Weather: Cooler, more comfortable Wednesday

By Alexander Wasilenko
 4 days ago

A cold front continues to depart this morning with a distant area of high pressure to the west set to land in New England by later this afternoon. That will mean gradually improving conditions throughout the day. As for this morning, we’re still contending with mostly cloudy skies, patchy drizzle, and dense fog. Be sure to drive safe and take it easy as we try to enjoy the cooler, more refreshing air. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s to kick off our Wednesday.

Our afternoon of weather will feature highs in the middle to upper 70s alongside decreasing clouds and lesser humidity. You will want to have the shades on standby as the sunshine begins to peek out from the clouds especially by the middle to late afternoon.

Thursday, high pressure departs us and will be replaced by an incoming cold front. Highs will achieve the upper 70s to low 80s by the as the front swings through with isolated downpours and a stray storm. That front will clear by the evening and overnight with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Enjoy!

