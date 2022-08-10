ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ dramedy 'Physical' picked up for third season

"Physical" debuted its first season in June 2021, with Apple picking up the series for a second season in August 2021. The second season premiered in June 2022, and focuses on Sheila Ruben competing against other fitness moguls. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila's story in...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Entertainment
Apple Insider

Apple shares first look at 'Lessons in Chemistry'

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The upcomingApple TV+ series "Lessons in Chemistry" is set to hit the streaming platform in 2023. Apple on Friday...
RECIPES
Apple Insider

Stephen Colbert gets severed in a comedic 'Severance' parody

Colbert claims to have been an original cast member of "Severance," but for some reason, all of his scenes were cut from the final production. Luckily, "The Late Show" was able to get ahold of some of the alleged deleted scenes. The skit lasts for about six minutes as Steve...
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
CELEBRITIES

