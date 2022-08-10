Read full article on original website
$4.6 million home in Skaneateles: See 190 home sales in Onondaga County.
The housing market continues to be active, with 190 home sales begin recorded at the Onondaga County clerk’s office between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5. The most expensive home sold was a 2-bedroom, 2½-bath waterfront log home in the Town of Skaneateles that sold for $4,600,000.00 according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home last sold for $965,000 in 2008.
Company with CNY apartment complexes agrees to pay $7M to settle disability lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — A senior housing development group with properties in Central New York has settled a lawsuit over allegations of disability discrimination, housing advocates announced. The Clover Group has agreed to the settle the lawsuit brought by Syracuse-based CNY Fair Housing and other advocates from six different states...
How a fast-growing Syracuse company could benefit from CHIPS Act money
Syracuse, N.Y. — The CHIPS and Science Act signed by President Joe Biden on Tuesday includes $52 billion in incentives for companies to open semiconductor factories in the U.S. But a lesser-known bit of funding in the bill could benefit a growing Syracuse company.
Goats and hot peppers: When tastes of home are scarce, CNY refugees grow their own
Ahmed Abdirahman knows how hard it is to find halal goat meat in upstate New York. Sometimes he drives for hours from farm to farm, only to be waved away. Sometimes the price jumps up just before Muslim or Hindu religious festivals when goat is traditionally eaten, or right when food assistance payments are parceled out.
Harmful algae bloom reported on Owasco Lake near country club
Owasco, N.Y. — A harmful algae bloom was reported Tuesday on Owasco Lake near the Owasco Country Club, county health officials announced Thursday. This is the first bloom on the lake this year, according to the Cayuga County Health Department. Last year, one bloom forced a beach to be closed.
Today’s obituaries: Gary P. Grieshaber restored the Syracuse Trolley; painted State Fair demolition derby cars
Gary “Goob” Grieshaber, 68, of East Syracuse, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Francis House. He grew up in Camillus and attended West Genesee High School, according to his obituary. His passion was classic cars and their restoration. He was responsible for the restoration of the Syracuse Trolley....
House of the Week: Skaneateles’ Brooklawn Lane gave its new owners a chance to be creative
SKANEATELES, N.Y. – When Ted and Nancy Norman were working on their new home 1992 West Lake Road near Skaneateles, they had a simple goal. “I want people in awe when they visit,” Nancy said. “I want them to want to look around.”
Thank you for ... efficient government, David McCullough’s letter (Your Letters)
David McCullough’s passing on Sunday brought to mind his free “First Principles” lecture at Syracuse University Hendricks Chapel in 2002. I didn’t have a copy of “John Adams” (his second Pulitzer Prize to be) for him to sign. But his host, Professor Frank Sharp, was kind enough to forward my Ossa family of Panama report to enhance its pivotal role he portrayed as active revolutionaries in his book “The Path Between the Seas.”
Onondaga County lawmakers should have heard public before aquarium vote (Editorial Board Opinion)
Onondaga County legislators were feeling the heat before a controversial vote for the $85 million aquarium earlier this month. They should have had the fortitude to hear from constituents who showed up at midday on a Tuesday to register their viewpoints, mostly in opposition. Instead, legislators stuck to its 30-minute...
Two of four restaurant inspection failures include insects; 71 operating acceptably
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Jul. 17 through Jul. 30. This represents two weeks of data.
Longtime CNY restaurateur opens cafe in Township 5
Camillus, N.Y. — A longtime Central New York restaurant owner this week opened Township 5′s only coffee shop. Marty Richardson, who has run Nestico’s...too! diner in Fairmount for 24 years and Chelsea’s Restaurant on Onondaga Hill for two years, opened her second Rise & Grind Cafe on Monday morning. She also has a Rise & Grind in the plaza next to Nestico’s at 4119 W. Genesee St.
58 local titles you’ll find at Parthenon, Syracuse’s new downtown bookstore
Just inside the front door at Syracuse’s newest bookstore is a sleek black shelf unlike any other in the store. It’s filled to the brim with titles from local authors. The shelf is part of what’s solidifying the reputation of Parthenon Books—the first downtown bookstore in 30 years—as a local bookstore for local people.
Today’s obituaries: James Exner, NTTS and Living Word Academy grad, involved with church
James Dennis Exner, 52, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Born in Syracuse, he lived in Central New York all his life. He was a 1989 graduate of Living Word Academy and a graduate of National Tractor Trailer School, according to his obituary. He was a life member of Living Word...
Election 2022: Early voting starts today in Central NY
Early voting begins Saturday across Central New York. The races on the ballot are to decide which candidates will run in November for U.S. House of Representative and New York State Assembly for the Conservative, Democratic and Republican parties. Voters must be registered in those parties in order to vote.
‘Absolutely unbelievable’ violence leads Syracuse judge to compare city to Wild West
Syracuse, NY — Draquan McDonald was murdered by a random bullet to his back on July 26, 2020. No one can say why the 24-year-old was killed. He just happened to be the fatal victim of 44 bullets sprayed into a North Side crowd of hundreds around 6 p.m. on a warm summer evening. Another woman was struck by gunfire, but survived.
CNY house ruled unlivable after attic fire
Bridgeport, N.Y. -- A large attic fire caused significant damage to a Bridgeport home Friday night, fire officials said. Around 9:30 p.m., a neighbor reported a house fire on the 7800 block of Pegler Boulevard, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen shooting...
Six people - including four kids - displaced after fire on South Side, officials say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Six people were displaced after a fire in their home on the South Side of the city on Saturday, firefighters said. Firefighters arrived on the 1400 block of Bellevue Avenue at 11:35 p.m. and found a two-and-a-half-story home on fire, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
NY-22 candidate Chol Majok: I’ll fight for abortion rights (Your Letters)
This year’s elections are not just about which party controls decision-making in the federal and state governments, but what our values are as a nation: who we want to be today and who we want to be in the future. No issue makes that decision clearer than protecting reproductive choice in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
CNY Inspirations: You are not alone in this
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Those of us who call ourselves spiritually mature try not to burden God when tough times come. When we do this, we forget that He has clearly told us that His yoke is easy, and His burden is light. What this means for us is that when we are coupled (yoked) with God in this journey called life, He takes the majority of the weight. This allows the burdens that we feel to be lighter. It’s important to know that you are not alone in the carrying of that burden.
Judge compares Syracuse to ‘wild west’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 12)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 53. A nice weekend is ahead; enjoy! See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hoping for a chance to live on the water and enjoy four seasons, Ted and Nancy Norman of Pasadena, California, bought property on Skaneateles Lake and built this one-of-a-kind home. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Rick Policastro Photography)
