Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Enjoy a weekend of brilliant activities under the full Sturgeon moon at AMC NW Camp, high on the Taconic plateau in Salisbury, CT. On Friday evening, join our very special guest Susan Masino, professor of applied science at Trinity College and County Director of the Old Growth Forest Network as she presents her PPT on the Importance of Preserving Old-Growth Forests for People and the Planet. A free cookout hosted by members of the NW Camp Committee on Friday evening includes Burgers (beef/veggie) and Hot Dogs, and Cake for dessert. Please bring your own eating utensils, camp chair and beverages with ice. On Saturday, Ridgerunner Coordinator of Southern New England, Tyler Andreacchio will be leading a morning bird walk along the Bog Bridge Trail and AMC Ridgerunners will be presenting a Leave-No-Trace mini-workshop later in the day. Special recognition presentations will be made to the awesome AMC Ridgerunners and the very helpful Mt Riga Ranger, Dan Brazee. Singer, guitarist Joel Blumert will perform in the evening. Nightly trips to a somewhat easily accessible, above tree-line summit for full moonrise and meteor viewing will require a head-lamp and pad for laying on. Overnight camping in the cabin and outside (tenting) available. Registration required, twenty person limit. Registration is first-come-first-served with a deadline of 8/8/2022. CDC guidelines will apply.

SALISBURY, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO