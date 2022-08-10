ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Steve Jenson
4d ago

No! 80% of the EV cars aren’t eligible for tax break! Not enough EV stations. I would never want to be in an EV in the winter or during hurricane season. Or any day that ends in Y for that matter.

Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Florida

What's your favorite comfort food? Is it a nice burger and some crispy fries on the side? If that's the correct answer then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some really good burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. While it's true that it's not healthy to eat burgers on a daily basis, it's more than fine to have them from time to time. It's all about balance after all. Are you curious to see what burger places in Florida made it on the list? Here they are:
First Coast News

Request made for state investigation into electric utility Florida Power and Light

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four members of Florida's House of Representatives wrote a letter Thursday to Attorney General Ashley Moody asking her to investigate alleged corruption, bribery, fraud, fake candidate schemes and campaign-finance violations perpetuated by Florida's largest electric utility Florida Power and Light. In the letter, representatives Anna Eskamani,...
fox13news.com

Why are gas prices falling and will it continue?

TAMPA, Fla. - Gas prices are continuing to fall, and with the national average for a gallon of gas dropping below $4 for the first time in months, it begs the question: Why are they going back down? And will they stay down?. According to AAA, the average price of...
oaklandparkfl.org

Most Dangerous Roads for Bicyclists in Florida

Florida is one of the most dangerous states for bicyclists. And the state contains the most dangerous city, St. Petersburg, as well as the most dangerous county, Pinellas County, for bicyclists. But Florida has clusters of bicycle accidents across the state. Nearly every city, from Pensacola to Miami, has a...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead

You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
WINKNEWS.com

How Southwest Florida residents deal with invasive iguanas

A Southwest Florida man uses an unorthodox method to keep invasive iguanas out of his yard. In Cape Coral, iguanas are seen sunbathing along seawalls and running across yards, but Richard Dahlstrom has a plan to get rid of the pesky pest. He uses CDs in his yard to deter them. It’s been about a month since he put them up and he said his plants are grateful.
newstalkflorida.com

Florida’s New Gaming Control Commission to Crack Down on Gambling Market

The Florida Gaming Control Commission is a new regulatory body created to oversee the gambling market in the state. This commission was created in response to the growing popularity of gambling and the need for stronger regulation of this industry. The commission will have various responsibilities, including licensing and regulating casinos, card clubs, and other gaming establishments. They will also be responsible for enforcing gambling laws and investigating complaints.
thecentersquare.com

How the Foreclosure Rate in Florida Compares to the Nation

Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
Florida Phoenix

If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
click orlando

This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
