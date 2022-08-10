Read full article on original website
Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), And Ethereum (ETH) Could Turn Out To Be The Best Crypto Projects Of All Time
There’s nothing new about the crypto market going through a boom and bust cycle. The same token that rises exponentially may bite the dust within a matter of a few months. However, regardless of market conditions, fundamentals do not change. Nothing is set in stone, but a strong community with talented developers is a testament to how good the project is. In this post, we will go through some top-rated projects like Uniglo, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.
Are Monero and PrivaCrip a Solution To Issues Of Crypto Giants Like Solana?
Despite the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies and continuous innovation in the industry, there are several serious issues that plague the crypto world, including security, privacy, and processing speed. There are many hacks being reported frequently, which really lowers the trust in certain platforms and cryptocurrencies, especially for crypto newbies. However,...
Is Runfy Token The Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022 like Solana?
One of the areas of the international banking business that is expanding the fastest is cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as the next big thing in the finance sector, even though several nations have outright banned some or all of these currencies. There are many different reasons why people invest in...
“Bitcoin Family” Loses $1 Million In Bear Market, What’s Next For Them?
The “Bitcoin Family” have been in the headlines ever since they put everything that they had into bitcoin back in 2016. By then, the digital asset was only trading at around $900, and the family had become bitcoin millionaires with the most recent run-up. However, like everyone else, the Bitcoin Family has been hit hard by the recent bear market and has seen their portfolio drop during this time. But the gospel of bitcoin seems to have not left them either.
Metamortals, Ethereum, and BNB: Promising DAOs With High Potential in 2022
The continuous emergence of new trends in the blockchain and cryptocurrency market brings about several promising opportunities. As innovations like DeFi start to stand out, businesses and individuals globally are beginning to notice the opportunities available in the cryptocurrency industry. The creation of new technology to facilitate the rapidly developing cryptographic solutions is something we can see happening simultaneously.
Crypto Market Sees $510M Futures Flush As Bitcoin Breaks $24.5k
Data shows the crypto futures market has observed more than $500 million in liquidations as Bitcoin has surged above the $24.5k mark. Crypto Futures Market Has Seen A Flush Of $510 Million In Last 24 Hours. In case anyone is unaware of what a “liquidation” is, it’s best to get...
PicPay Has Launched A Crypto Exchange In Collaboration With Paxos
Brazil’s prominent payment app PicPay has decided to venture into the world of cryptocurrencies by teaming up with crypto exchange Paxos. With this integration Paxos will be facilitating users to buy Bitcoin and Ethereum. PicPay has officially announced via their blog post that client shall be able to buy,...
Zipmex Opens Crypto Withdrawals After Pausing Due To Volatile Markets
The recent crypto winter plunged some crypto firms into insolvency. Also, the collapse of Terra algorithmic stablecoin and its native token, LUNA, aided the devastating effect of the bearish trend. As a result, almost all the assets in the crypto space experienced a massive decline in their prices and values. The overall events brought billions of dollars on the part of investors.
Email Marketing Service MailChimp Shuts Down Crypto Customers
Crypto companies have usually been the victims of corporate crackdowns over the years. The same is now the case with one of the largest email marketing services in the world. Earlier this week, some notable crypto companies and service providers took to Twitter to air their grievances with Mailchimp. The problem? Closure of their accounts without any prior warning.
UNCTAD Wants To Curb Crypto Adoption In Developing Countries. Of Course They Do
The United Nations’ UNCTAD wants developing economies to do as they say, not as they do. In a shocking document, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development tries to convince the poorer countries to keep out of crypto. Arguably, the best technology to help them grow financially. In classic gaslighting fashion, the UNCTAD downplays the benefits, highlights the risks, and tries to instill fear. How can these people sleep at night?
Three Best Cryptocurrencies For 10x Return: Mehracki Token, Decentraland and VeChain
Finding decent coins to trade in is challenging. The reason is that it necessitates a diligent evaluation of many tokens before stumbling onto that rare gem. Investing in a single token is dangerous. Thus, it is always best to discover many coins for portfolio diversification. However, we’ve found three tokens...
Uniglo.io (GLO) Set To Make Waves On Ethereum (ETH) With Launch On Uniswap (UNI) After Presale
New launches on Uniswap (UNI), the premiere DEX (decentralised exchange) within the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem, happen every day, but one new protocol, Uniglo (GLO), is set to make serious waves. The protocol has already built a strong community, enjoyed a highly successful presale phase, and continued to meet its roadmap targets. The launch in Q4 has early investors excited, and the potential for this project to explode in popularity grows daily.
LongHash Ventures Rolls Out Web3 Investment Fund Platform Worth $100M
In a new development, LongHash Ventures will launch a $100 million investment fund for the decentralized Web3. With more innovative products, projects, and applications, the crypto space is growing in leaps and bounds. Furthermore, blockchain technology has created more opportunities for extraordinary accomplishments in the industry and other sectors. Yet...
RoboApe and Cardano: Altcoins Ready To Soar Higher in 2022
In the cryptocurrency market, there are countless altcoins that you may choose from and add to your investment portfolio at any moment. If you’re looking for new investment options, you shouldn’t miss out on these two excellent cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022 – Cardano and RoboApe (RBA).
WEB5 Inu ($WEB5) launches the next-generation Decentralized Finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency
08 August 2022 – WEB5 Inu, a decentralized finance cryptocurrency, has launched several decentralized finance utilities as it plans to become a speck in the industry. The team’s objective is “to develop a BNB Chain Charting solution with WEB5 identity, and enable developers to leverage decentralized identifiers, such as KYC audit, for team projects to be safer for the public.”
Crypto Ban: Uzbekistan Blocks Access To FTX And Binance – Here’s Why
Authorities in Uzbekistan are now clamping down on online crypto trading platforms that operate outside the nation and are not registered with the government. Authorities have mandated that platforms hold a license in order to provide digital currency services to users. However, they have observed in recent weeks that numerous exchanges are providing their services without their consent or permits.
Three Cryptocurrencies With Fast Financial Transactions – Avalanche, Ripple, And Pugglit Inu
In the earlier years of cryptocurrency, the most popular digital asset for making transactions was Bitcoin. It soon became one of the most well-known coins and the ring leader in the cryptocurrency market. But as time passed, several other coins began to surface and bring in new concepts and upgrades to the idea of digital currencies.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
How To Make Your Project Go Viral In The Crypto Industry
With the sheer amount of crypto projects entering the market every day, it is easy for a project to be swept to the wayside amidst the waves of content for users and investors to explore. Therefore, new crypto projects need to make a statement and make themselves heard amongst the...
India’s Federal Agency ED Froze Crypto Exchange Vauld’s Assets Worth $46 Million
India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) froze assets amounting to $46 Million belonging to Vauld which is a cryptocurrency exchange. In Vauld’s press release, the company stated that it disagreed with the claims made by ED on Vauld’s KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) procedures. These assets...
