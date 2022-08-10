Biofourmis Raises Additional Funding from Intel Capital in Series D Extension and Names Top Healthcare Leaders to its Board

Read full article on original website
HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS RISK MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF JAIMAC RISK MANAGEMENT INC. IN ONTARIO
CHICAGO , Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired. Jaimac Risk Management Inc. (Jaimac). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in. Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. , Jaimac is an independent insurance brokerage specializing in risk...
FUSE MEDICAL, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
As used in this report on Form 10-Q, "we", "us", "our", and the "Company" refer. This discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with the interim. unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of our Company and the. related notes included in this report for the periods presented (our "Financial. Statements"),...
PRIVIA HEALTH GROUP, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes included elsewhere in this quarterly report on Form 10-Q. In addition, the following discussion and analysis and information contains forward-looking statements about the business, operations and financial performance of the Company based on our current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. including, but not limited to, those identified below and those discussed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in this quarterly report on Form 10-Q.
OSCAR HEALTH, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
You should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations together with our consolidated financial statements and related notes included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as our audited consolidated financial statements and related notes as disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. This discussion contains forward-looking statements based upon current plans, expectations and beliefs involving risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those set forth in Part II, Item 1A "Risk Factors" of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") addresses the consolidated financial condition of. , and its consolidated results of operations for the three and six months ended. June 30, 2022. and 2021. You should read the following analysis of our consolidated financial condition and results...
FORTITUDE LIFE INSURANCE & ANNUITY CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Prior to April 1, 2022 , Fortitude Life Insurance & Annuity Company ("FLIAC" or the "Company"), which was previously named. ("PAI"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc. ("Prudential Financial"), a. New Jersey Corporation. . On. April 1, 2022. PAI completed the sale of its equity interest in the...
Akumin Provides Business Update and Announces CFO Transition
(NASDAQ: AKU) (TSX: AKU) (" Akumin " or the "Company") provided a business update and announced the termination of employment of its Chief Financial Officer,. as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective today. The Company has implemented a transformation program with initiatives focused on its operations, growth, and capital. These initiatives...
HIPPO HOLDINGS INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Unless the context otherwise requires, references in this "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" to "we," "our," "Hippo" and "the Company" refer to the business and operations of. Hippo Enterprises Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries prior to the Business Combination and to. Hippo Holdings Inc.
FG FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
You should read the following discussion in conjunction with our consolidated. financial statements and related notes and information included elsewhere in. this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report for the year ended. December 31, 2021. on Form 10-K filed with the. Securities and Exchange Commission. ("SEC")...
Medical Insurance Software Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Alegeus, Solartis, Noyo
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by. with title "Medical Insurance Software Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Global Medical Insurance Software. market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in...
Health insurance broker GoHealth laying off 800
Has said it will lay off about 800 employees, with approximately 100 of the reductions occurring in Chicago.The cuts represent 20% of its workforce and come as the company has struggled to control costs despite seeing revenue growth, mostly on commissions from selling Medicare-related policies. In June,. GoHealth. shook up...
US ALLIANCE CORP – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with our consolidated. financial statements and notes thereto included in this Form 10-Q. In connection. with, and because we desire to take advantage of, the "safe harbor" provisions. of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we caution readers. regarding certain...
Enact Announces Quarterly Dividend
RALEIGH, N.C. , Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of. $0.14. per common share, payable on. September 9, 2022. , to shareholders of record on.
Healthcare Payer Services Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Xerox, Allianz, Accenture
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Healthcare Payer Services Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Healthcare Payer Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
FG Financial Group Declares Cash Dividend on Its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF) (the “Company”), a reinsurance and asset management holding company focused on opportunistic collateralized and loss capped reinsurance, while allocating capital in partnership with Fundamental Global®, a private partnership focused on long-term strategic holdings led by. Kyle Cerminara. and. Joe...
B2B2C Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Zurich Insurance, UnitedHealth Group, Munich Re Group
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global B2B2C Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Small Medium Enterprise Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028: Allianz, Cigna, Humana
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Small Medium Enterprise Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Small Medium Enterprise Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers,...
Insurance Information Institute: Inflation, Supply Chain Disruption and Political Risk Impacting Personal Auto
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The 2022 combined ratio for the property/casualty insurance industry is forecast to be 100.7, a worsening of 1.2 points relative to 2021, driven by significant deterioration in the personal auto line. Loss pressures and a hard P&C market are expected to continue due to inflation,...
Hippo Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Hippo, (NYSE: HIPO), the home insurance group focused on proactive home protection, today announced its consolidated financial results for the three months that ended. June 30, 2022. . Complete financial results and updated full year guidance for 2022 can be found in the company's shareholder letter in the...
Fairfax Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
TORONTO , Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has priced a private offering of. of Fairfax’s Senior Notes due 2032 (the “Notes”) at an issue price of 99.856%. The Notes will be unsecured obligations of Fairfax and will pay a fixed rate of interest of 5.625% per annum. Fairfax also intends to enter into a registration rights agreement in connection with the offering.
