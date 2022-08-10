‘Time is running out and we need to act now’: Luis Ángel Maté on taking action to help the environment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Luis Ángel Maté of Euskaltel-Euskadi has vowed to go on the attack at the Vuelta a España, promising to put miles spent in the breakaway to a cause even bigger than the race.

The 38-year-old rider based in Southern Spain trains and lives in an area of the country badly affected by wildfires. In 2021 the mountain range above Marbella, the Sierra Bermeja were ravaged by the fires with large areas of woodland completely burnt out in the disaster.