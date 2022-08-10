Read full article on original website
Additional Monkeypox Vaccine Sites Open in Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, & Passaic
Recent FDA Action on Monkeypox Vaccine will Expand Access to Vaccinations. New vaccine sites will open in four separate counties. New Jersey today announced the opening of additional vaccination sites for monkeypox in Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, and Passaic counties for residents without a confirmed exposure who believe they may have been exposed or are at high risk for having been exposed to the virus.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, July 4-10, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Union and Warren counties for July 4-10, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
New principals replace previous leadership at two Newark high schools
Newly appointed principals at Science Park High School and Newark Vocational High School, both named over the summer by the Newark Board of Education, sent out welcome letters to parents this week to announce their arrival and set the stage for the year. The new arrivals come amid concerns over principal turnover in the district after their first-year predecessors were ousted from their positions. But parents aren’t sure if the reshuffling will...
Bayonne Planning Board approves 18-story Silk Lofts tower
Bayonne has approved two major mixed-used residential and commercial buildings to be constructed as the next part of the Silk Lofts redevelopment. The Planning Board voted unanimously to approve the application to construct the redevelopments at its August 10 meeting. AMS Equities, LLC is the redeveloper for the site, located...
wrnjradio.com
Former employee of a Morris County business accused of making fraudulent purchases on company card
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County woman is facing charges after police say she made unauthorized charges on her ex-employer’s credit card. On July 13, a Denville Township business reported to police that someone had used one of the company’s business cards to make several fraudulent and unapproved transactions, authrotreis said.
You helped pay for this paradise on the Hudson River. But Weehawken wants to break the rules and keep you out. | Editorial
There’s no better place to spend long, hot summer days than by the pool – especially a pool as spectacular as Weehawken’s, with a magnificent, panoramic view of the New York City skyline. This is the jewel of a $10.5 million project to expand the township’s waterfront...
N.J. appliance store closing after 67 years in business
One of the Garden State’s longstanding family-owned businesses will soon shutter. Derby Appliances located at 1599 Route 27 in Edison is set to close after nearly seven decades of operation. The appliance store is expected to remain open until the end of summer but hasn’t announced an exact date,...
CarePoint Health Opens The Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center at Christ Hospital
CarePoint Health System held a ribbon cutting ceremony on August 10 for the opening of the new “Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center” at Christ Hospital — named after Dr. Hemant Shah, an Attending Physician at the hospital, community leader and philanthropist. The naming of the research center...
ucnj.org
Union County Residents Can Shred Personal Documents Free of Charge in August
Union County’s free recycling program continues in August with a drop-off event for personal documents this Saturday, August 13. Residents can bring up to four bags or boxes of sensitive, personal papers for secure shredding, free of charge. “We encourage residents to use our free shredding program to help...
Hospitals failed to keep air conditioning working as indoor temps soared, N.J. health dept. says
Ambulances in Essex County have been diverted from delivering patients to the emergency department at Saint Michael’s Medical Center in Newark since Monday, after several days of indoor temperatures soaring above 80 degrees because of a malfunctioning air conditioning system, according to the state Department of Health. The state...
Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)
Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner. Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that...
Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey
It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
Federal warning! Chemicals in air increase cancer risk for 2 towns in NJ
The Environmental Protection Agency is warning that residents living near medical sterilizing plants in two New Jersey municipalities are at an increased risk of developing cancer over their lifetimes. Ethylene Oxide, or EtO, is a colorless and flammable gas. According to the EPA, the chemical is typically used to make...
Warren County Native, Rutgers Honors Graduate Dies Suddenly, 32
Warren County native and Rutgers University honors graduate Rachel Anne Wall died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 27. She was 32. Raised in Washington, Rachel graduated from Warren Hills Regional High School and lived in Phillipsburg at the time of her death, her obituary says. Rachel went on to attend Rutgers...
thedigestonline.com
Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in North Jersey
In contrast to Justin Beiber’s famous lyrics, New Jersey locals don’t need to “get (their) peaches out in Georgia.” As one of the top four peach-producing states in the country, the Garden State lives up to its beloved nickname. Each Jersey peach is picked by hand, with an average of 66 million pounds of the sweet, decadent fruit grown each year.
Major water main break sparks city-wide emergency in Newark
Residents in Newark and neighboring Belleville are being advised to boil water. Newark has canceled its summer school programs.
