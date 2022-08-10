Read full article on original website
KTTS
Water Damages Historic Gillioz Theatre in Springfield
(KTTS News) – The Historic Gillioz Theatre in downtown Springfield suffered water damage after heavy rains moved through the Ozarks last week. Water leaked through its roof in the lobby and rotunda area. The stage and audience seating area were unaffected. The Gillioz will be raising money to help...
KTTS
Woman Faces Arson Charges in Springfield House Fire
(KTTS News) – A Springfield woman is facing arson charges for allegedly setting a house on fire earlier this month. Jennifer Buttram was charged with first-degree arson and unlawful use of a weapon. The incident occurred on August 8th. Police say that Buttram showed up to a home off...
KTTS
Two Laclede County Men Arrested For Burglary
(KTTS News) – Two men from Lebanon are being charged in connection with a barn burglary in Camden County. Camden County deputies say that five people total were arrested in connection to the burglary. 44-year-old Jeffrey Jones and 44-year-old Bobby Alford have been charged with felony burglary and felony...
KTTS
Combat-Wounded Veteran Surprised with Free Truck at Birthplace of Route 66 Festival
(KTTS News) – A combat-wounded Veteran was surprised with a free vehicle during the the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival on Friday. Chevrolet and the Military Warriors Support Foundation surprised Former U.S. Army Sergant Blake Leitch, with a 100 percent, payment-free 2022 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Leitch has traveled the...
KTTS
Discount Dave’s $1,000 Dream Floor Giveaway
Everything Country 94.7 KTTS & Discount Daves Carpet & Flooring can’t wait to make your flooring dreams a reality with the “Discount Dave’s $1,000 Dream Floor Giveaway”. It’s no secret that Discount Daves is unmatched at providing quality flooring at discount prices. That’s why we’re...
