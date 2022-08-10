Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
Contract Change Order for Umphress Masonry Inc. approved to fix City Hall chimney stacks during Board of Works special meeting
BEDFORD – As a part of the ongoing renovation project for Bedford City Hall, the Bedford Board of Works approved a contract change order with Umphress Masonry Inc. to fix an issue found during the brick repair process during their special meeting Thursday afternoon. The building has a set...
wbiw.com
Final bid approved for the Spider Creek Lift Station project during special Board of Works meeting Thursday
BEDFORD – The Bedford Board of Works and Safety met in a special session Thursday afternoon to approve a bid for the flushing system for a 2.5 million gallon tank as part of the Spider Creek Lift Station project. The board previously met Monday to open and receive bids...
wbiw.com
Virgil Grissom Municipal Airport manager requests additional funding for the runway project
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Virgil Grissom Municipal Airport manager Jeff Lyton requested the Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission to consider funding the second phase of their runway project. Lytton said that Phase I, which included the grading and drainage for the runway has already been completed. This includes moving dirt to...
wbiw.com
The Lawrence County Commissioners will meet Tuesday
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, August 16th at the Lawrence County Courthouse at 9:30 a.m. Approval of Minutes for the July 28, 2022, Executive Meeting and August 2, 2022, Regular Meeting. Approval of Claims. Approval of Payroll. Appointments:. Items for Consideration:. Department Reports:. Highway...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Krystal Shelter files for Mitchell Community Schools Board District 2 seat
BEDFORD – Krystal Shelter has filed for the Mitchell Community Schools Board seat. She will face off against incumbent Chris Shaw, who has served as the president of the school board of trustees. Four people have filed for the North Lawrence Community School Board of Trustees. North Lawrence Community...
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Utilities issues precautionary boil water advisory for 16 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Friday, August 12, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main at the intersection of South Rogers Street and Hays Drive. Water service was shut off for 36 addresses; these customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 10 a.m. Sunday, August 14.
wbiw.com
Four individuals graduate from Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court Thursday morning
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Thursday morning was a day of celebration, as four more individuals graduated from the Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court. The graduates Danny Pfleider, Austen Hardwick, Michael Osborne, and Kristie Deckard, have worked extremely hard to get to this moment, which is something they should be incredibly proud of.
hoosieragtoday.com
Greene County’s Red Frazier Bison Ranch Presents Unique Dishes at the Indiana State Fair
When’s the last time you’ve had bison meat? You can try several unique bison dishes from an Indiana bison farm while you’re visiting the Indiana State Fair. “Give bison meat a try. Give us a try,” says Zack Martin, owner of Red Frazier Bison Ranch near Bloomfield in Greene County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Graham Drive Gets Green Line Pavement Marking; Park Ridge East Park Courts Get Updates, and 7th Street Gets Speed Cushions
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact to Bloomington residents and visitors.
wbiw.com
Jackson County Chamber of Commerce hosting candidate debate
SEYMOUR – The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a candidate debate between statehouse candidates, before the November general election. The event is free and you are invited. Incumbent State Rep. Jim Lucas, a Republican, and his challenger Democrat Chad Harmon have agreed to participate in the...
wbiw.com
Police working 3-vehicle accident on State Road 37 at Main Street in Mitchell
MITCHELL – Mitchell Police and Fire Department first responders and a Seals ambulance crew and Bedford Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle accident on State Road 37 and Main Street in Mitchell. The accident was reported at 2:02 p.m. The northbound and southbound left lanes are blocked. Motorists can...
wbiw.com
City of Mitchell lifts boil order
MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell has lifted the boil order for residents on Lehigh Cement, Cherry Street, Greenwood Street, and East Warren Street. The boil order was issued after a water main break.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Crews milling County Road 650 from the Martin County line to the town of Alfordsville
DAVIESS CO. – Daviess County Highway Department is having a contractor milling County Road 650 South today from the Martin County line to the town of Alfordsville, then continuing west to State Road 257. The road will be open and but workers will be directing traffic. The road will...
wdrb.com
Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Salem, Indiana, honors little boy found dead in suitcase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Safe Haven Baby Box was installed in Salem, Indiana, and dedicated in honor of a little boy found dead inside a suitcase. The boy, believed to be 5 years old, was found in Washington County back in April. The community named the boy Angel, but it's still unknown who he is.
wbiw.com
Jessica Potts named new executive director of Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth Board of Directors
LOOGOOTEE – The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth Board of Directors has named Jessica Potts, as the new executive director. The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth is an organization that leads business attraction, retention, and expansion in Martin County. Potts says she is excited to work alongside...
wbiw.com
Daviess Community Hospital hosting Basic Essentials Donation Drive
DAVIESS CO. – The Daviess Community Hospital is hosting a Basic Essentials Donation Drive. The hospital is collecting clean or new sheets and towels for those in need throughout the community. All personal hygiene items are also being collected. Donations will be accepted starting now through September 15th. There...
Indiana Bison farm one of this year's featured farmers at the Indiana State Fair
On approximately 320 acres across the rolling hills of Greene County, Indiana you will find the Red Frazier Bison Ranch.
bcdemocrat.com
Dumpster Days are here again: Free recycling, disposal event returns next month
It is time to start cleaning out your house, barn and yard, Dumpster Day is returning to the Brown County Recycle Center next month. The third annual Dumpster Day will happen on Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Keep Brown County Beautiful received a grant from the Brown County Community Foundation to organize the free event residents can use to properly get rid of their trash, including old mattresses and furniture. Donations will be accepted to help fund future Dumpster Days. Tires, paint and hazardous products will not be accepted.
ISP: Police chase ends with Harrison County man, woman arrested
CORYDON, Ind. — Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon after leading an Indiana State Police Trooper on a chase through Washington and Orange County. ISP said Trooper Brett Walters was patrolling in Washington County when he saw an SUV traveling at a high speed. Police said he clocked the...
953wiki.com
Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin is the Indiana Sheriff of the Year for 2022 AGAIN
First Sheriff to receive this honor three years in a row. Scott County-On 8-10-2022, the Indiana Sheriffs' Association (ISA) awarded Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin the Indiana Sheriff of the Year for 2022, receiving the prestigious honor for the third year in a row. Sheriff Goodin was honored last night at the annual ISA Conference President's Dinner held in French Lick, Indiana having received the award for the third time in a row. The award is presented annually by the ISA based upon the following criteria..."This award is to be given annually to a Sheriff who has performed the duties of his or her office in the highest professional manner as well as to enhance the Office of Sheriff. This award is intended to recognize a Sheriff who has shown unusual initiative and imagination in the performance of his or her duty". Sheriff Goodin became the Sheriff of Scott County and was selected by the ISA for this award immediately following his first year in office in 2020. In 2021 the ISA selected all 92 Sheriffs for this award based on the response by all to the COVID-19 crisis and the unthinkable impact it had across the state. This year, Sheriff Goodin was again selected outright by the ISA committee as the Sheriff of the year for 2022, a "triple-crown success" if you will. The Sheriff is one (1) of 92 Sheriffs considered for the award by the committee...having been selected outright twice in their first term as Sheriff, according to Laura Vest of the ISA, is unheard of. Sheriff Goodin humbly provided the following comment..."I am the luckiest man alive...doing a job I love in service to my community is a gift that I will never take for granted. With our community-oriented policing, the Scott County Sheriff's Office is 23,900 members strong...together, we are all "Sheriff of the Year". The Executive Director of the Indiana Sheriff's Association, retired Sheriff Stephen Luce of Knox County, said it best..."with the current crime rates plummeting in Scott County, receiving a safe community award from Crime Stoppers, and being a model community-oriented policing community along with the Scott County jail being termed a "model jail for other jails to copy", Sheriff Goodin has set a gold standard for other Sheriff's Offices in Indiana to follow".
Comments / 0