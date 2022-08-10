ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

The Lawrence County Commissioners will meet Tuesday

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, August 16th at the Lawrence County Courthouse at 9:30 a.m. Approval of Minutes for the July 28, 2022, Executive Meeting and August 2, 2022, Regular Meeting. Approval of Claims. Approval of Payroll. Appointments:. Items for Consideration:. Department Reports:. Highway...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Four individuals graduate from Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court Thursday morning

LAWRENCE COUNTY – Thursday morning was a day of celebration, as four more individuals graduated from the Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court. The graduates Danny Pfleider, Austen Hardwick, Michael Osborne, and Kristie Deckard, have worked extremely hard to get to this moment, which is something they should be incredibly proud of.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Graham Drive Gets Green Line Pavement Marking; Park Ridge East Park Courts Get Updates, and 7th Street Gets Speed Cushions

BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact to Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Jackson County Chamber of Commerce hosting candidate debate

SEYMOUR – The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a candidate debate between statehouse candidates, before the November general election. The event is free and you are invited. Incumbent State Rep. Jim Lucas, a Republican, and his challenger Democrat Chad Harmon have agreed to participate in the...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
City of Mitchell lifts boil order

MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell has lifted the boil order for residents on Lehigh Cement, Cherry Street, Greenwood Street, and East Warren Street. The boil order was issued after a water main break.
MITCHELL, IN
Daviess Community Hospital hosting Basic Essentials Donation Drive

DAVIESS CO. – The Daviess Community Hospital is hosting a Basic Essentials Donation Drive. The hospital is collecting clean or new sheets and towels for those in need throughout the community. All personal hygiene items are also being collected. Donations will be accepted starting now through September 15th. There...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Dumpster Days are here again: Free recycling, disposal event returns next month

It is time to start cleaning out your house, barn and yard, Dumpster Day is returning to the Brown County Recycle Center next month. The third annual Dumpster Day will happen on Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Keep Brown County Beautiful received a grant from the Brown County Community Foundation to organize the free event residents can use to properly get rid of their trash, including old mattresses and furniture. Donations will be accepted to help fund future Dumpster Days. Tires, paint and hazardous products will not be accepted.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin is the Indiana Sheriff of the Year for 2022 AGAIN

First Sheriff to receive this honor three years in a row. Scott County-On 8-10-2022, the Indiana Sheriffs' Association (ISA) awarded Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin the Indiana Sheriff of the Year for 2022, receiving the prestigious honor for the third year in a row. Sheriff Goodin was honored last night at the annual ISA Conference President's Dinner held in French Lick, Indiana having received the award for the third time in a row. The award is presented annually by the ISA based upon the following criteria..."This award is to be given annually to a Sheriff who has performed the duties of his or her office in the highest professional manner as well as to enhance the Office of Sheriff. This award is intended to recognize a Sheriff who has shown unusual initiative and imagination in the performance of his or her duty". Sheriff Goodin became the Sheriff of Scott County and was selected by the ISA for this award immediately following his first year in office in 2020. In 2021 the ISA selected all 92 Sheriffs for this award based on the response by all to the COVID-19 crisis and the unthinkable impact it had across the state. This year, Sheriff Goodin was again selected outright by the ISA committee as the Sheriff of the year for 2022, a "triple-crown success" if you will. The Sheriff is one (1) of 92 Sheriffs considered for the award by the committee...having been selected outright twice in their first term as Sheriff, according to Laura Vest of the ISA, is unheard of. Sheriff Goodin humbly provided the following comment..."I am the luckiest man alive...doing a job I love in service to my community is a gift that I will never take for granted. With our community-oriented policing, the Scott County Sheriff's Office is 23,900 members strong...together, we are all "Sheriff of the Year". The Executive Director of the Indiana Sheriff's Association, retired Sheriff Stephen Luce of Knox County, said it best..."with the current crime rates plummeting in Scott County, receiving a safe community award from Crime Stoppers, and being a model community-oriented policing community along with the Scott County jail being termed a "model jail for other jails to copy", Sheriff Goodin has set a gold standard for other Sheriff's Offices in Indiana to follow".
SCOTT COUNTY, IN

