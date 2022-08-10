Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Will Zalatoris' fiancee asked him one of the biggest deal-breaker questions in golf
Will Zalatoris has dealt with his share of anguish in an otherwise impressive PGA Tour season. Among his eight top-10s are three runners-up, including at two majors—the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Incredibly enough, he’s still searching for his first victory, and he’s going to get another shot at hoisting a trophy on Sunday in the final round FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis after shooting a five-under-par 65 on Saturday.
thecomeback.com
Fred Couples roasts LIV Golf, Greg Norman
Among the many PGA Tour golfers and legends who have had some harsh words for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series and its players, few have been as direct as Fred Couples. The golf legend was back this week to further roast the startup league and its CEO, Greg Norman. “I’ve...
Opinion: Cam Smith could be the PGA Tour's worst nightmare at FedEx St. Jude Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Ryan Palmer could feel Cam Smith’s footsteps approaching from behind the microphone. After an entire round playing together, he wanted to get in one last shot. “That’s what I love about what we do out here, there’s always somewhere to go up and there’s always...
Rickie Fowler starts hot with new putter, caddie and outlook at FedEx St. Jude Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rickie Fowler walked off the 18th green at TPC Southwind on Thursday and, without breaking stride, tossed his glove to Logan Telle, an enamored 8-year-old. It was a fitting illustration of the way the 33-year-old is taking everything lately. Fowler sneaked into the FedEx Cup Playoffs (for the first time in two years) last week, but he wasn’t glued to the broadcast. As he teetered near the 125 cutline, he was on his home practice course Sunday, then spent time with his wife and newborn daughter.
ESPN
Maja Stark earns LPGA Tour membership with win at ISPS Handa Invitational
Maja Stark of Sweden closed with a 10-under 63 on Sunday and won the ISPS Handa Invitational for her third victory this year on the Ladies European Tour, and this one with an additional perk. The tournament is co-sanctioned with the LPGA Tour, giving the former Oklahoma State star access...
ESPN
PGA Tour docks Cameron Smith 2 shots for bad drop in third round of FedEx St. Jude Championship
Cameron Smith, who is attempting to become the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world and is reportedly set to join the rival LIV Golf series, was assessed a 2-stroke penalty before the start of Sunday's final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. According...
ESPN
Ewen Ferguson wins ISPS Handa World Invitational by 3 shots
BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland -- Ewen Ferguson of Scotland captured the second title of his rookie season on the European tour by winning the ISPS Handa World Invitational by 3 shots on Sunday. Ferguson closed with a 1-under 69 to complete a wire-to-wire victory at Galgorm Castle, adding to his win...
'I'm the piñata': LIV CEO Greg Norman launches passionate defense of the Saudi breakaway league and insists he has no fear because it is the 'future of golf'... while slamming how his players 'have been treated' after defecting
LIV CEO Greg Norman has brashly backed the embattled organization while speaking to Forbes, calling the idea of a breakaway league a 'no-brainer' and labelling himself the 'piñata' of the league's criticism. LIV has been the brunt of extensive condemnation since its launch earlier this year, largely due to...
ESPN
Fiery 2-time champ Simona Halep advances to Toronto final
TORONTO -- Two-time champion Simona Halep of Romania advanced to the National Bank Open's final, beating Jessica Pegula of the United States 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday. Halep will face Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-4, 7-6 (7) winner over 14th-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the night semifinal.
