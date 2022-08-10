Read full article on original website
Ascend Fort Lee expands the N.J. presence to three locations in the Tri-State area
Ascend Wellness Holdings announced the opening of its Fort Lee dispensary for medical patients. The Ascend Fort Lee dispensary features 29 registers to maximize efficiency and ease in the checkout process. The large scale of Fort Lee operations will facilitate the anticipated transition to adult-use sales later this fall, allowing the storefront to seamlessly serve both medical patients and recreational consumers in the New York metropolitan area.
Rutgers University hosts Regional One Health Consortium Conference
A group of scientists, experts, and representatives from New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, and West Virginia convened for a mid-Atlantic Regional One Health Consortium Conference at Rutgers University last week. In-person and virtual participants shared data and knowledge regarding ongoing efforts in their states on issues related to...
Damiano, Sax CEO, named to Accounting Today’s prestigious 2022 MP Elite
Joseph Damiano, Sax LLP CEO and managing partner, has been named to Accounting Today’s 2022 MP Elite list. This distinction, which is given to only 10 managing partners in the country each year, recognizes leaders of top CPA firms who have demonstrated outstanding management qualities and an ability to drive growth and innovation. Damiano was the only managing partner named from New Jersey.
Early Childhood Education Advocates names new Board President
Early Childhood Education Advocates on Thursday said it selected Gigi Schweikert as its new board president. The Iselin-based nonprofit organization is the legislative voice for the child care industry in New Jersey. Schweikert, who serves as Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge Academy in Iselin, is replacing Guy Falzarano at the...
Leaf, Realtors grows new roots with acquisition by Kienlen Lattmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Leaf, Realtors of Tewksbury was acquired by Kienlen Lattmann Sotheby’s International Realty. This strategic partnership merges Leaf, Realtors’ deep knowledge of properties in Tewksbury and the surrounding areas with the reach of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand and network. Founded by Kelly Gordon in 2011 with the...
