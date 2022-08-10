Read full article on original website
KTUL
Outlawing abortion in Oklahoma: The rush to get sterilized post-Roe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Natasha Cryer had made up her mind about sterilization when she was pregnant with her daughter, but it took four years for an Oklahoma doctor to agree to perform the surgery. She had all but given up, until the unprecedented leak of the draft opinion...
KTUL
Outlawing abortion in Oklahoma: Is the state ready for influx of expectant mothers?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The near-total abortion ban in Oklahoma is highlighting another issue: the lack of resources available to help support expectant mothers having and raising a child. Birthright of Tulsa had 1,400 visits last year and is bracing to potentially have even more. “There’s nobody that’s paying...
KXII.com
Oklahoma governor signs new bill
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol joined Governor Kevin Stitt as he signed Senate Bill (SB) 338 Tuesday. The bill sets forth new educational requirements to become a trooper. State statute says applicants must have 64 college credit hours. This new bill supposedly allows them to get the majority of those credit hours during the academy through a partnership with OSU-OKC. Applicants now only have to have 24 college credit hours to apply to become a trooper and if they have at least 3 years of law enforcement experience, they can apply with no college hours.
KTUL
Privacy concerns arise over DNA program for Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "The major worry is that this is just a sham," said Eric Miller, an attorney for Justice for Greenwood, and he's worried about how the city is conducting its initiative to use DNA to find current relatives of Tulsa Race Massacre victims. "So the city...
KTUL
Veterans group files lawsuit over ODVA commissioner replacement
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — There's now a another lawsuit related to Gov. Kevin Stitt's (R-Okla.) removal of two commissioners from Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs' governing board. The Oklahoma Military Order of the Purple Heart is suing after Gov. Stitt designated a replacement, Robert Allen, for one of...
KTUL
Governor Stitt announces departure of Secretary of Energy and Environment
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt announced on Friday that the Secretary of Energy Environment, Ken Wagner, has submitted his resignation. The resignation of Wagner will go into effect as of Sept. 3, 2022. "Ken has been an invaluable asset to our state through his remarkable leadership and...
KTUL
Ways to save for your education: The Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — We're diving into one of the best tools to save money for education: The Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan. "This is the most advantageous way to save for college," said Oklahoma State Treasurer Randy McDaniel. "You get the benefit of getting an Oklahoma tax deduction which is unique and that allows us to be less expensive for people to save. All the earning grow tax-free and if it's used for a qualified expense, they can use that money directly to pay for tuition and for technology needs and for living expenses."
KTUL
Pistol Pete and Boomer team up to promote healthy choices
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As football season approaches, Oklahoma's most popular mascots are teaming up with Shape Your Future to help Oklahomans make healthy choices. University of Oklahoma mascot Boomer and Oklahoma State University mascot Pistol Pete are working with the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) to encourage Oklahomans to eat better, move more, drink water, get better sleep and live tobacco free.
‘I felt the heat from the first bullet,’ Oklahoma woman survives dangerous ambush
It was a snowy day in March and Tara Currin wrapped up work for the day at Integris Baptist Medical Center. Oklahoma City Police Department officials stated Currin's ex-boyfriend, Robert Harrison, was lying in wait, armed with a gun.
Oklahoma contractor facing additional embezzlement charge
An Oklahoma contractor is now facing an additional charge after being accused of defrauding Oklahomans.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Supulpa Woman Faces Trial in Washington County for Multiple Counts
Michelle Lucas of Supulpa was in the Washington County court on Friday, August 12 to face charges on three misdemeanors and a hold from the State of Missouri for charges similar to those in Oklahoma. Lucas is accused of identity theft and using the false identity to obtain credit to...
KTUL
Oklahoma education officials discuss decline in state's national rankings
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For the last decade, Oklahoma's schools have been sliding in a big way. National rankings put the state 17th in the nation in 2011, but today, Oklahoma is 49th, according to a 2021 EdWeek report. In 10 years, Oklahoma has seen a 25% reduction in...
An Obscure Law Is Sending Oklahoma Mothers to Prison in Droves. We Reviewed 1.5 million Cases to Learn More.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. “Failure to protect” laws punish parents for not shielding their children from abuse. These laws aren’t talked about very much, but they appear across the country, and in certain states, like Oklahoma, they are associated with especially harsh penalties.
KTUL
Students move into A New Leaf's Transition Academy for the first time
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you recognized the woman in the grey shirt moving dressers at A New Leaf on Saturday, that's because it's NewsChannel 8's Sunny Leigh. She spent her day with the family at A New Leaf's brand new Transition Academy, moving her son Nick into his own dorm room for the first time. Like every mom on a college move-in day, she shed her fair share of tears. But a year ago, she didn't think that day would ever come.
FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider
U.S. prosecutors seized $700,000 from bank accounts of an IT executive who allegedly defrauded a Kansas foster care provider of more than $10 million. The post FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KTUL
Substitute teachers needed as Oklahoma students return to class
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Substitutes are often thought of as the people who fill in when a teacher is sick, but right now a lot of schools need substitutes just to make sure our kids get a good education. "We do have some special education teacher openings, so there...
Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach
Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
Homicide investigated in Oklahoma City metro area
Warr Acres police are investigating a homicide Friday evening.
Tulsa teen is first in the state to receive tumor removal while awake
A Tulsa teenager has undergone the first pediatric awake brain tumor removal in Oklahoma, a groundbreaking success for the 16-year-old's family, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and the state.
Oklahoma authorities trying to locate woman for questioning after man’s suspicious disappearance
Oklahoma authorities are asking for the public's help locating a young Delaware, Okla., woman so they can ask her questions about a man's suspicious disappearance.
