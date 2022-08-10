ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 defining moments from the 2021 Michigan State football season: No. 19

We are officially under 20 days until the 2022 Michigan State football season. Today, I look when the Spartan defense and Quavaris Crouch stood tall. Welcome back to the 32nd edition of 50 defining moments of the 2021 Michigan State football season. Connor Heyward broke into the top 20 yesterday, and today we look at a crucial fourth-down stop against Michigan by Quavaris Crouch.
Shakur Brown projected to make Titans’ 53-man roster

Former Michigan State football star Shakur Brown is projected to make the Titans’ 53-man roster after a strong preseason camp and opener. Shakur Brown is a name that has seemingly been forgotten over the past year, and the former Spartan is showing how big of a mistake that is.
National NBA reporter rates Detroit Pistons off-season

Most fans of the Detroit Pistons are quite pleased with the way the off-season has gone so far. However, one nationally prominent NBA writer thinks Detroit rated as having an above-average summer, but not a home run. The Pistons have seemingly set themselves up for a upswing in their fortunes,...
