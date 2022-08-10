Read full article on original website
850wftl.com
Suspended Sunrise Police sergeant caught on camera grabbing officer by throat loses pay
A Sunrise Police sergeant who was suspended after he was caught on video grabbing a fellow female officer by the throat has lost his pay. Sunrise Police Sgt. Christopher Pullease had been on paid suspension since January. Sunrise Police now say that his status has been changed to suspended without pay.
850wftl.com
Man who ran into Wellington school bus tried to commit fraud at bank
WELLINGTON, FL– — The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office is reporting that they have arrested the driver whoran into the back of a school bus Thursday on fraud charges. According to the sheriff’s office shortly before the driver was involved in the accident at the intersection of Aero Club Drive and Cedar Bluff Place,
850wftl.com
Woman accused of drugging and robbing man in Fort Lauderdale arrested
A woman who is accused of drugging and robbing a man after a night out, has been located and taken into custody. 23-year-old Cloe Reynicke of North Carolina was taken into custody on Monday in Nevada. The victim told police that he was out on Las Olas Boulevard drinking with...
850wftl.com
Bomb threat prompts north Broward beach evacuation
(DEERFIELD BEACH, FL)- The Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier after receiving reports of a bomb threat Thursday afternoon. The beach surrounding the pier in the area of A1A and E. Hillsboro Blvd. was evacuated just after 12:30 PM and the web camera that shows different views of the beach was turned off.
850wftl.com
Fatal double-rollover accident shuts down southbound I-95 in Boynton Beach
(BOYNTON BEACH, FLA) — Two lanes have reopened on I-95 southbound following a fatal double rollover accident that happened before rush hour this morning. Two vehicles collided and rolled over southbound I-95 at Hypoluxo Road at 4:30 Friday morning. I-95 is currently closed southbound at Hypoluxo Road as a...
850wftl.com
FBI sought Nuke docs in Mar-a-lago raid; Trump says ‘release the warrant’
(WEST PALM BEACH) — The FBI were reportedly searching for classified documents related to nuclear weapons during the raid and siege at former President Donald Trump’s estate in Palm Beach. According to the Washington Post, the federal agents sought for the confiscation of classified nuke documents from ‘getting...
