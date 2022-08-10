Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
This Was The Deadliest Flood In Ohio History
It remains the largest natural disaster in state history.
13abc.com
Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An electrical fire broke out at a home on the 1100 block of N Erie St., in Toledo overnight. Toledo Fire and Rescue told 13abc that the flames were contained in the basement of the home. All occupants, including pets, made it out safely. The Red...
Ohio Task Force 1 returns home after completing search and rescue missions in Kentucky
VANDALIA — Ohio Task Force 1 is back in the Miami Valley Thursday evening after helping flood survivors in Kentucky. The 45 member team searched through a thousand damaged structures in Breathitt County. The task force was officially demobilized this morning at 9 a.m. “Working alongside other FEMA US&R...
Free manufacturing training offered for residents in West Virginia and Ohio
Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) is offering free computerized machining and machine tool training across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky as part of a national initiative to revitalize American manufacturing and ensure a strong national defense. The bootcamps, for individuals who are high school age and older, include online instruction and the option […]
Mount Vernon News
Ohio weekly gas-price drop among best in nation
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio registered one of the largest decreases in prices at the pump in the nation over the last week, with the state’s average gas price falling below $4 a gallon and well below the national average, according to AAA. Ohio gas prices for a...
progressivegrocer.com
A Sure Bet for Kroger in Ohio
Kroger and Acme Fresh Market have applied for licenses to have sports gaming kiosks at several locations in Ohio, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. Acme Fresh Market has been preapproved for a kiosk at nine locations, including the Parma store on Pleasant Valley Road, seven in Summit County and one in North Canton. Kroger has been preapproved for kiosks at 42 grocery stores across the state. The list of preapproved locations can be found here.
Ohio, Kentucky governors make second funding request for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Kentucky Andy Beshear announced Wednesday the two states jointly submitted a second federal funding application to support bridge and roadway improvements along the eight-mile Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project, according to a media release. >>Previous Story: Ohio, Kentucky governors request nearly $2...
Lima News
Late Lima doctor’s property donated to Johnny Appleseed park district
LIMA — “‘Fascinating’ is the word I would use to describe him,” Allen County Wildlife Officer Craig Barr said. Barr used that word to describe Dr. Herbert Beil, a man he met approximately 15 years ago when he visited Beil’s Amanda Township property for inspections required for falconers.
13abc.com
Toledo police are reminding Jeep Fest visitors to play it safe
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jeep lovers were already out in full force on the trails early Friday to enjoy the Jeep Off Course welcome party. Among the crowd were Jeep enthusiasts Randy and Tonya Carstensen. “I have a Jeep Gladiator 2021. We actually put a two-inch lift kit on it....
Ohio’s turning red was 50 years coming as worker wages continued to lag the nation: Brent Larkin
Picking at the corpse of Ohio’s bellwether status in presidential elections has preoccupied political scientists, journalists, and candidates for nearly six years. The obsession with figuring out how Ohio strayed so far from the sensible center of American politics is understandable, as for more than a century the presidential vote in Ohio consistently came within a few points of mirroring the nationwide total. When Joe Biden won the 2020 election, it was the first time in 60 years a president was elected without winning Ohio.
Ohio breaks 3 million COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio has surpassed 3 million all-time COVID-19 cases, a weekly new case report from the Ohio Department of Health showed Thursday. The state was on the verge of hitting the milestone — which indicates more than a fourth of all Ohioans have now contracted the virus at some point — in […]
13abc.com
Thousands without power in Toledo after crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of Toledo Edison customers are without power after a crash in Toledo. According to a representative with First Energy, approximately 1800 customers are without power after a crash on Reynolds Road affected power infrastructure. The company estimates power will be restored around 8:00 p.m. You...
13abc.com
Old South End Gateway Arch installation begins, DeWine to dedicate
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Installation of the Old South End Gateway Arch has begun and Governor Mike DeWine will be in Toledo for the dedication next week. The Gateway Arch, which will be located on Broadway just southwest of the I-75 overpass, is a signature project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project. The Arch will arrive in Toledo and be installed on Aug 15.
Fugitive captured in Ohio after a 9-month search
Authorities have captured a Wisconsin fugitive in Ohio after a nine-month search. The U.S. Marshals Service said a task force of marshals and police found Robert Johnson Jr. at a residence in Toledo on Wednesday. Johnson fled in a vehicle but crashed it as police gave chase and was apprehended. The marshal’s service said Johnson […]
WLKY.com
Forecasting Our Future: Tornado activity increasing across Ohio Valley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From Mayfield to Fern Creek, Kentucky has been hard hit by tornadoes in the last year, and a recent study shows that tornado activity is increasing in our area. May and June are considered the most active months when it comes to tornadoes in the U.S.,...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: A vacant eyesore on Seaman Street in East Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant, raccoon-infested home has troubled a local community for years. Residents living on Seaman Street in East Toledo said when the homeowners died over a decade ago the place began falling into disrepair. " It reminds me of Halloween every day, it’s awful. I’ve never...
13abc.com
Howard Marsh prepares for major renovations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Howard Marsh is undergoing renovations to its parking lots and road. Metroparks Toledo announced that the park will be closed to vehicles from August 15 to August 18. The road improvement will consist of re-grading the existing stone roadway, reshaping to improve drainage, and resurfacing to provide...
wkyufm.org
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children to see boost in food assistance during start of school year
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children in low-income households will be getting extra federal food assistance through the start of the school year, something that anti-hunger advocates say is crucial given higher rates of food insecurity seen in the state over the summer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) created...
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: Magnificent estate along the Maumee River
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We have a lot of great interactive historic sites and parks to explore in our region and one of them is the 577 Foundation in Perrysburg. You can wander through the magnificent grounds or even take a class there. The 577 Foundation opened in 1988. It...
13abc.com
Mercy College of Ohio holds White Coat Ceremony for Physician Assistant students
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy College of Ohio held its White Coat Ceremony for its inaugural class of Physician Assistant students on Friday. Mercy College of Ohio says 19 Physician Assistant students received their white coats at the ceremony on Aug. 12. According to Mercy College, the White Coat Ceremony...
