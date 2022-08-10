Read full article on original website
WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA
Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
If You Are In The Berkshires, Take A Ride Over to Bennington Tomorrow For Food, History & Fun!
Bunches of Food trucks and vendors from Vermont and beyond will be serving a wide variety of dishes something for everyone, such as Mexican, Jamaican, Slavonian/European, BBQ, comfort foods, frozen novelties, unique sandwiches, maple items, baked goodies, beer garden and more!. Plus there will be entertainment and fun including Two...
Hudson Valley Farm Creates Whimsical Hobbit House Air BNB Experience
In the last few years, the Hudson Valley has seen a surge in tourism. We've really become a hot tourist destination. While we don't enjoy the traffic (and sometimes the pollution) tourism brings to town, we love to see new and interesting things pop up in our neighborhoods. June Farms in West Sand Lake, New York, has just created a whimsical Air BnB experience for all.
Tavern on the Hill damaged by fire in Easthampton
The Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton is closed until further notice after suffering damage from a fire.
Whiskey City Returns to South Berkshire This Weekend for a Great Cause
There's one thing that can't be denied and that's the fact that Berkshire County loves Whiskey City, when we hold our Sounds of summer concert series at the Great Barrington VFW, Tuesday nights in July and August, the community is extra excited about Whiskey City night. Whiskey City is always our biggest turnout with 500 plus people in attendance and they start arriving in droves early so they can get a good spot on the lawn.
Bernardston rollover crash sends 1 person to hospital
The Bernardston Fire Department were called to a motor vehicle rollover just after 1:00 p.m. Friday near the Greenfield and Bernardston line on Interstate 91 Southbound.
spectrumnews1.com
Downton Valley bed and breakfast home offers all-women resort for rest and relaxation
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. - The Downton Valley all-women's bed & breakfast home in Northampton operates with a goal of giving women their own place to relax and unplug. Co-owners and Innkeepers Lisa Lippiello and Bonnie Sachs created the all-women's resort in 2021 after the couple noticed the lack of lesbian and women-only spaces in their community.
Water devil on Five Mile Pond in Springfield
A water devil was captured on camera traveling across Five Mile Pond in Springfield.
Critical drought conditions brings water restrictions to some communities
State environmental officials have upgrade the Connecticut River Valley region to a level three, or "critical" drought, and more local communities are issuing water restrictions as a result.
A Beloved Berkshire County Attraction Lands on Underrated List? (photos)
I have lived in each section of Berkshire County. When I was a kid and teenager, I lived in Northern Berkshire County including North Adams and Cheshire. When I became a young adult in my early '20s, I lived in the Town of Lee (southern Berkshire County). When my wife and I bought our home we landed in Pittsfield (central Berkshire County) which is where we reside today. Throughout my time here in the Berkshires, there's one attraction that most people seem to know about.
DEC calls for pool owners to watch out for beetles
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is making a call out to anyone with a pool. Next time you go out to take a dip, keep an eye out for an invasive insect that could cause significant harm to New York's natural ecosystem.
theberkshireedge.com
Selectboard listens to concerns about Berkshire Busk!
Great Barrington — During the Selectboard’s Monday, August 8 meeting, business owners delivered their concerns about the Berkshire Busk! series of events. Back at its meeting on April 11, the board approved a request from organizers to close Railroad Street to traffic on both Friday and Saturday nights from 6 to 10 p.m., from Memorial Day until Labor Day.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties August 14, 2022
Brian Burke to Lynn M. Bettinger, 54 Beekman Drive, Unit 54, $226,100. Christine J. Chouinard, Christine J. Kadonaga and James Chouinard to Lisa L. Bassette and Bryan J. Connaughton, 285 Barry St., $495,000.
Parts of railings stolen from front steps of Symphony Hall in Springfield
Parts were stolen from the railings at Symphony Hall in Springfield Wednesday night.
MA Residents May Have to Wait Longer for Their Jif Refunds
You probably remember a few months back, there was a recall on Jif peanut butter and Jif peanut butter-related items due to possible Salmonella contamination in the products. I had mentioned that some of the recalled Jif products were sold in Berkshire County as I had three jars of the peanut butter product that fell under the recall umbrella (see photos below). I purchased those products at either Price Chopper Market 32 or Stop & Shop in Pittsfield (it may have been a combination of the two, hard to remember). I also mentioned that the process for getting a refund from Jif was rather easy. You can refresh your memory on that process by going here.
Route 66 in Northampton shutdown during house fire
A fire at a Northampton home shut down a portion of Route 66 Thursday morning.
westernmassnews.com
South Hadley marina benefiting from drought conditions
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The U.S. Drought Monitor was updated Thursday morning and it showed a ‘moderate’ drought in western Massachusetts. Our Western Mass News First Alert Weather team said the last time we saw it this dry was October 2020, but at Brunelle’s Marina, they are actually benefiting from the drought conditions.
Poughkeepsie Man Killed In Head-On East Fishkill Crash Between BMW, Pickup Truck
A man was killed during a head-on collision in the Hudson Valley. The crash took place in Dutchess County at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 in East Fishkill just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road. When officers arrived, there was a black Dodge Ram and a blue BMW...
Rental bikes damaged, parts stolen in Holyoke
The City of Holyoke says there has been an increase in vandalism with bicycles from the city's bike share program.
outdoors.org
Northwest Camp Perseids Meteor Shower Extravaganza, Salisbury
Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Enjoy a weekend of brilliant activities under the full Sturgeon moon at AMC NW Camp, high on the Taconic plateau in Salisbury, CT. On Friday evening, join our very special guest Susan Masino, professor of applied science at Trinity College and County Director of the Old Growth Forest Network as she presents her PPT on the Importance of Preserving Old-Growth Forests for People and the Planet. A free cookout hosted by members of the NW Camp Committee on Friday evening includes Burgers (beef/veggie) and Hot Dogs, and Cake for dessert. Please bring your own eating utensils, camp chair and beverages with ice. On Saturday, Ridgerunner Coordinator of Southern New England, Tyler Andreacchio will be leading a morning bird walk along the Bog Bridge Trail and AMC Ridgerunners will be presenting a Leave-No-Trace mini-workshop later in the day. Special recognition presentations will be made to the awesome AMC Ridgerunners and the very helpful Mt Riga Ranger, Dan Brazee. Singer, guitarist Joel Blumert will perform in the evening. Nightly trips to a somewhat easily accessible, above tree-line summit for full moonrise and meteor viewing will require a head-lamp and pad for laying on. Overnight camping in the cabin and outside (tenting) available. Registration required, twenty person limit. Registration is first-come-first-served with a deadline of 8/8/2022. CDC guidelines will apply.
