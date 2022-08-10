Read full article on original website
Daviess Community Hospital hosting Basic Essentials Donation Drive
DAVIESS CO. – The Daviess Community Hospital is hosting a Basic Essentials Donation Drive. The hospital is collecting clean or new sheets and towels for those in need throughout the community. All personal hygiene items are also being collected. Donations will be accepted starting now through September 15th. There...
Krystal Shelter files for Mitchell Community Schools Board District 2 seat
BEDFORD – Krystal Shelter has filed for the Mitchell Community Schools Board seat. She will face off against incumbent Chris Shaw, who has served as the president of the school board of trustees. Four people have filed for the North Lawrence Community School Board of Trustees. North Lawrence Community...
Jackson County Chamber of Commerce hosting candidate debate
SEYMOUR – The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a candidate debate between statehouse candidates, before the November general election. The event is free and you are invited. Incumbent State Rep. Jim Lucas, a Republican, and his challenger Democrat Chad Harmon have agreed to participate in the...
Contract Change Order for Umphress Masonry Inc. approved to fix City Hall chimney stacks during Board of Works special meeting
BEDFORD – As a part of the ongoing renovation project for Bedford City Hall, the Bedford Board of Works approved a contract change order with Umphress Masonry Inc. to fix an issue found during the brick repair process during their special meeting Thursday afternoon. The building has a set...
Graham Drive Gets Green Line Pavement Marking; Park Ridge East Park Courts Get Updates, and 7th Street Gets Speed Cushions
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact to Bloomington residents and visitors.
Virgil Grissom Municipal Airport manager requests additional funding for the runway project
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Virgil Grissom Municipal Airport manager Jeff Lyton requested the Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission to consider funding the second phase of their runway project. Lytton said that Phase I, which included the grading and drainage for the runway has already been completed. This includes moving dirt to...
Jessica Potts named new executive director of Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth Board of Directors
LOOGOOTEE – The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth Board of Directors has named Jessica Potts, as the new executive director. The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth is an organization that leads business attraction, retention, and expansion in Martin County. Potts says she is excited to work alongside...
Stars finish second at Otter Creek
COLUMBUS – Bedford North Lawrence finished second in the 11-team Columbus East Invitational during girls high school golf action at Otter Creek on Saturday afternoon. The Stars posted a team total of 347. No.14 Columbus North, with medalist Ava Bunker carded an incredible round of 5-under 67, won the event with 331.
City of Bloomington Utilities issues precautionary boil water advisory for 16 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Friday, August 12, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main at the intersection of South Rogers Street and Hays Drive. Water service was shut off for 36 addresses; these customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 10 a.m. Sunday, August 14.
Police Log: August 12, 2022
2:02 a.m. Jessica Douglas, 39, Bedford, possession of meth more than 5 grams, possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, resisting arrest. 2:46 p.m. Andrew Hardy, 41, Bloomington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment, reckless driving. Incidents – August 12. 1:17 a.m. A transient was...
City of Mitchell lifts boil order
MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell has lifted the boil order for residents on Lehigh Cement, Cherry Street, Greenwood Street, and East Warren Street. The boil order was issued after a water main break.
Obituary: Richard Hutton Sr.
Richard Hutton, Sr., of Bedford, passed away at 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born February 22, 1932, in Bedford, he was the son of Herschel Hutton, Sr., and Mary Nina (Isom) Oexmann. He married Velva L. Hutton on July 16, 1949, and she preceded her in death on July 5, 2022. He retired as a millwright from General Motors in 1987. A train enthusiast, he owned the Choo Choo Station for many years. He was a member of the Bedford Masonic Lodge14 F&AM. He enjoyed spending time with the grandkids and traveling with his wife, especially out west.
Bloomington Police arrest man in connection to a murder at Kinser Flats Apartments
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1600. block of North Kinser Pike. On July 27th at approximately 4:50 a.m., officers responded to Kinser Flats Apartments in reference to a 911 call reporting that they had located a man inside an apartment that they believed to be deceased.
Police working 3-vehicle accident on State Road 37 at Main Street in Mitchell
MITCHELL – Mitchell Police and Fire Department first responders and a Seals ambulance crew and Bedford Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle accident on State Road 37 and Main Street in Mitchell. The accident was reported at 2:02 p.m. The northbound and southbound left lanes are blocked. Motorists can...
Crews milling County Road 650 from the Martin County line to the town of Alfordsville
DAVIESS CO. – Daviess County Highway Department is having a contractor milling County Road 650 South today from the Martin County line to the town of Alfordsville, then continuing west to State Road 257. The road will be open and but workers will be directing traffic. The road will...
McFaddin powers Stars to wins at Country Oaks
WASHINGTON – Chloe McFaddin fired a fabulous 2-under 34 on the front nine at Country Oaks while leading Bedford North Lawrence to wins over Barr-Reeve and Washington during girls high school golf action on Thursday. The Stars, with McFaddin posting three birdies, carded a team total of 166. The...
Stars finish fourth in Puckett Invitational
ELLETTSVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence finished fourth in the season-opening Puckett Invitational at Edgewood during boys high school cross country action on Saturday morning. The Stars totaled 104 points. Crawfordsville won the title in the five-team field with 29, followed by Edgewood (30) and Indy Genesis (94). In the...
Mitchell man arrested after altercation over a marijuana pipe
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of domestic battery. According to a probable cause affidavit, on October 30, 2021, at 2:34 p.m. officers went to a home at 205 South 5th Street at Heartbreak Hotel. A female...
Dragons catch fire to conquer BNL in opener
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence, in the tentative first step of the rebuilding process, had to start somewhere. Silver Creek shed some light on just how much ground that step needs to cover. The Dragons scored seven goals in the final 28 minutes of the first half and rolled...
Flock camera systems helped an officer locate a stolen vehicle and arrest the driver
COLUMBUS – The Flock camera system in Bartholomew County allowed officers to recover a stolen vehicle and arrest the driver Thursday morning. The Flock camera system was purchased by Bartholomew County last year. The cameras have the ability to read license plates and quickly process those against a database to alert police via a computer program in their vehicle when they encounter a stolen vehicle.
