mother-in-law, just days after his wife obtained a protection from abuse order against him, is on his way to prison. Ravi Kumar Bellapu, 44, formerly of...
3rd suspect arrested after Pa. double homicide, authorities say
A third person who, along with a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, is accused of firing into a parked SUV, killing two teens, was arrested Friday morning on homicide charges, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck reports. The shooting happened March 14 in the 1300 block of Washington Street...
Two arrested on catalytic converter theft charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police announced the arrest of two men who allegedly stole three catalytic converters and a large coil of copper wire from Datom Products on August 7. Officials tell Eyewitness News that police, with the public’s help, were able to identify Jeremy White and Jeffrey Kaub as the individuals who stole the […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks DA's Office warns of arrest warrant email scam
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of an arrest warrant scam. The DA's Office reports the scam involves an email that appears for come from the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office and threatens the recipient with arrest if they do not pay a fee. A release...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 2 men displayed guns, stole wallet and sneakers from victim in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Two men have been charged after an armed robbery in Bethlehem. Jadrien Charles Robles, 20, and Cole Rauch, 18, were charged with robbery, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and possessing instruments of crime, according to a news release from city police. Bethlehem Police...
Mother accused of faking son’s COVID test to get him out of court
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have charged a woman after they say it was discovered she faked her son’s COVID-19 test to be positive to get him out of court to partake in senior week. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, Keri Cruser’s son was cited for underage drinking by Pennsylvania State Police for […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Judge sentences man who orchestrated violent home invasion in Smithfield Twp.
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A man who orchestrated a violent home invasion in Monroe County that resulted in the death of one of his accomplices has been sentenced. President Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington sentenced Unique Rainey to 5.5 to 11.5 years in state prison, followed by an additional year of probationary supervision, according to a news release from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.
Boy’s wheelchair stolen outside Monroe County home, police say
A motorized pediatric wheelchair that allows a Monroe County boy to get around each day was stolen Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The black, blue and silver chair was taken between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. from outside a home in Effort, police said. The boy has a traumatic...
Part of Musikfest closes for ‘isolated incident’ that includes report of gunfire
Update: Musikfest reopening Sunday after shooting sent panicked crowds running. Bethlehem police converged on a busy intersection at Musikfest shortly before the festival was set to close its northside venues Saturday night in what festival organizers initially described as a “developing situation.”. “There was an isolated incident (Saturday night)...
Police: Woman shot boyfriend in self-defense
JESSUP, Pa. — A woman shot her boyfriend in Lackawanna County Thursday night, but he is the one facing criminal charges. Police say the woman was acting in self-defense when she shot Eric Stepkovich at a home in Jessup. The woman told officers Stepkovich threw her to the ground,...
Three sentenced for home invasion resulting in death
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three have been sentenced after police say they pleaded guilty to burglary, and robbery at a Monroe County home that resulted in one accomplice’s death. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, on May 17, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police were called to a disturbance and a gunshot victim in the […]
Pa. man sentenced for deadly home invasion in Poconos
A 24-year-old Scranton man who pleaded guilty to burglary and robbery in a May 2021 home invasion in Monroe County was sentenced last month, the county district attorney’s office reported Thursday. His accomplice was killed by someone in the home. Unique Rainey will go to state prison for between...
WFMZ-TV Online
Know this man? Sketch shows person of interest in homicide
NEW MORGAN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday released new evidence in the fatal shooting of a security guard in southern Berks County. A composite sketch shows a man who police are calling a "person of interest" in the case involving two security guards who were shot — one fatally — while patrolling a lot in the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan last Saturday.
Wanted: Suspect Who Stole Nexium and Omeprazole from Rite Aid
FALLS TWP, PA — Do you know this person? The Falls Township Police Department is attempting to identify the pictured suspect. Authorities state that on Jul 27, 2022, at 4:38 pm, the pictured suspect stole numerous over-the-counter prescriptions, possibly Nexium and Omeprazole, from Rite Aid located on New Falls Road in Falls Township, Bucks County.
Man dies after being shot by police during arrest
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after being shot by police during an arrest in Luzerne County. Police say it happened in Hazle Township at the 22nd Street Auto Sales Center just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. According to a release from state police, members of the U.S....
Man wanted for stalking charged with harassing DA's office
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A New York man who was wanted on an arrest warrant repeatedly called the district attorney's office and left foul-mouthed sexual messages for staff, police say. Harold Nazario, 39, is now charged with obstructing a government agency and harassment. Previous charges filed against him, which triggered the arrest warrant, include stalking, harassment, and terroristic threats. According to police: ...
