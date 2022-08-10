Read full article on original website
Allen Seidl
Allen Seidl, age 65, of Bird Island died Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Olivia Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Olivia. Memorial services are Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bird Island with Rev. Dan Croonquist officiating. Visitation is Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and continues at the church for one hour prior to services. Burial will be in the Bird Island City Cemetery. Arrangements by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia, MN. Allen Lee Seidl was born February 9, 1957 at Olivia, MN to Robert Sr. and Bernice (Retzlaff) Seidl. He grew up in the Hector area and later moved to Bird Island. Allen married Staci Landreth on February 8, 1991 and they were blessed with three children. Allen worked many years with E & S Construction building pole barns. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He would always can his produce and liked sharing it with friends and family. Allen always found time to socialize with friends.
Matt Olson
Matthew "Matt" S. Olson, age 52, of Spicer, passed away Friday morning, August 12, at his parents' home on Green Lake following a courageous battle against cancer with his loving family by his side. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, at the Open Door Church in Spicer. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, at the Open Door Church and will also continue for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are strongly encouraged to the family to honor Matt's favorite charities. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Saturday is your last chance to go to the Kandiyohi County Fair
(Willmar MN-) Saturday is the last day of the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar. Fair Secretary Katy Thompson says it's also Kids Day... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...And Fair Board President Chad Lien says in the grandstand tonight...(demo derby 6 p.m.) Your browser does not support...
Puppies abandoned at Robbins Island
(Willmar MN-) Officials are looking for whoever abandoned 4 puppies at Robbins Island Park. The four pups were found in a bucket Thursday, and they are now being cared-for at Hawk Creek Animal Shelter. They would like to hear from the owner and get history on the dogs, which Hawk Creek officials say should be with their mother. They ask people to contact them before dumping animals in a park. Anyone with information should call Hawk Creek at 235-7612. A foster home has already been assigned for the puppies who are healthy.
Xaiden Padilla
Xaiden Armani Padilla, infant son of Evi Benson and Zaid Padilla of Willmar, was born on Thursday, August 4, and passed away on August 10. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, at the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Iris Backlund
Iris C. Backlund, age 91, of Kandiyohi, passed away Wednesday morning, August 10, at Bethesda Grand Nursing Home in Willmar. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Kandiyohi. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
New director of United Way of West Central Minnesota chosen
(Willmar MN-) Seyward Ask has been named the new Executive Director of United Way of West Central Minnesota and will assume the Executive Director role on September 7. She will be taking the place of Steve Gerberding, a member of the United Way Board, who has been filling the position as Interim Executive Director since June.
Swift County Benson Health Services seeks affiliation with CentraCare
(Benson MN-) Swift County Benson Health Services is seeking full affiliation with CentraCare of St. Cloud. The Swift County Monitor News says the announcement was made at a joint meeting last week involving the SCBHS Governing Board, Swift County Board and Benson City Council. The city and county have to approve the affiliation agreement before proceeding. The paper says they will be meeting with employees and the community to explain the transition that will take place and hope to have all the work done by October 1st, and implement the plan by January 1st. Under the proposed agreement, CentraCare would assume all operations, assets and expenses of SCBHS. The local governing board would no longer be needed, but an advisory board would need to be created.
Willmar school tutors sought
(Willmar MN-) In response to the unprecedented educational challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, two reading, two math and eight early learning tutors are being sought to begin serving in Willmar area schools in August. Overall, Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps are recruiting 1,700 tutors throughout Minnesota.
Willmar attorney disbarred due to bankrupcy fraud
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. According to court documents, on November Third, 2015, Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a bankruptcy petition for his client James Rothers. Prior to filing the petition, Anderson created fake liabilities to create the appearance that Rothers was insolvent, when in fact, Rothers could have paid all his creditors. The 63-year-old Anderson pleaded guilty this week and agreed to be disbarred. A sentencing hearing has not been set. James Rothers was mayor of Kerkhoven for about 4 months in 2017 before resigning amidst a controversy over a 54-foot concrete tower he had erected on the west end of the town.
Suspect arrested in series of thefts in Redwood County
(Redwood Falls MN-) The Redwood County Sheriff's Office thinks they've solves a series of local thefts with the arrest of a suspect near Walnut Grove. Just before noon Thursday a deputy stopped a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle believed to be involved in recent thefts in the area. The stop led to multiple arrests and the recovery of a stolen motorcycle and stolen golf carts in Redwood County. The incidents are still under investigation.
Drug bust in Granite Falls yields more than 13 ounces of meth
(Granite Falls MN-) A 68-year-old Granite Falls man is in jail after a drug bust Wednesday. The CEE-6 Drug and Gang Task Force, with help from the Granite Falls Police and Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Department, executed a search warrant at the suspect's home and seized more than 13 ounces of methamphetamine and $6000 in cash. Undercover agents had earlier purchased meth from the suspect.
