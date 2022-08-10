ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
LiveScience

19 python babies and their massive mom nabbed in Florida nursery raid

Under the cover of darkness, two wildlife officials raided an invasive python's nest in a South Florida swamp and successfully wrestled 19 wriggling hatchlings and their mother into a bag and out of the protected habitat. The next day, one of the officials captured a second breeding female — measuring an astounding 17.5 feet (5.3 meters) long — from the exact same spot.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

This Small Town Beach Destination has Been Called "the Best-Kept Secret on Florida's Forgotten Coast."

Many locals and tourists alike seek out beaches that aren't overpopulated. Sure, some of Florida's most popular beaches are the most frequently visited for a reason. They're arguably gorgeous. But, some would prefer to choose a location that flies under the radar but still offers the amenities expected from Florida's beaches - sand, surf, and sun. Cape San Blas delivers all three.
Alina Andras

4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Marathon, FL
Alina Andras

3 Breathtaking Florida Beaches

It's no secret that Florida has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, and that many Americans love to spend their holidays here. With an amazing weather all year round, delicious food, stunning beaches, and plenty of activities to choose from, it's easy to see why so many people love the Sunshine State. It's hard not to because Florida truly has something for everybody. No matter how you like to spend your time, you will definitely find something interesting to do in Florida. And if you have never been to Florida and don't know where to start, I have put together a list of three breathtaking beaches that you should definitely explore if you get the chance.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtle#Turtles#Florida Keys#Earth#Australian
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Suggests That Doctors “Need To Get Sued” for Providing Gender-Affirming Care to Florida’s Kids

Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a press conference on August 3 announcing Florida's new initiative to support fentanyl addicts and their families, Governor Ron DeSantis also chose to discuss the topic of "gender-affirming care" (in air quotes), provided to transgender kids by Floridian doctors.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design

Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy