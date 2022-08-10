Cam Riley barely recognizes himself in the photos from his freshman year. That feels like ages ago to Riley, who has undergone some serious physical changes since he first stepped foot on Auburn’s campus in 2020. Back then, the former four-star linebacker was 6-foot-4 and listed at 209 pounds; he always had a larger frame for his position, but he had yet to fill out.

AUBURN, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO