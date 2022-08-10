Read full article on original website
Details Released In Canton Street Wreck
Police have released more information about a wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville that sent two women to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 pm a car driven by 17-year-old Joseph Anderson of Hopkinsville was crossing Canton Street on North Drive and collided with a car driven by 23-year-old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs that was on Canton Street.
Woman Injured In Canton Street Wreck
A wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 pm a car was crossing Canton Street on North Drive and collided with a car on Canton Street. The crash pushed one of the cars into a third vehicle...
Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
Police have released the name of a Georgia man that was injured in a motorcycle crash on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Donald Stotts of Jonesboro was eastbound when he says he lost control on loose gravel in the roadway causing the bike to slide 260 feet on it’s side.
Two injured in three-vehicle accident
Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead
A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road and the victim has been identified as 20-year old Joshua Burks of Clarksville. The shooter...
Break-in investigated on Walnut Street, suspect arrested
A burglary investigation Friday on Walnut Street led to the arrest of a man who allegedly forced his way into a home. Officers responded to a call in the 1500 block of Walnut about 2:30 for a woman screaming at an unknown man who had broken into her house. An arrest citation says 37-year old Derrick Gill of Hopkinsville had broken her locked storm door to get inside.
Man Injured In Trigg County Single-Vehicle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Clarksdale Drive in Trigg County Saturday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was on Clarksdale Drive when for an unknown reason it ran off the road overturned and came to a rest in a ravine. A passenger in...
Two injured in Princeton Road accident
A Cerulean woman and her juvenile passenger were injured in a single vehicle accident Saturday morning on Princeton Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says Kiera Catlett of Cerulean was northbound in the 10000 block of Princeton Road about 5 a.m. when she ran off the road and traveled through a ditch until striking a culvert.
Two Injured In Princeton Road Single-Vehicle Crash
A single-vehicle crash on Princeton Road near the Cerulean Princeton Road intersection in Christian County sent a woman and child to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Kiera Catlett of Cerulean was northbound when it ran off the road and into a ditch.
Man indicted for murder in Muhlenberg 2021 fatal crash
A Graham man is facing two counts of murder, after a Muhlenberg County grand jury returned the indictment against him Friday in connection with a fatal collision that occurred in October 2021. According to Kentucky State Police, Trooper Hunter Carroll presented the investigation concerning the fatal crash to the grand...
KSP: Man arrested in double fatal crash investigation
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police arrested a man who was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of two people. Troopers said they were called to a fatal two-vehicle crash on KY-175, north of Graham, on Tuesday, October 19. It happened near mile marker...
Graham man charged with murder after motorcycle wreck
GRAHAM, Ky. (WBKO) - A Graham man is in jail after a Muhlenberg County Grand Jury returned indictments warrants on Friday for a wreck that happened in October 2021. Danny Cobb, 59, was charged with two counts of murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. On...
Muhlenberg County man arrested in connection to 2021 fatal collision
(WEHT) - A Muhlenberg County man was arrested and charged on Friday with 2 counts of murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs in connection to a fatal collision on KY-175 last year.
Two indicted, arrested for 2019 Clarksville murder
Two people have been indicted and arrested in connection with a 2019 murder in Clarksville. Clarksville police responded to Glendale Drive on May 5, 2019 and found 57-year old Matthew Clark deceased on the roadway. The death was ruled a homicide and investigation recently led to grand jury indictments for murder against Decovan Montrel Boyd and Monica Amrhein of Clarksville, with Boyd also charged with robbery.
Man Injured In Thursday Night Greenville Road Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Greenville Road near the intersection of Moores Drive in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 11 p.m. a car was southbound when for an unknown reason it ran off the road hitting mailboxes before coming to a stop in a ditch.
Five Men Indicted for June Home Invasion
The five men charged in a June home invasion in Hopkinsville were indicted by a Christian County grand jury on Friday. 18-year-old Korey Zivotin, 19-year-old Isaiah Campbell, 30-year-old Marshall Austin II, 24-year-old Michael Sims, and 24-year-old Ajaizion Johnson were each indicted on a charge of first-degree robbery which is a Class B felony.
Wanted man uses child as human shield in Cheatham County standoff
There was a dramatic end to a search for a suspect wanted in Cheatham County. Officers tracked him to a small shed and found him using a 2-year-old child as a shield during the arrest.
Man Charged After Hopkinsville Pursuit
A man was charged after a short police pursuit in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop a mini bike driven by 44-year-old Alphonzo Ivory on South Campbell Street and he went off-road and through yards. He reportedly dropped the mini bike on East 1st Street and fled on foot before being taken into custody on Howell Street.
Hopkinsville Man Arrested For March Robbery
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant for robbery Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Erick Grubbs, Jr. was arrested on East 19th Street on an indictment warrant in connection to a March 15th robbery. Grubbs and 20-year-old Kobe Dillard reportedly used physical force to take a man’s iPhone and fractured his wrist during the theft.
KSP, Logan County sheriffs, conducting murder investigation
According to KSP, Logan County deputies located a deceased male near his residence on the 3000 block of Deer Lick Road.
