Read full article on original website
Related
roi-nj.com
SRS brokers $8.82M ground lease sale of a Wawa property located in Brooklawn
Wawa in Brooklawn was sold for $8.82 million, according to a Thursday announcement from SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group. Located at 690 Crescent Boulevard, the 4,950-square-foot property was built in 2019 and is situated on 1.49 acres land. SRS NNLG’s Vice Presidents Britt Raymond and Kyle...
roi-nj.com
JLL secures $32M refinancing for Sanzari’s Glenpointe Centre East and the Atrium in Teaneck
Alfred Sanzari Enterprises’ acquired a $32 million refinancing loan for Glenpointe Centre East and the Atrium in Teaneck, according to a Thursday announcement from JLL Capital Markets. The JLL team of Senior Managing Director Thomas Didio, Senior Director Thomas Didio, Jr. and Analyst Salvatore Buzzerio worked on behalf of...
roi-nj.com
Vantage secures long-term lease for Habitat for Humanity new satellite office
In Fall 2022, Habitat for Humanity of South-Central New Jersey will be moving its satellite office to Moorestown, according to a Thursday announcement from Vantage Commercial. Located at 341 New Albany Road, the 5,000-square-foot mixed-use flex space is situated on a newly landscaped lot and is owned and managed by Needleman Management.
Michaels to open another N.J. store later in 2022
Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is readying to open another New Jersey store. Michaels is opening its first Sussex County store this year, according to the New Jersey Herald. The new 13,366-square-foot store will be located at 21 Hampton House Rd. in Newton’s Hampton Plaza. It is replacing a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
roi-nj.com
$47M in financing secured for multi-housing development in Burlington County
JLL Capital Markets recently said it arranged a $47 million in construction financing for the development of an approximately 300-unit apartment community in Burlington County,. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower to secure the three-year, floating-rate loan through Wells Fargo. Upon an anticipated completion of Q2 of 2024, the...
N.J. appliance store closing after 67 years in business
One of the Garden State’s longstanding family-owned businesses will soon shutter. Derby Appliances located at 1599 Route 27 in Edison is set to close after nearly seven decades of operation. The appliance store is expected to remain open until the end of summer but hasn’t announced an exact date,...
roi-nj.com
New Jersey American Water adds 2,900 customers with acquisition of Bound Brook Sewer System
The Bound Brook Sewer System is now part of New Jersey American Water. The $5 million acquisition, announced Thursday adds 2,900 new wastewater customers to the Camden-based utility. New Jersey American Water said it has committed to invest more than $11 million in sewer system improvements in the next 10...
Popular Princeton, NJ Restaurant Opening Newtown, PA Location
What's the old saying? "There's never too much of a good thing." That may not be it, but, I think it's close. Lol. Great news. I just got word from Newtown Patch that Princeton hot spot, Blue Point Grill, a family owned seafood restaurant, will be opening a second location in Newtown, PA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
roi-nj.com
Ascend Fort Lee expands the N.J. presence to three locations in the Tri-State area
Ascend Wellness Holdings announced the opening of its Fort Lee dispensary for medical patients. The Ascend Fort Lee dispensary features 29 registers to maximize efficiency and ease in the checkout process. The large scale of Fort Lee operations will facilitate the anticipated transition to adult-use sales later this fall, allowing the storefront to seamlessly serve both medical patients and recreational consumers in the New York metropolitan area.
macaronikid.com
Meet Michelle Bernard of MB Beauty- NJ Eyebrow Specialist & Educator
Meet Michelle Bernard! She's the founder and CEO of MB Beauty, a Bergen County-based salon offering a wide range of beauty treatments, education programs for both aspiring entrepreneurs, and professionals looking to up-skill. Certified in Permanent Makeup, and a Diplomat of the American Academy of Micropigmentation, Michelle has trained under world-renowned masters in the field of microblading and permanent makeup. Michelle’s attention to detail and eye for perfection is one of the many reasons client’s from all over the United States seek her services for Microblading.
Hot Chicken Chain Spices Up Route 17
A Virginia-based chicken joint is expanding to New Jersey with its first location planned for Route 17 in Paramus, BoozyBurbs reports. Hot Chickin Kitchn features a fast casual style and specializes in fried chicken items that are made to order. But what truly constitutes their namesake is their unique brand of premium hot sauces, each infused with a different type of pepper.
Bayonne Planning Board approves 18-story Silk Lofts tower
Bayonne has approved two major mixed-used residential and commercial buildings to be constructed as the next part of the Silk Lofts redevelopment. The Planning Board voted unanimously to approve the application to construct the redevelopments at its August 10 meeting. AMS Equities, LLC is the redeveloper for the site, located...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
roi-nj.com
Consolidation creates Northern N.J. based full-spectrum orthopedics practice
Three renowned orthopedic medical groups formerly known as University Spine Center, Academy Orthopedics, and High Mountain Orthopedics, have merged under the OrthoEast name, according to a Wednesday announcement. The consolidation brings together 16 orthopedic specialists in six locations across New Jersey and New York to provide exceptional patient-first care and...
Another town is gearing up for N.J. legal weed sales
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. A South Jersey town is gearing up for adult recreational marijuana sales by approving its first medical...
thedigestonline.com
Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in North Jersey
In contrast to Justin Beiber’s famous lyrics, New Jersey locals don’t need to “get (their) peaches out in Georgia.” As one of the top four peach-producing states in the country, the Garden State lives up to its beloved nickname. Each Jersey peach is picked by hand, with an average of 66 million pounds of the sweet, decadent fruit grown each year.
Additional Monkeypox Vaccine Sites Open in Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, & Passaic
Recent FDA Action on Monkeypox Vaccine will Expand Access to Vaccinations. New vaccine sites will open in four separate counties. New Jersey today announced the opening of additional vaccination sites for monkeypox in Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, and Passaic counties for residents without a confirmed exposure who believe they may have been exposed or are at high risk for having been exposed to the virus.
roi-nj.com
ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell appoints grocery guru to oversee operations
Sunrise ShopRite, the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, has appointed Mike Jacob as vice president of operations, according to a Monday announcement. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and...
You helped pay for this paradise on the Hudson River. But Weehawken wants to break the rules and keep you out. | Editorial
There’s no better place to spend long, hot summer days than by the pool – especially a pool as spectacular as Weehawken’s, with a magnificent, panoramic view of the New York City skyline. This is the jewel of a $10.5 million project to expand the township’s waterfront...
'Life Changing' LA Ramen Restaurant Opens In North Jersey
A nationally-recognized ramen restaurant is opening its first East Coast location in New Jersey. TSUJITA is expected to open in Fort Lee the first week of September. Widely known for tsukemen ramen, a style in which chilled noodles are served separately and dipped into hot broth, the 40-seat restaurant will also be serving up traditional ramen and rice bowls.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Indian Restaurants in Edison, NJ [2022 Updated]
Edison is composed of diverse cultures, making it the melting pot in New Jersey. Thus, it’s not surprising their cuisines are flavorful, rich, and unique. One of the famous cuisines in the area is Indian cuisine. In this article, we have listed the 13 best Indian restaurants in Edison, NJ.
Comments / 0