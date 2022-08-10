Read full article on original website
These Texas dog park bars are among the best in the U.S., report says
TEXAS, USA — What could be more fun than enjoying some drinks and food with your friends on the weekend?. How about add dogs to the mix? "Dog park bars" have become more popular over the years, and four spots in Texas have been named by Yelp as "must visits."
H-E-B to build its first store in Tarrant County
MANSFIELD, Texas — Another one!. Popular Texas grocery store H-E-B is continuing its move into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with the announcement of its latest location. H-E-B announced Thursday it will be building a new store in Mansfield, which is the company's first location in Tarrant County. “We are...
We've got a bone to pick with a new 'best BBQ' study
DALLAS — Imagine this: You come across a study of the best U.S. cities with barbecue. Out of curiosity, you decide to look and see how the cities in Texas rank overall. At top of the study, you read, "Texas is the best state for BBQ," and think, "Of course! No doubt about that."
Dog eats lottery ticket, couple still gets paid
OREGON, USA — We've all heard the excuse "the dog ate my homework," but what about "the dog ate my lottery ticket?" That's what officials at the Oregon Lottery heard this week. They received a letter with a torn-up ticket, and a picture of two dogs. The couple says...
North Texas schools are grappling with a bus driver shortage and parents are feeling the effects
GARLAND, Texas — Several North Texas area schools are experiencing delays and reroutes as districts across the country grapple with a driver shortage. Garland ISD has an entire Twitter page devoted to updating parents and families on late buses. Friday morning, it posted more than 40 times bout reroutes or delays.
Tracking the tropics: Texas rainfall forecast
A low-pressure system will bring rain to South Texas. And we might have some relief coming up our way, too.
Veritex Community Bank “Good Deeds” Spotlight: Community Table North Texas
In today's Veritex Community Bank "Good Deeds" Spotlight, we're featuring a non-profit whose mission is to always provide room at the table. For more information, visit CommunityTableNorthTexas.com.
Family of Texas soldier Vanessa Guillen files $35M lawsuit against government
The 20-year-old Texas soldier was sexually harassed and killed at Fort Hood. Her family says she was also the victim of abuse, assault, rape and wrongful death.
DFW Weather: Could a tropical depression forming off the Gulf Coast bring rain to North Texas?
The triple-digit heat will continue throughout the weekend and into the next week. It's August in Texas, after all! But what about any rain chances?
Greg Abbott banking on school choice issue to win votes but public school advocates push back
HOUSTON — Greg Abbott is locked in a heated race for governor against Beto O'Rourke and he’s hoping to get his base motivated on education issues. The 48th governor of the Lone Star state is adopting a broader GOP campaign platform of school choice and vouchers to subsidize private school education.
