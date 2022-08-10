Read full article on original website
‘There’s some’ separation among Auburn’s quarterbacks as decisions loom after 1st scrimmage
A little more than a week into fall camp, there has been some movement in Auburn’s quarterback competition — though head coach Bryan Harsin isn’t ready to publicly disclose the evolving hierarchy at the position just yet. Auburn held its first scrimmage of the preseason Saturday evening...
What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s first fall scrimmage
Auburn held its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday evening at Jordan-Hare Stadium, as preseason competition really ramps up for the Tigers ahead of their season opener Sept. 3 against Mercer. It was the Tigers’ first practice inside the stadium this preseason, and it should help provide some separation in...
These newcomers stole the show during Auburn’s first fall scrimmage
The spotlight was on Auburn’s quarterbacks as the team took the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the first scrimmage of fall camp, and while head coach Bryan Hasin was pleased with how T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada operated the offense, it was a trio of newcomers who shined the brightest Saturday evening.
‘Beefy’ Cam Riley ready for his opportunity to shine at linebacker for Auburn
Cam Riley barely recognizes himself in the photos from his freshman year. That feels like ages ago to Riley, who has undergone some serious physical changes since he first stepped foot on Auburn’s campus in 2020. Back then, the former four-star linebacker was 6-foot-4 and listed at 209 pounds; he always had a larger frame for his position, but he had yet to fill out.
Questions for Bryan Harsin before Auburn’s scrimmage
Auburn is preparing for a scrimmage on Saturday at Jordan-Hare with the September 3rd season-opener at home against Mercer. Bryan Harsin will lead his group through simulated football designed to mimic an actual game’s action. Scrimmages allow for tackling, which for Tiger defenders means trying to corral star running back Tank Bigsby in the open field.
Auburn QB teammates now NFL preseason starters
Across the 2017 and 2018 seasons, Auburn posted an 18-9 record, won an Iron Bowl, played in an SEC Championship Game and had a record-setting performance in the Music City Bowl with Jarrett Stidham and Malik Willis as the Tigers’ quarterbacks. When the Las Vegas Raiders kicked off their...
22 games to watch in 2022: This season’s most intriguing prep football matchups
The 2022 high school football schedule officially kicks off in Alabama later this week. From Week 1 – or Week 0 as it is deemed by the Alabama High School Athletic Association – to the final week of the regular season, there are intriguing matchups throughout the state.
What Saban saw from WR and CB battles while naming freshman standout
Alabama receivers and cornerbacks are engaged in an interesting battle. Beyond the obvious, both positions are engaged in their own competitions for playing time. And though each side had a key play out with an injury in Saturday’s scrimmage in Bryant-Denny Stadium, coaches got a shot to evaluate where the dueling competitions stand.
Observations from Day 6 of Auburn fall camp
Auburn returned to the practice field on Thursday morning for Day 6 of preseason camp. The Tigers are less than three weeks away from the season-opener at Jordan Hare on Sep 3rd against Mercer. Once again, Auburn provided media with a 25-minute viewing window during the early practice periods. It...
Alabama’s Nick Saban reveals insight into coaches poll vote, reiterates Texas A&M game not personal
We can’t tell you who Nick Saban voted for in the preseason coaches poll, which was released last week, but we now may have a pretty good idea of who he didn’t vote for. The Alabama coach, who made a guest appearance on the “Dan Patrick Show” on Friday, was asked directly for whom he cast his ballot.
Auburn extends its lead over Alabama in the battle for in-state students
Enroll tide? War enrollment? Whatever your battle cry, there’s no question - Auburn is winning the battle for Alabama’s students. For the sixth straight year, Auburn University was the most popular school in the state for Alabama undergrads in 2021, according to data from the Alabama Commission on Higher Education.
Former Alabama receiver Agiye Hall suspended indefinitely by Texas
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian suspended former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall indefinitely after the sophomore was arrested Thursday in Austin. “We’re aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family, and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct that is detrimental to our program,” Sarkisian said in a statement.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey welcomes South Dakota’s Kristi Noem in Montgomery
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey welcomed South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to the state this afternoon at the Montgomery Regional Airport. Noem is one of the keynote speakers at tonight’s Alabama Republican Party summer dinner in Montgomery. The greeting was not an announced public appearance. Ivey’s office did not disclose...
Alabama Republicans address adoption costs, parental control ahead of legislative session, election
Alabama’s GOP State Executive Committee gathered in Montgomery for its yearly summer meeting, addressing hot button issues like adoption, Roe v. Wade, parental rights and single-party support. Attendees also included Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and Republican U.S. Senate nominee Katie Britt. “We need you now more than ever, because...
2 men, 1 woman found dead in Montgomery home
Police and medics responding to a call early Saturday morning found two men and one woman dead inside a Montgomery home. They made the discovery in the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, located in the northeast part of the city, at about 5:32 a.m. after receiving a call about unresponsive individuals.
