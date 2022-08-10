ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viewer photos of the month: August 2022

By Carina Branson
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Viewers from around the state are always sending in amazing photos to KSN News. We wanted to show off these amazing photos and give recognition and thanks back to our viewers with our Viewer Photos of the Month!

The photos:

    Hays sunset on Aug. 8 (Courtesy: John Linn)
    Hays sunset on Aug. 8 (Courtesy: John Linn)
    Keeper of the Plains in Wichita holding the moon on Aug. 8 (Courtesy: William Simon)
    Larnet sunset on Aug. 9 (Courtesy: Nancy Young)
    Beloit sunrise on Aug. 9, 2022 (Courtesy: Tonya Slate)
    Beloit sunrise on Aug. 9, 2022 (Courtesy: Tonya Slate)
    Derby moonrise on Aug. 9 (Courtesy: Ron Keller)
    Sunset near Great Bend (Courtesy: Yeraldin Salinas)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

