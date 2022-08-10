Read full article on original website
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Accepting Applications for Military Academy Nominations
Beginning this month, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) is accepting applications from high school students in Northwest and Central Illinois seeking a nomination to a U.S. Service Academy for fall 2023. The deadline for applications will be September 30, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., which is earlier than previous years. “Whether following...
Find FUN Things In Illinois And Iowa This Week In The QuadCities.com FUN10!
Looking for some FUN things to do over the next week in Illinois and Iowa, Quad-Cities?. It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to...
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Applauds Signing of Bipartisan Toxic Exposure Legislation
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) applauded President Joe Biden for signing into law historic, bipartisan legislation to expand access to care for veterans exposed to toxic substances in the line of duty. The life-saving Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act extends critical VA benefits to as many as 3.5 million veterans across the country and will recognize toxic exposures as a cost of war that must be covered by VA care. President Biden called for passage of the bill during his State of the Union address earlier this year.
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Votes to Pass Inflation Reduction Act
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17), voted to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, a transformative legislative package to lower families’ health care, prescription drug and energy costs; all while reducing the national debt by $300 billion to ease inflation. Having passed the Senate last week, the bill now heads to the White House for President Biden’s signature.
Iowa And Illinois Grants Over $700,000 Awarded By Doris & Victor Day Foundation
Tyla Sherwin-Cole, Executive Director of the Doris & Victor Day Foundation announced the Foundation has awarded grants totaling $701,000 for the current grant cycle. The grant awards to Scott and Rock Island County not-for-profit organizations and programs culminates a months-long review process, said Tyla. The directors strive to bring to...
Iowa Job Opportunities Knock At New Job Fair Next Monday
IowaWORKS, will host “Opportunity Knocks Monday,” August 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1801A East Kimberly Road, Davenport. The weekly hiring event is held every Monday with a diverse group of employers each week. The lineup of employers for August 8 are:. Michelle’s Vocational Placement LLC...
Meet Apollo, The Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Today Monday August 8th is International Cat Day so our Pet of the Week is Apollo!. Meet Apollo!. Apollo was...
Iowa Libraries Celebrate National Watermelon Day TODAY!
Watermelon, watermelon… Iowa libraries are celebrating National Watermelon Day TODAY, and the Scott County Library System is inviting patrons to come in for a sweet treat. Stop in for a slice of watermelon and look around the library to find your next read or watch!. It is the mission...
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Votes for CHIPS and Science Act to Lower Families’ Costs
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) voted to pass historic, bipartisan legislation to address inflation, strengthen Illinois families’ financial future, boost America’s research advantage and safeguard our economic and national security for generations to come. The CHIPS and Science Act will deliver a powerful investment in America’s global competitiveness –...
Western Illinois University in Collaboration with Local Quad Cities Higher Education Organizations to Host an Employer Town Hall
MACOMB/Moline, IL – – Western Illinois University, in collaboration with local Quad Cities college and university career centers, is offering a free summer event for Quad Cities-area employers from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 in QC Riverfront Hall, room 103/104. “WIU is proud to collaborate with other Quad...
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Votes to Pass Wildfire Response and Drought Resiliency Act
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) voted to pass the Wildfire Response and Drought Resiliency Act – legislation to invest in wildfire prevention, response and resiliency efforts for communities impacted by drought. The bill also includes a provision supported by Congresswoman Bustos to increase pay for federal structural firefighters – including those at the Rock Island Arsenal.
Illinois Businesses Shut Down Due To Covid As Statewide Numbers Spike, Are More On The Way?
Businesses have begun to shut down across the state as spiking covid numbers have hit their workers hard, causing the places to close temporarily as workers recover. In Rock Island, for example, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse was forced to shut down for two weeks, delaying the opening of a new show, “Disaster!” due to a number of the cast and crew testing positive for covid.
Meet Our New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Bullador!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We are proud to present “A Day in the Life of Bullador”On Friday, July 15th we launched an Adoption Campaign into the life of our longest resident, Bullador.
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Votes to Advance Telehealth Access Beyond Covid
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17), a longtime champion for increasing telehealth availability, voted to pass the Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID-19 Act – bipartisan legislation to ensure that Medicare patients can continue to access telehealth services beyond the current public health emergency. The White House has announced its support for the legislation through a Statement of Administration Policy.
There’s Lots Of Fun To Be Had In Illinois And Iowa In Our New FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos’ Priorities Pass House in Six-Bill Appropriations Package
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17), a member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, helped pass an Appropriations legislative package for Fiscal Year 2023. Congresswoman Bustos secured local wins in each of the six bills: Agriculture, Rural Development, FDA; Energy and Water Development; Financial Services, General Government; Interior-Environment; Military Construction and Veterans Affairs and Transportation-HUD.
Iowa Employers seek workers at “Opportunity Knocks Monday”
IowaWORKS, will host “Opportunity Knocks Monday,” July 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1801A East Kimberly Road, Davenport. The weekly hiring event is held every Monday with a diverse group of employers each week. The lineup of employers for July 25 are:. Gerdau – Hiring for...
Iowa’s Bix Fest Might Be Fading Away, But There Was A Time When His Jazz Was King
The Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival opens today, running through Sunday at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, and, let’s be honest, it’s got an air of stodgy nostalgia to it. The Bix Fest was once a much bigger deal, an outdoor and indoor festival at a number of...
Iowa’s Raccoon Motel Offering New Yearly Memberships, Anniversary Concerts
Raccoon is turning one year old in a couple weeks and we have a whole smattering of anniversary shows about to take place August 2-4 — including barnburners featuring Anderson East and Low Cut Connie — to help us all celebrate! We will be announcing all of the festivities this coming week, but before the weekend hits, please take a second to consider grabbing a fresh annual Raccoon Motel membership. We’ve really enhanced the perks to becoming a member and there are now two ways to latch onto all of those benefits.
