‘Fire inspector’ who tried to get into burned building charged with impersonating public servant, cops say

BERWICK - Authorities in northeastern Pennsylvania are responding to a multi-scene incident that started with a car plowing into a fundraiser here. According to initial reports, a person drove a car into a crowd at the benefit fundraiser in Berwick, Columbia County, and then sped off. That driver then got into a second accident, sources said, in the Luzerne County town of Nescopeck.

BERWICK, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO