Family Violence & Alcohol Related Arrests Top Friday Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Two individuals...
Arrests for Harassment & Criminal Trespass Top Thursday Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Several individuals were arrested Thursday on charges of Harassment and Criminal Trespass. Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media. A listing of 'No Bond' only means that individual has not appeared before a magistrate…
Arrests of Parents Contributing to Non-attendance at School & U.S. Marshal Holds Top Wednesday Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media. A listing of 'No Bond' only means that individual has not appeared before a magistrate judge who will set the bond amount and any other conditions of release from custody. The…
San Angelo Man Sent to Prison for Ramming His Car into a Woman's SUV During a Domestic Dispute
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man took a plea deal for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in District Court in San Angelo Thursday. Donavan Guzman was indicted on the aggravated assault charge after an altercation at a San Angelo Apartment complex where he was accused of ramming his car into an SUV during a domestic dispute.
Driving Infractions & Alcohol Related Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media. A listing of 'No Bond' only means that individual has not appeared before a magistrate judge who will set the bond amount and any other conditions of release from custody. The…
Tom Green County COVID-19 report: August 12, 2022
Positive cases and positivity rates declined for the second week in a row in the Tom Green County COVID-19 report.
Former San Angelo police chief appeals conviction, sentence
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Five days after being sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison, former San Angelo police chief Timothy Ray Vasquez has filed an appeal to his conviction. A document filed Aug. 10, 2022, states Vasquez appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for...
San Angelo business owner charged with hate crime
A San Angelo business owner has been charged with a hate crime following her arrest for an assault that was caught in a viral video in April.
The Execution of Evan Berryhill
SAN ANGELO, TX — A San Angelo businesswoman is in trouble after Assistant County Attorney Leland Lacy had her arrested on charges stemming from a confrontation in front of the woman’s own apartment. Evan Berryhill was returning from an evening out with friends when she was confronted as...
2022 Food Truck Festival
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Paintbrush Alley Market Days is hosting the 2022 Food Truck Festival on September 10th from 6p-10p at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion on Oaks St. The event will have not only food trucks and food vendors but also small business bakers, makers, creators, and everything food. The first Food Truck Festival in […]
DAILY LIVE! | San Angelo Woman Arrested and Charged with a Hate Crime
Today, on LIVE!, Joe Hyde sits down with Pastor Ryan Buck to discuss San Angelo becoming a sanctuary city for the unborn. Also, a Cross Plains Teenager has died from his injuries, SAISD will start charing for lunches again, a San Angelo woman has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, and you will save money on taxes next year.
Water line break causes road closures
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released a warning to avoid the roads between South Fillmore to South Jackson on West Ave N for the next several hours due to water main break. The cause of the break is currently unknown. For more updates and breaking news, download the Concho Valley Homepage […]
Electrical pole caught fire and collapsed
SAN ANGELO, Texas — An electrical pole on West 26th and Martin Luther King Street caught fire today and collapsed. AEP contained the fire and shut off the power before the pole snapped at the top preventing further loss of power and a much larger fire. The AEP outage map is currently reporting 508 customers […]
San Angelo food trucks and how to find them
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo has a surplus of amazing food trucks just waiting to be discovered, the trouble is knowing where to find them so here is a list of popular food trucks making their way around the community! Coffee Xertz Coffee This coffee truck can be found parked at 2351 Sunset Drive […]
Former San Angelo Police Chief sentenced to 15 years in prison
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Former San Angelo Police Chief Tim Vasquez, 52, has been sentenced to 186 months in prison. Over two dozen people which included friends, family, and supporters were at the hearing as four character witnesses, his ex-wife, his Father, a Licensed Counselor for the Vasquez family and a family friend spoke on […]
One injured after truck crashes through front of Enterprise in San Angelo
One person was injured when a truck crashed through the front of an Enterprise Rent-A-Car in San Angelo on Monday, August 8, 2022, after what police said may have been a mechanical malfunction.
West Texas Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 12-14
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 10 a.m. - Learn All About: Tree Care, Abilene Public Library, 202 Cedar St. 7 p.m. -...
San Angelo Church Hosting Fundraiser Saturday for Local Man Battling Leukemia
SAN ANGELO – A benefit for a local man who has leukemia will be held this Saturday at Bethel San Angelo Church. Victor D. Pescador was recently diagnosed with leukemia and this weekend his family and friends are selling pulled pork sandwich plates and also having a bake sale to help Pescador with medical expenses.
San Angelo's family shelter in need of school supply donations
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Family Shelter of San Angelo is asking the community for back-to-school donations. With inflation impacting so many families across the country, shelter children’s advocate Jennifer Porras said fewer donations for children in the shelter has decreased compared to recent years. “It's been hard...
Watch a Big ‘Ol Nope Rope Out for a Swim on a Texas Lake
Texas is home to many different species of rattlesnakes. As scary looking as they can be, they will mostly leave us alone. But for those that have an aversion to snakes in general, this particular video will just be some added fuel to your snake nightmares. Some folks were out enjoying a day on the lake near San Angelo, Texas when they caught a diamondback rattlesnake enjoying a swim.
