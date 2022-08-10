ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn's first fall scrimmage

Auburn held its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday evening at Jordan-Hare Stadium, as preseason competition really ramps up for the Tigers ahead of their season opener Sept. 3 against Mercer. It was the Tigers’ first practice inside the stadium this preseason, and it should help provide some separation in...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

These newcomers stole the show during Auburn's first fall scrimmage

The spotlight was on Auburn’s quarterbacks as the team took the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the first scrimmage of fall camp, and while head coach Bryan Hasin was pleased with how T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada operated the offense, it was a trio of newcomers who shined the brightest Saturday evening.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

'Beefy' Cam Riley ready for his opportunity to shine at linebacker for Auburn

Cam Riley barely recognizes himself in the photos from his freshman year. That feels like ages ago to Riley, who has undergone some serious physical changes since he first stepped foot on Auburn’s campus in 2020. Back then, the former four-star linebacker was 6-foot-4 and listed at 209 pounds; he always had a larger frame for his position, but he had yet to fill out.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Questions for Bryan Harsin before Auburn's scrimmage

Auburn is preparing for a scrimmage on Saturday at Jordan-Hare with the September 3rd season-opener at home against Mercer. Bryan Harsin will lead his group through simulated football designed to mimic an actual game’s action. Scrimmages allow for tackling, which for Tiger defenders means trying to corral star running back Tank Bigsby in the open field.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn QB teammates now NFL preseason starters

Across the 2017 and 2018 seasons, Auburn posted an 18-9 record, won an Iron Bowl, played in an SEC Championship Game and had a record-setting performance in the Music City Bowl with Jarrett Stidham and Malik Willis as the Tigers’ quarterbacks. When the Las Vegas Raiders kicked off their...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What Saban saw from WR and CB battles while naming freshman standout

Alabama receivers and cornerbacks are engaged in an interesting battle. Beyond the obvious, both positions are engaged in their own competitions for playing time. And though each side had a key play out with an injury in Saturday’s scrimmage in Bryant-Denny Stadium, coaches got a shot to evaluate where the dueling competitions stand.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Observations from Day 6 of Auburn fall camp

Auburn returned to the practice field on Thursday morning for Day 6 of preseason camp. The Tigers are less than three weeks away from the season-opener at Jordan Hare on Sep 3rd against Mercer. Once again, Auburn provided media with a 25-minute viewing window during the early practice periods. It...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama receiver Agiye Hall suspended indefinitely by Texas

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian suspended former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall indefinitely after the sophomore was arrested Thursday in Austin. “We’re aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family, and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct that is detrimental to our program,” Sarkisian said in a statement.
AUSTIN, TX
AL.com

2 men, 1 woman found dead in Montgomery home

Police and medics responding to a call early Saturday morning found two men and one woman dead inside a Montgomery home. They made the discovery in the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, located in the northeast part of the city, at about 5:32 a.m. after receiving a call about unresponsive individuals.
MONTGOMERY, AL
