John Steffy
3d ago
Doesn't surprise me with all the work they've been doing. This is what the you get when you keep neglecting inspection. They don't do there job so now the residents have to pay. Next will be the gas company.
New grant adds $375 million in state funds to target repair of crumbling homes in Pa.
Elected officials took a victory lap in Wynnefield for a hard fought win in Harrisburg. State Sen. Vincent Hughes drove home the point that there is more money in the state budget than ever before for housing assistance. “The state of Pennsylvania was spending $55 million on housing, now they...
abc27.com
Back to-school drive held in York City
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It is almost back to school time and many students in the Midstate will be back in the classroom soon. On Saturday, the city of York held a back-to-school resource fair. Kids who attended could get free backpacks and other school supplies. Get daily news,...
WGAL
Proposal to reopen landfill in York County voted down by supervisors
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — A plan to reopen a landfill in York County was voted down. Hopewell Township supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night against the plan by the York County Solid Waste Authority. YCSWA wanted to return the Hopewell Area Recreation Complex, near Stewartstown, to a landfill. The site used...
WGAL
Bridge inspection planned for this week on NB I-83 South Bridge in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A bridge inspection is planned for this week on northbound Interstate 83 on the John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County and the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County. Weather permitting, the inspection will be performed Monday, Aug....
Man Sentenced for Making False Statements When Purchasing Firearms
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Eseyuiel Caraballo, age 37, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 9th by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to five years of probation for making false statements when purchasing firearms.
PennDOT Job Fair to include same-day interviews for Winter positions
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will host a job fair at the PennDOT Berks County office, 4680 Fifth Street Highway, Temple, PA 19560 on Wednesday, August 17 from 8am to 6pm. The event will include onsite interviews with job offers. Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to...
York County reviewing disaster readiness
York County residents can breathe a little easier the next time a disaster happens as the county is working to make sure everyone is prepared.
Lancaster Farming
Pandemic Funds $1.6M Improvement Plan for Lebanon Valley Expo Center
LEBANON, Pa. — If you headed to the Lebanon Valley Expo Center for the 2022 Lebanon Area Fair last month on any evening during its eight-day run, chances are you eventually wound up at the track. Each year, fairgoers flock to its grandstands to watch crowd-pleasing attractions like 4x4...
Central Pa. city owes the IRS $160K in penalties; ‘it’s an understatement our finances are a mess’
WILLIAMSPORT-The city of Williamsport owes the Internal Revenue Service $160,000 in civil penalties for not submitting certain required tax forms in 2017. That was revealed Tuesday at City Council’s finance committee meeting by Tracey Rash of Government Financial Solutions of Harrisburg. She was brought in to straighten out the...
Judge vows to move quickly on dispute over mail-in votes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The judge in a case brought by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration against three counties that aren't reporting mail-in ballots lacking handwritten dates on their return envelopes told lawyers Friday she will rule as quickly as possible. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer presided over an online...
New Affordable Housing in West Chester ‘Changing People’s Lives’
Excitement is in the air in West Chester as residents are moving into newly constructed affordable housing units at Pinckney Hill Commons, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The 51 units on the grounds of the Melton Center in downtown West Chester are almost all already assigned and...
WGAL
Emergency crews respond to apartment complex fire in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Dauphin County on Thursday evening. The fire happened on Genesis Court in the Middletown Borough around 7:30 p.m. According to the Dauphin County Housing Authority executive director, Leah Eppinger, seven homes were affected by the fire.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash on US 222 in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to be disrupted on US 222 northbound near Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 222 northbound between Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA and Exit: I-76 TURNPIKE/PA 272 – DENVER/PA TURNPIKE. Thre is a traffic disruption.
abc27.com
National employment firm opens in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A national employment company is opening a new office in Cumberland County. Pro Logistix unveiled its office space on Wednesday. This includes the first virtual reality forklift simulator in the state. The company hopes the simulator will attract potential employees and help offset a labor shortage affecting the supply chain.
abc27.com
Parts of Cumberland County to be sprayed for mosquitoes
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Portions of Cumberland County are scheduled to be sprayed for mosquitos on Thursday, Aug. 11. This is due to the presence of mosquitos who have been infected with the West Nile Virus in the area. According to a release from the North Middleton Township...
abc27.com
Fire Department Mount Joy chief resigns
MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — At the Fire Department Mount Joy’s (FDMJ) monthly meeting on August 11, Fire Chief Matt Gohn submitted his resignation. Gohn has been the fire chief since 2018. Gohn is unable to continue in his position as fire chief due to unforeseen circumstances. He...
WGAL
Pink in the park in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — It's "Pink in the Park" at Clipper Magazine Stadium tonight. A yearly benefit that not only raises money but raises awareness for two very important causes. The original cause was finding a cure for breast cancer affecting women and then later added the piece for helping end domestic violence.
Multiple Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus In Cumberland County
After "multiple collections of mosquitoes" test positive for West Nile Virus, parts of Cumberland County will be "conducting an Adult Mosquito Control Spray on Thursday, August 11," authorities say. “Our recent collections have revealed high populations of adult mosquitoes, some of which were determined to have West Nile Virus,” said...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading fire sends smoke pouring into city skyline
READING, Pa. -- A Saturday afternoon fire sent thick black smoke pouring into the city's skyline. This photo shows smoke from a fire in the 300 block of North Ninth Street. Initial reports indicate the fire may have started in a a garage and spread to multiple houses-- though authorities have not confirmed that's the case.
abc27.com
‘Rock Lititz’ to expand campus by 13 acres
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Rock Lititz is a Lancaster County staple. The powerhouse entertainment complex is expanding its footprint, purchasing 13 acres at the site of the former Specialty Bakers property. “Lititz benefits from the energy and creativity and the youth that comes from Rock Lititz,” Rebecca Branle said....
