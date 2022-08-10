ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

My husband and I learned to stop interrupting each other. We fight less now.

By Melissa Petro
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4InwVj_0hBefrlT00

Courtesy of Melissa Petro

  • My husband and I became used to interrupting each other.
  • We decided to make an effort to stop interrupting and to let the other person finish their thought.
  • Since then, we've been arguing a lot less.

My husband, Arran, and I love a good debate. Even when we agree, it can get heated. When we have a thought or idea, we're likely to express it right away, even when that means interrupting.

For folks like us, interruptions make a conversation dynamic and interesting. But in certain company, it's just plain rude. And even between us, it can lead to problems.

When my son was diagnosed with ADHD , we learned that the disorder was genetic , so my husband and I began looking into whether we had it . It turns out that struggling to wait your turn in conversations can be a feature of the condition. Learning this spurred me to take a closer look at the habit and its effect on our lives.

Then my husband and I challenged ourselves to a week of zero interrupting to see the difference it made.

Interrupting can feel like an innocent habit, but at times it's harmful

My husband and I are what linguists call cooperative overlappers . The linguist Deborah Tannen came up with the term to describe when the listener starts talking along with the speaker — not to cut them off but to validate or show they're engaged in what the person is saying.

This is usually how it works in my marriage. Most times when I interrupt him, I'm so excited by what my husband is saying that I just can't wait until he's finished his thoughts. When Arran finishes my sentences, it shows me that he's listening, that he can anticipate what I'm going to say, and that we're in sync and share a similar perspective.

But other times our interrupting each other has the opposite effect. Particularly during difficult conversations, I feel frustrated and angry when he talks over me. When my husband cuts me off, I feel dismissed and unheard. In these circumstances, we end up fighting about how we're communicating rather than whatever we were initially fighting about.

It's not easy to change the way you communicate

Arran and I had a family meeting where we talked candidly about the habit. We agreed that we both did it and that sometimes it was all right but in other situations it could be annoying. So we made a commitment to try to abstain from it for a week.

For this experiment, we agreed we'd make a gesture or communicate nonverbally in a gentle way that an interruption had occurred. If necessary, we might say "please let me finish" or "I'm not done." We promised we'd try not to get mad about it. Our goal wasn't to eliminate the habit but to keep it in check, especially during those tense conversations when interruptions were most unwelcome.

What happened when we stopped interrupting each other

After our family meeting, my husband and I became aware of our own speech patterns. Just having a conversation about it helped curb the habit.

My husband got even better than I did at noticing and correcting his conduct. When he found himself interrupting me, we would stop midsentence and, in many cases, apologize.

If he or I didn't immediately own our mistake, we followed through with the plan. Because we'd had the conversation, we could say "you interrupted me" without the other person taking offense.

By the end of the week, the shift in our dynamic was dramatic. There was a lot less arguing about how we communicated and more communication. Consequentially, we became more effective at problem-solving. I felt more respected. I felt more respect for my partner because he commanded it.

We still love an impassioned conversation full of cooperative overlap, but we agree that more important than saying our piece is knowing our partner feels heard.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

I am sleeping with my housemate. This was a bad idea, but I am very attracted to him

Due to a combination of shyness, insecurity and finding intimacy painful, I am far less experienced when it comes to relationships than my age (early 30s) would suggest. I have only had one serious, long-term relationship. A few months after it ended, I started a casual relationship with one of my housemates. I knew from the start that this was a bad idea, but I was (still am) very attracted to him.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Bella Smith

If Someone Really Loves You

Even though love is an emotion that is widely understood, defining it can be a challenge. The feeling of being in love is something that everyone has experienced at some point in their lives, and everyone believes that it is the best thing that could have happened to them. Nevertheless, what exactly does it mean to “love” another person? A feeling of adoration and respect is all that love is for some people. Others define love as an itense emotional bond that cannot be expressed in words. Other others believe that loving someone is a lifelong adventure that requires a complete sacrifice.
Tracey Folly

Woman humiliated when she thanks a man for offering to pay for her lunch and learns that's not what he said at all

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked long hours at a liquor store and occasionally treated myself to lunch, which I'd order from the pizza shop next door. I didn't get an actual break where I could leave the building. So I'd phone the pizza shop and order a sandwich. Then an employee from the pizza shop would walk across the parking lot to deliver my sub and collect the payment.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deborah Tannen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interrupt
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MadameNoire

Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’

A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
Upworthy

These twins share a brain, can access each other's feelings and even see through each other's eyes

Krista and Tatiana Hogan are inseparable twins, both literally and metaphorically. The twins are joined at the head and their brains are connected by a thalamic bridge that gives them rare capabilities. They can access each other's feelings and even see out of each other's eyes. Craniopagus twins, joined at the head, are a rare occurence at just one in 2.5 million. A majority of craniopagus twins don't live past 24 hours. Krista and Tatiana Hogan were given a survival chance of 20%. The Hogan twins were born on October 25, 2006, in Vancouver, Canada and it took 16 medics to deliver them safely, reported CBC. The pair was featured as part of a documentary titled "Inseparable" and highlighted neurological capabilities that have since astounded researchers. They can read each other's thoughts without having to mouth the words. The twins say it's like, “Talking in our heads.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Insider

Insider

538K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy