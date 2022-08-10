ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Family Violence & Alcohol Related Arrests Top Friday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Two individuals...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrests for Harassment & Criminal Trespass Top Thursday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Several individuals were arrested Thursday on charges of Harassment and Criminal Trespass.   Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media.  A listing of 'No Bond' only means that individual has not appeared before a magistrate…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrests of Parents Contributing to Non-attendance at School & U.S. Marshal Holds Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media.  A listing of 'No Bond' only means that individual has not appeared before a magistrate judge who will set the bond amount and any other conditions of release from custody.   The…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#County Jail#Domestic Violence#Poss Cs Pg
San Angelo LIVE!

Driving Infractions & Alcohol Related Arrests Top Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media.  A listing of 'No Bond' only means that individual has not appeared before a magistrate judge who will set the bond amount and any other conditions of release from custody.   The…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

The Execution of Evan Berryhill

SAN ANGELO, TX — A San Angelo businesswoman is in trouble after Assistant County Attorney Leland Lacy had her arrested on charges stemming from a confrontation in front of the woman’s own apartment. Evan Berryhill was returning from an evening out with friends when she was confronted as...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

2022 Food Truck Festival

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Paintbrush Alley Market Days is hosting the 2022 Food Truck Festival on September 10th from 6p-10p at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion on Oaks St. The event will have not only food trucks and food vendors but also small business bakers, makers, creators, and everything food. The first Food Truck Festival in […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DAILY LIVE! | San Angelo Woman Arrested and Charged with a Hate Crime

Today, on LIVE!, Joe Hyde sits down with Pastor Ryan Buck to discuss San Angelo becoming a sanctuary city for the unborn. Also, a Cross Plains Teenager has died from his injuries, SAISD will start charing for lunches again, a San Angelo woman has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, and you will save money on taxes next year.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Water line break causes road closures

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released a warning to avoid the roads between South Fillmore to South Jackson on West Ave N for the next several hours due to water main break. The cause of the break is currently unknown. For more updates and breaking news, download the Concho Valley Homepage […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Electrical pole caught fire and collapsed

SAN ANGELO, Texas — An electrical pole on West 26th and Martin Luther King Street caught fire today and collapsed. AEP contained the fire and shut off the power before the pole snapped at the top preventing further loss of power and a much larger fire. The AEP outage map is currently reporting 508 customers […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo food trucks and how to find them

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo has a surplus of amazing food trucks just waiting to be discovered, the trouble is knowing where to find them so here is a list of popular food trucks making their way around the community! Coffee Xertz Coffee This coffee truck can be found parked at 2351 Sunset Drive […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Former San Angelo Police Chief sentenced to 15 years in prison

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Former San Angelo Police Chief Tim Vasquez, 52, has been sentenced to 186 months in prison. Over two dozen people which included friends, family, and supporters were at the hearing as four character witnesses, his ex-wife, his Father, a Licensed Counselor for the Vasquez family and a family friend spoke on […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
101.5 KNUE

Watch a Big ‘Ol Nope Rope Out for a Swim on a Texas Lake

Texas is home to many different species of rattlesnakes. As scary looking as they can be, they will mostly leave us alone. But for those that have an aversion to snakes in general, this particular video will just be some added fuel to your snake nightmares. Some folks were out enjoying a day on the lake near San Angelo, Texas when they caught a diamondback rattlesnake enjoying a swim.
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy