The Growing Ambitions of Sam Bankman-Fried, Crypto’s Would-Be King
There’s a theory that Sam Bankman-Fried wants to become the king of crypto. There’s another that says the billionaire CEO of the FTX exchange sees crypto as a stepping stone on the way to Wall Street. That latter one started getting taken seriously fairly recently, when Bankman-Fried was...
Papmall Expands B2B eCommerce Platform
B2B eCommerce platform Papmall says it is expanding its model and delivery locations, while also integrating buy now, pay later and crypto payment features. Launched in 2019, the company began as a platform for online digital products and software sellers “as well as outsourcing services, mainly freelancers and SME [small to medium-sized enterprises] agencies,” the company said in a news release Thursday (Aug. 11).
Square Partners With Digital Signage Company Raydiant
Payments company Square and experience platform Raydiant have formed a partnership that lets Square merchants integrate with Raydiant’s Digital Menus app. The integration allows merchants to create, schedule and automatically update digital signage connected to their Square point-of-sale (POS) systems, according to a Thursday (Aug. 11) press release. “Restaurant...
New ‘Shop Talk’ Among Auto Mechanics: Embedded Payments and Instant Financing
For an industry that recognizes the need for speed, the auto repair industry has been a bit slow off the line in the race to digitization. As in other verticals, FinTech platforms are busy providing small and midsized businesses (SMBs) the tools they need for digital speed. DigniFi is a...
Anchorage Digital, AngelList Partner to Facilitate Investments with USDC
Digital asset platform Anchorage Digital and digital asset venture capital firm AngelList have partnered to enable investors to invest with USDC stablecoin. With this partnership, the companies will enable those interested in funding cryptocurrency innovation to deposit USDC easily and allow all businesses to accept USDC as a funding option, according to a blog post on the Anchorage website written by the company’s co-founder and president Diogo Mónica, and its co-founder and CEO, Nathan McCauley.
JPMorgan Sees Changing Role for Treasurers Amid Increased Handling of Third-Party Funds
The lines between models of commerce — online and offline — once distinct, are blurring. Along the way, business models themselves are continually being reinvented, becoming ever more flexible and adaptive to consumer demands. Brick-and-mortar companies have become eCommerce players. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies are embracing direct-to-consumer...
SMB Sellers, Payments Are Unexpectedly Resilient in the Face of Global Turmoil
B2B payment digitization came to the rescue during the pandemic, but it also can help businesses cope with humanity’s self-induced catastrophe, war. Ukraine is a poignant case in point. Companies there are using digital payments to keep doing business amidst the fog of war. Overall, the Ukrainian economy has been resilient in the face of war, according to the company, as has the rest of the world, despite increased geopolitical tensions.
PayGround Adds BNPL Payment Financing Tools to Platform
Health fintech PayGround recently launched a new platform that will let health providers give patients easy access to financing for medical care, the company said in a release. PayGround announced the launch of the app-based service with the slogan: “Get healthy now, pay later.”. One feature of the service...
Today in B2B Payments: Klavi Raises $15M to Develop New B2B Finance Products; Klasha Aims to Scale Its Products for Cross-Border African Commerce
Today in B2B payments, Klavi has raised $15 million in a Series A investment to grow its open finance solution and develop new B2B finance products, and Klasha has added a former PayPal executive as CPO to help in its mission to transform African commerce. Open finance SaaS platform Klavi...
Barclaycard Payments Joins BT to Offer Benefits to UK Microbusinesses
Barclaycard Payments has joined the BT partnership network to help the small U.K. businesses grow, a press release from BT said Thursday (Aug. 11). The partnership network is an effort by the British telecommunications provider to help micro-businesses with up to five employees, the release said. The idea behind the partnership is “boosting the growth of UK businesses and the public sector” and the company wants to look at bolstering customer experiences.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Big-Ticket Retailers Can Deploy BNPL to Drive Sales
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) services have quickly gained a large foothold in the retail scene, becoming a household name in digital payments within a short period of time. A recent study found that 25% of eCommerce shoppers in the United Kingdom now use BNPL, for example, with 20,000 different merchants offering it at the point of sale. These services have traditionally been the domain of younger, lower-income demographics such as millennials and Generation Z, who use BNPL to fund purchases they otherwise could not afford.
Funding Circle, Farm Bureau Bank Partner to Offer Credit to Underserved SMBs
Online small and medium-sized business (SMB) lending platform Funding Circle and Farm Bureau Bank have announced a partnership that they say will help underserved owners of SMBs in agriculture and other industries gain access to credit. The organizations also said the partnership would enable Farm Bureau Bank, which has traditionally...
Virtual Surgery Firm Raises $20M
A company whose platform lets surgeons experience simulated procedures in a controlled training environment has raised $20 million in venture capital. FundamentalVR, which is based in London, said in a Thursday (Aug. 11) announcement that the Series B round will fund technology development and expansion in the United States. “Our...
B2B Digitization Born out of Pandemic Necessity Still Yielding Unexpected Benefits
According to the latest “Business Payments Digitization: The Fast Track to Payments Systems Upgrades," a PYMNTS and Corcentric collaboration, chief financial officers who have accelerated the payments modernization efforts that ramped up during the pandemic have found at least three unexpected benefits as a result. Middle-market CFOs embarking on...
That Isn’t ‘Box Fatigue’ — It’s Consumers Shedding Subscriptions That Lack Value
Is inflation causing a “great unsubscribe,” or is it more a case of consumers becoming increasingly selective about their retail subscriptions? The truth is likely somewhere in between. Tracking shifts in the sector over time, the Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, a PYMNTS and sticky.io collaboration, found that by...
Pace of M&A Activity in August Fastest Since November 2021
In just the first 12 days of August, the dollar value of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announced in North America is higher than that recorded during the entire month of July. The $63 billion worth of announced transactions — originating from 613 proposed M&A announced through Friday (Aug. 12) —...
Chief Product Officers Turning to Digital Payments, Localization to Boost Conversion
The great digital shift demands that all executives — chief product officers among them — approach payments from a different point of view. Daniel Cohen, chief product officer (CPO) at PayU, gave PYMNTS a glimpse into the mind of the CPO, where strategies surrounding financial services innovation must focus on the fact that modernizing payments is not simply a goal, but a means of modernizing commerce itself and making it more efficient.
The Data Point: 90% of SMBs Using Unified Payments Save Time
B2B payments are notoriously slow and costly — witness the continued use of paper checks sent via snail mail — which is driving more operations to seek the efficiency platforms provide. For The AP/AR Quick-Start Guide: How All-In-One Payment Platforms Can Transform B2B Transactions, a PYMNTS and Plastiq...
Is Digital Healthcare Advancing Faster Than EU Lawmakers Can Adapt and Regulate?
Industry experts have said the lack of standards of practice in Germany, Europe’s largest healthcare market, is hampering the growth of digital healthcare and causing HealthTech startups to miss out on setting trends and leveraging the pandemic-driven digital advancements made in the last few years. Kalle Conneryd-Lundgren, COO at...
