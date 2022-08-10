ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford, NJ

NJ.com

Michaels to open another N.J. store later in 2022

Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is readying to open another New Jersey store. Michaels is opening its first Sussex County store this year, according to the New Jersey Herald. The new 13,366-square-foot store will be located at 21 Hampton House Rd. in Newton’s Hampton Plaza. It is replacing a...
NEWTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange has closeout event for 2022 SWEP

EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Aug. 4, East Orange held a closeout event for its 2022 Summer Work Experience Program, which teaches area youths about entrepreneurship and leadership, while paying them to create their own businesses and maintain internships. “We are so proud of all of you for the...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
roi-nj.com

ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell appoints grocery guru to oversee operations

Sunrise ShopRite, the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, has appointed Mike Jacob as vice president of operations, according to a Monday announcement. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Morristown Minute

Additional Monkeypox Vaccine Sites Open in Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, & Passaic

Recent FDA Action on Monkeypox Vaccine will Expand Access to Vaccinations. New vaccine sites will open in four separate counties. New Jersey today announced the opening of additional vaccination sites for monkeypox in Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, and Passaic counties for residents without a confirmed exposure who believe they may have been exposed or are at high risk for having been exposed to the virus.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Chalkbeat

New principals replace previous leadership at two Newark high schools

Newly appointed principals at Science Park High School and Newark Vocational High School, both named over the summer by the Newark Board of Education, sent out welcome letters to parents this week to announce their arrival and set the stage for the year. The new arrivals come amid concerns over principal turnover in the district after their first-year predecessors were ousted from their positions. But parents aren’t sure if the reshuffling will...
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne Planning Board approves 18-story Silk Lofts tower

Bayonne has approved two major mixed-used residential and commercial buildings to be constructed as the next part of the Silk Lofts redevelopment. The Planning Board voted unanimously to approve the application to construct the redevelopments at its August 10 meeting. AMS Equities, LLC is the redeveloper for the site, located...
BAYONNE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Former employee of a Morris County business accused of making fraudulent purchases on company card

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County woman is facing charges after police say she made unauthorized charges on her ex-employer’s credit card. On July 13, a Denville Township business reported to police that someone had used one of the company’s business cards to make several fraudulent and unapproved transactions, authrotreis said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. appliance store closing after 67 years in business

One of the Garden State’s longstanding family-owned businesses will soon shutter. Derby Appliances located at 1599 Route 27 in Edison is set to close after nearly seven decades of operation. The appliance store is expected to remain open until the end of summer but hasn’t announced an exact date,...
EDISON, NJ
94.5 PST

Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey

It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
UNION CITY, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in North Jersey

In contrast to Justin Beiber’s famous lyrics, New Jersey locals don’t need to “get (their) peaches out in Georgia.” As one of the top four peach-producing states in the country, the Garden State lives up to its beloved nickname. Each Jersey peach is picked by hand, with an average of 66 million pounds of the sweet, decadent fruit grown each year.
HILLSIDE, NJ

