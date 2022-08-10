Steelers training camp: Stock up/stock down for the offensive positional units

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made big changes to the offensive side of the football this offseason and we are finally seeing it during practices at training camp. Which positional units are better and which aren’t? Here’s our stock report.

Quarterback

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The retirement of Ben Roethlisberger hit this unit hard but you have to be happy with the moves the Steelers made to replace him. Signing Mitch Trubisky and drafting Kenny Pickett gives Pittsburgh options for now and the future and Mason Rudolph is playing well fighting for his spot.

STOCK UP

Running back

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

I was fully prepared to give this one a big stock down after the Steelers seemingly ignored the backup running back spot completely. However, it is saved by the emergence of rookie UDFA Jaylen Warren. Warren has been the second-best back at camp and gives some hope for the depth chart.

STOCK UP

Wide receiver

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

After losing multiple contributors including JuJu Smith-Schuster, it was hard to imagine this group getting better this offseason. But thanks to the additions for George Pickens and Calvin Austin III they did just that. This group has come together nicely and with Diontae Johnson signed there’s no reason this unit doesn’t excel.

STOCK UP

Tight end

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

This group was already very good with Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry butthe addition of Connor Heyward adds even another dimension to this group the team had been lacking.

STOCK UP

Offensive tackle

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh coaching staff have put their full confidence in Dan Moore jr. and Chuks Okorafor for better or worse. The team had a perfect opportunity to improve the position and chose not to this offseason so this is the one group I can’t endorse as being better now.

STOCK DOWN

Interior offensive line

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Where the Steelers ignored offensive tackle almost completely, the front office invested heavily in the interior offensive line. The addition of James Daniels was very big and he is immediately the team’s best offensive lineman. Moving Kendrick Green is another quality move but it does put pressure on new center Mason Cole to be better than he was with the VIkings.

STOCK UP