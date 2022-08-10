ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emery, SD

KELOLAND TV

Cooler temperatures return to KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our hot summer days are getting limited. Friday is the hottest day we have going in the 7-day forecast as we'll get a change to the weather pattern next week. Just like Thursday, Friday's highs will reach the 80s, 90s and 100s. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hot day ahead; Cooler weather and rain chances ahead

Another hot summer day is ahead for KELOLAND, but for areas West River, it will be cooler than yesterday. The hot spot was Philip at 107. Pierre reached 99, but Sioux Falls held at 88. The core of the heat will shift into southeastern KELOLAND this afternoon. Most of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Not everyone has been lucky when it comes to rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rain chances lately can be broken down to one phrase as of late: It's a case of the haves and the have-nots. Sioux Falls and the surrounding communities got in on some very beneficial rainfall on Sunday, but the set-up has been an all-too-typical one: Some get a lot of rain, while others get little to nothing. Widespread rain has been tough to come by, and it shows when you look at the thirty-day trend.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mitchell Candy Store adds South Dakota art

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Main Street Mercantile in Mitchell has moved to a new, bigger space. The new location, which opened in April, also includes new art. "We see pictures and people tagged us from all over the country," owner Christie Gunkel said. The expansion has brought in...
MITCHELL, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: August 14th

PARKER, SD (KELO) — The Turner County Fair in Parker, SD doesn't officially start until tomorrow, but there are pre-fair events taking place today. They include a ranch rodeo at 3 p.m. and a 4-H animal show also at 3 p.m. There will be a free meal served at Heritage Park starting at 4 p.m. with live music provided by Surfin' Safari. The fair runs Monday through Thursday.
PARKER, SD
KELOLAND TV

Brandon's new water tower moving forward after derecho damage

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Three months after a derecho caused major damage to a large water tower in Brandon, the project is back to the same status it was before the storm hit. Brandon city engineer Tami Jansma told KELOLAND News the May 12 storm, which had wind speeds...
BRANDON, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, August 13

Sioux Falls (S.D.) — It's Saturday, August 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. South Dakotans can now get fast-tracked toward getting their driver license renewed. Following the footsteps of legendary outlaw Jesse James from inside...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: August 13th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Empire Fair wraps up at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds with two performances of rodeo. The Sioux Empire Championship Rodeo takes place at 1:30 & 7 p.m. Events include barrel racing, steer wrestling and bull riding. Admission to the rodeo is free with a fair admission which is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Today's fair hours run from 10 a.m. to midnight. Carnival rides on the midway open at noon.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

'Battleship X' at 80

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — On Saturday, people will gather at the Battleship Memorial in Sioux Falls in honor of a naval milestone. The event will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of the USS South Dakota, one of the most decorated battleships of World War II. In...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Valley Energy devotes a day to safety education

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — From wearing a helmet, buckling your seatbelt, or staying away from power lines, there are many ways to keep yourself safe. Sioux Valley Energy is hosting a safety day Saturday, August 13 in Brandon, with information and demonstrations from several different organizations. This demonstration is...
BRANDON, SD
dsu.edu

Vennard leads marketing at Silencer Central

Silencer Central is a rapidly growing business in Sioux Falls, and DSU alumna Terra Vennard is leading its marketing department. Vennard graduated from Dakota State in 2009, earning a degree in Digital Art and Design. "I loved the idea of being at the cutting edge of technology in the great state of South Dakota," she said.
MADISON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

80th anniversary of U.S.S. South Dakota Battleship Commissioning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 80th anniversary of the U.S.S. South Dakota Battleship Commissioning takes place Saturday in Sioux Falls. Retired Navy Captain, Diane Diekman, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the significance of the anniversary. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls city vehicles switch to biodiesel blends

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since April, city of Sioux Falls vehicles have switched to using a biodiesel blend of fuel. The city fleet is using B20, an 80/20 blend of diesel and biodiesel, which uses feedstocks including vegetable oils like soybean oil, used cooking oils and animal fats. Since starting using B20, the city says there's been no impact to day-to-day operations and no vehicles or existing fuel stations needed modifications for B20.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Driver license express station now open

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's a first for South Dakota. The state's Driver License Express Station is now open on the south side of Sioux Falls. While the ribbon was cut on the express station Friday, South Dakota's Driver Licensing program opened the new location Wednesday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Former sailor remembers USS South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Saturday marks an important milestone in South Dakota history. People will gather at the Battleship Memorial in Sioux Falls to honor the 80th anniversary of the USS South Dakota, one of the most decorated battleships of World War II. One of the crew members arrived in Sioux Falls Friday, whose dedication to his ship, and his country, remains strong as ever.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

VIDEO: 'Fly' Over Gavins Point Dam In Yankton

Gavins Point Dam is the first dam that I ever saw close up. I need to get out more. Anyway, we have found some great drone footage of the dam that takes you right over the water and lets you see the structure like never before. The spill gates get...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fatal motorcycle crash; Veterans celebrating 80 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Sunday, August 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. There will be heavy motorcycle traffic on Interstate 90 and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

The show will go on in Elkton, South Dakota

ELKTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — With less than two weeks before the Elkton Harvest Festival, the city found out the carnival wasn't coming. The community club called an emergency meeting. School groups, churches, businesses, and residents are joining together to keep the festival going. The event will be next Saturday, August 20th, on Main Street in Elkton. There will be inflatables, church food stands, a parade, bingo, street dance, and more. Miss Elkton will be crowned the night before.

