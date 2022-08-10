Meet Michelle Bernard! She's the founder and CEO of MB Beauty, a Bergen County-based salon offering a wide range of beauty treatments, education programs for both aspiring entrepreneurs, and professionals looking to up-skill. Certified in Permanent Makeup, and a Diplomat of the American Academy of Micropigmentation, Michelle has trained under world-renowned masters in the field of microblading and permanent makeup. Michelle’s attention to detail and eye for perfection is one of the many reasons client’s from all over the United States seek her services for Microblading.

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO