Syracuse, NY

Thank you for ... efficient government, David McCullough’s letter (Your Letters)

David McCullough’s passing on Sunday brought to mind his free “First Principles” lecture at Syracuse University Hendricks Chapel in 2002. I didn’t have a copy of “John Adams” (his second Pulitzer Prize to be) for him to sign. But his host, Professor Frank Sharp, was kind enough to forward my Ossa family of Panama report to enhance its pivotal role he portrayed as active revolutionaries in his book “The Path Between the Seas.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Longtime CNY restaurateur opens cafe in Township 5

Camillus, N.Y. — A longtime Central New York restaurant owner this week opened Township 5′s only coffee shop. Marty Richardson, who has run Nestico’s...too! diner in Fairmount for 24 years and Chelsea’s Restaurant on Onondaga Hill for two years, opened her second Rise & Grind Cafe on Monday morning. She also has a Rise & Grind in the plaza next to Nestico’s at 4119 W. Genesee St.
CAMILLUS, NY
Election 2022: Early voting starts today in Central NY

Early voting begins Saturday across Central New York. The races on the ballot are to decide which candidates will run in November for U.S. House of Representative and New York State Assembly for the Conservative, Democratic and Republican parties. Voters must be registered in those parties in order to vote.
SYRACUSE, NY
CNY house ruled unlivable after attic fire

Bridgeport, N.Y. -- A large attic fire caused significant damage to a Bridgeport home Friday night, fire officials said. Around 9:30 p.m., a neighbor reported a house fire on the 7800 block of Pegler Boulevard, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen shooting...
BRIDGEPORT, NY
CNY Inspirations: You are not alone in this

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Those of us who call ourselves spiritually mature try not to burden God when tough times come. When we do this, we forget that He has clearly told us that His yoke is easy, and His burden is light. What this means for us is that when we are coupled (yoked) with God in this journey called life, He takes the majority of the weight. This allows the burdens that we feel to be lighter. It’s important to know that you are not alone in the carrying of that burden.
SYRACUSE, NY
Judge compares Syracuse to ‘wild west’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 12)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 53. A nice weekend is ahead; enjoy! See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hoping for a chance to live on the water and enjoy four seasons, Ted and Nancy Norman of Pasadena, California, bought property on Skaneateles Lake and built this one-of-a-kind home. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Rick Policastro Photography)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
