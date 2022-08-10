ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

wbiw.com

Daviess Community Hospital hosting Basic Essentials Donation Drive

DAVIESS CO. – The Daviess Community Hospital is hosting a Basic Essentials Donation Drive. The hospital is collecting clean or new sheets and towels for those in need throughout the community. All personal hygiene items are also being collected. Donations will be accepted starting now through September 15th. There...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Jackson County Chamber of Commerce hosting candidate debate

SEYMOUR – The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a candidate debate between statehouse candidates, before the November general election. The event is free and you are invited. Incumbent State Rep. Jim Lucas, a Republican, and his challenger Democrat Chad Harmon have agreed to participate in the...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Graham Drive Gets Green Line Pavement Marking; Park Ridge East Park Courts Get Updates, and 7th Street Gets Speed Cushions

BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact to Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Stars finish second at Otter Creek

COLUMBUS – Bedford North Lawrence finished second in the 11-team Columbus East Invitational during girls high school golf action at Otter Creek on Saturday afternoon. The Stars posted a team total of 347. No.14 Columbus North, with medalist Ava Bunker carded an incredible round of 5-under 67, won the event with 331.
LAWRENCE, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 12, 2022

2:02 a.m. Jessica Douglas, 39, Bedford, possession of meth more than 5 grams, possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, resisting arrest. 2:46 p.m. Andrew Hardy, 41, Bloomington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment, reckless driving. Incidents – August 12. 1:17 a.m. A transient was...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

City of Mitchell lifts boil order

MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell has lifted the boil order for residents on Lehigh Cement, Cherry Street, Greenwood Street, and East Warren Street. The boil order was issued after a water main break.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Richard Hutton Sr.

Richard Hutton, Sr., of Bedford, passed away at 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born February 22, 1932, in Bedford, he was the son of Herschel Hutton, Sr., and Mary Nina (Isom) Oexmann. He married Velva L. Hutton on July 16, 1949, and she preceded her in death on July 5, 2022. He retired as a millwright from General Motors in 1987. A train enthusiast, he owned the Choo Choo Station for many years. He was a member of the Bedford Masonic Lodge14 F&AM. He enjoyed spending time with the grandkids and traveling with his wife, especially out west.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police working 3-vehicle accident on State Road 37 at Main Street in Mitchell

MITCHELL – Mitchell Police and Fire Department first responders and a Seals ambulance crew and Bedford Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle accident on State Road 37 and Main Street in Mitchell. The accident was reported at 2:02 p.m. The northbound and southbound left lanes are blocked. Motorists can...
wbiw.com

McFaddin powers Stars to wins at Country Oaks

WASHINGTON – Chloe McFaddin fired a fabulous 2-under 34 on the front nine at Country Oaks while leading Bedford North Lawrence to wins over Barr-Reeve and Washington during girls high school golf action on Thursday. The Stars, with McFaddin posting three birdies, carded a team total of 166. The...
LAWRENCE, IN
wbiw.com

Stars finish fourth in Puckett Invitational

ELLETTSVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence finished fourth in the season-opening Puckett Invitational at Edgewood during boys high school cross country action on Saturday morning. The Stars totaled 104 points. Crawfordsville won the title in the five-team field with 29, followed by Edgewood (30) and Indy Genesis (94). In the...
ELLETTSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested after altercation over a marijuana pipe

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of domestic battery. According to a probable cause affidavit, on October 30, 2021, at 2:34 p.m. officers went to a home at 205 South 5th Street at Heartbreak Hotel. A female...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Dragons catch fire to conquer BNL in opener

BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence, in the tentative first step of the rebuilding process, had to start somewhere. Silver Creek shed some light on just how much ground that step needs to cover. The Dragons scored seven goals in the final 28 minutes of the first half and rolled...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Flock camera systems helped an officer locate a stolen vehicle and arrest the driver

COLUMBUS – The Flock camera system in Bartholomew County allowed officers to recover a stolen vehicle and arrest the driver Thursday morning. The Flock camera system was purchased by Bartholomew County last year. The cameras have the ability to read license plates and quickly process those against a database to alert police via a computer program in their vehicle when they encounter a stolen vehicle.
COLUMBUS, IN

