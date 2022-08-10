A burglary investigation Friday on Walnut Street led to the arrest of a man who allegedly forced his way into a home. Officers responded to a call in the 1500 block of Walnut about 2:30 for a woman screaming at an unknown man who had broken into her house. An arrest citation says 37-year old Derrick Gill of Hopkinsville had broken her locked storm door to get inside.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO