ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
850wftl.com

Man who ran into Wellington school bus tried to commit fraud at bank

WELLINGTON, FL– — The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office is reporting that they have arrested the driver whoran into the back of a school bus Thursday on fraud charges. According to the sheriff’s office shortly before the driver was involved in the accident at the intersection of Aero Club Drive and Cedar Bluff Place,
WELLINGTON, FL
850wftl.com

Woman accused of drugging and robbing man in Fort Lauderdale arrested

A woman who is accused of drugging and robbing a man after a night out, has been located and taken into custody. 23-year-old Cloe Reynicke of North Carolina was taken into custody on Monday in Nevada. The victim told police that he was out on Las Olas Boulevard drinking with...
850wftl.com

Bomb threat prompts north Broward beach evacuation

(DEERFIELD BEACH, FL)- The Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier after receiving reports of a bomb threat Thursday afternoon. The beach surrounding the pier in the area of A1A and E. Hillsboro Blvd. was evacuated just after 12:30 PM and the web camera that shows different views of the beach was turned off.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Royal Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy