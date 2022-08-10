Allen Seidl, age 65, of Bird Island died Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Olivia Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Olivia. Memorial services are Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bird Island with Rev. Dan Croonquist officiating. Visitation is Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and continues at the church for one hour prior to services. Burial will be in the Bird Island City Cemetery. Arrangements by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia, MN. Allen Lee Seidl was born February 9, 1957 at Olivia, MN to Robert Sr. and Bernice (Retzlaff) Seidl. He grew up in the Hector area and later moved to Bird Island. Allen married Staci Landreth on February 8, 1991 and they were blessed with three children. Allen worked many years with E & S Construction building pole barns. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He would always can his produce and liked sharing it with friends and family. Allen always found time to socialize with friends.

