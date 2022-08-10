Watch now: Kingsport soon may resume use of areas around Van Huss Dome, bid on Colonial Heights still up in air

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Related
Tri-Cities skate scene grows, new Bristol park in the works
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport unveiled their new skate park just over a month ago, and there’s one currently in the works for Bristol, Tennessee. Rooster Front Park in Bristol serves as a temporary skate park as the community awaits a bigger and better one. Founder of Skate Bristol, George Linke, has been spearheading efforts […]
Kingsport Times-News
Some Sullivan County offices planning move to former school
BLOUNTVILLE — At least two major county departments are planning to relocate from their relatively cramped quarters in the historic Sullivan County Courthouse. The Sullivan County Finance Department and the Sullivan County Purchasing Agent’s Office are making preliminary steps to move to the former Blountville Elementary School.
Kingsport Times-News
Molly Walling to speak in Abingdon
ABINGDON — Bristol, Virginia, native Molly Walling will return home this weekend for her long-awaited visit in the Sunday with Friends’ program. Originally scheduled for last winter, Walling will speak Sunday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. Sponsored by the Friends of the Washington County Public Library, the program is free and open to the public.
Kingsport Times-News
Move Mountains clinic starts Monday in Wise County
WISE — The Health Wagon continues its two decades of free summer medical clinics starting Monday with the Move Mountains Medical Mission. This year’s clinic will be on an appointment-only basis from Aug. 15-24 at the Wise County Fairgrounds in order to protect patients, staff and volunteers from COVID-19 exposure.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan school board holding ESSER work session, director search called meeting next week
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, to discuss further ESSER or Emergency Secondary Schools and Emergency projects. Following the work session to address possible projects to cost $25 million at Sullivan East High School ($15 million),...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County BOE approves supply allotment of $40 per student
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education voted to approve a budget amendment to allow for a supply allotment for instructional materials typically provided by parents. The board discussed the amendment at its Thursday, Aug. 11 board meeting.
Kingsport Times-News
State, Johnson City at odds over family child care homes
JOHNSON CITY — Inside his home on the Tree Streets, Sam Pettyjohn laments the arduous process he’s gone through to try and secure a license for the child care center he operates inside his house. In between sips of his coffee, Pettyjohn recounts a long process that began...
Kingsport Times-News
New banners displayed in Downtown Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — There are a bunch of bright new banners hanging above the streets and sidewalks of Downtown Elizabethton, thanks to the generosity of Carter County Bank. The bank purchased 80 additional banners for the downtown area as a gift partnership with Main Street Elizabethton. The new designs add to the banners Carter County Bank sponsored last fall, totaling 160 rotating banner designs to beautify downtown. Banners can be seen above Elk Avenue, E Street, Sycamore Street and Armed Forces Drive in the downtown district.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Food Truck Park opens in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Food Truck Park had its grand opening Friday afternoon. The Bristol Food Truck Park offers a variety of food and treats from local trucks in the region. According to the food truck park’s Facebook page, at one point, they had close to 300 people in the park. “There is […]
Herald and Tribune
Mayor holds onto seat by narrow margin
Joe Grandy narrowly defeated independent candidate James Reeves by 141 votes Thursday night to hold onto his position as Washington County Mayor for another four years. Unofficial results show 5,452 votes going to Grandy and 5,311 to Reeves. “It feels the same as it always does. There’s a relief to...
Kingsport Times-News
Paving planned for streets near Walmart on Fort Henry Drive
KINGSPORT — Pavewell Paving Company will begin street resurfacing work later this year on a number of streets in the neighborhoods in and around the Walmart Supercenter on Fort Henry Drive. The resurfacing work involves 3.5 miles of streets on both sides of Fort Henry Drive, including such streets...
Kingsport to celebrate 200 years at historic inn
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Model City will celebrate 200 years since its first charter on Saturday, August 20. You may be asking yourself, how can the city be celebrating its bicentennial when it just celebrated its centennial in 2017? It’s because Kingsport had two charters. The first charter was issued by the General Assembly […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kingsport Times-News
Carousel Park temporarily closed for repairs
KINGSPORT — Carousel Park, the children’s playground located beside the Carousel Roundhouse, will be closed on Friday in order for crews to repair the rubberized surface of the play area. The playground will reopen for normal hours on Saturday. The carousel will not be affected by this work...
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton City Council moves forward on major water projects
ELIZABETHTON — Several water projects highlighted Thursday night’s meeting of the Elizabethton City Council. The projects included the replacement of current water meters to customers of the Elizabethton Water Resources with automated water meters; the relocation of the city’s main water transmission lines across the Doe River, and the hiring of a firm to provide technical guidance in meeting new requirements from the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s new lead and copper rules.
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Aug. 15-21)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
Following public camping ban, Bristol man shares his experience with homelessness
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – On Tuesday night, the Bristol, Virginia City Council approved an ordinance making it illegal to camp on city property. Meanwhile, downtown businesses and their employees have varying opinions on the ban. The ordinance bans camping on sidewalks, alleys, or other public rights-of-way, and those in violation will face a Class 4 […]
Abingdon’s 8.2-mile town-wide yard sale returns Aug. 20
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon is preparing for its fall Town-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 20. The “8.2 miles of trash to treasure for you to discover” will feature more than 65 locations, a release from the town states. Abingdon residents and property owners will hold their yard sales in the […]
Report: VDOT didn’t apply lessons learned from 2018 Interstate 81 backup
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation failed to apply lessons learned from a 2018 snow incident that left travelers stranded for hours on Interstate 81 near Bristol, according to a report by the state inspector general’s office. The report examined the shortcomings of VDOT and other state agencies during an early January […]
993thex.com
Governor orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor Delegate Johnson on Saturday
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an order Friday afternoon for all state and local buildings in the Commonwealth to lower their flags to half-staff Saturday morning in honor of Delegate Joe Johnson, Jr., of Hayters Gap. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday morning in Washington County for Johnson who died...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport police hiring for several positions
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department said on Wednesday it is looking for several applicants to fill existing and upcoming vacancies. The department has scheduled the next police applicant testing session for Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to a news release.
Comments / 0