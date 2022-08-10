ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

H-E-B to build its first store in Tarrant County

MANSFIELD, Texas — Another one!. Popular Texas grocery store H-E-B is continuing its move into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with the announcement of its latest location. H-E-B announced Thursday it will be building a new store in Mansfield, which is the company's first location in Tarrant County. “We are...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WFAA

We've got a bone to pick with a new 'best BBQ' study

DALLAS — Imagine this: You come across a study of the best U.S. cities with barbecue. Out of curiosity, you decide to look and see how the cities in Texas rank overall. At top of the study, you read, "Texas is the best state for BBQ," and think, "Of course! No doubt about that."
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dog eats lottery ticket, couple still gets paid

OREGON, USA — We've all heard the excuse "the dog ate my homework," but what about "the dog ate my lottery ticket?" That's what officials at the Oregon Lottery heard this week. They received a letter with a torn-up ticket, and a picture of two dogs. The couple says...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Italy, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Good Food#Big Tex#Restaurant Info#Powdered Sugar#Food Fight#Food Drink#The State Fair#The Big Tex Choice Awards

Comments / 0

Community Policy