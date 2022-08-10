Read full article on original website
Steve Jenson
4d ago
No! 80% of the EV cars aren’t eligible for tax break! Not enough EV stations. I would never want to be in an EV in the winter or during hurricane season. Or any day that ends in Y for that matter.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
calleochonews.com
Florida property insurance market gets an unprecedented boost that could aid thousands
Florida property insurance regulators are taking extraordinary action in case rating agency Demotech downgrades numerous Florida carriers. What would a downgrade of Demotech signify for the Florida property insurance market?. To avoid tens of thousands of homeowners being forced to hunt for new property insurance coverage if rating agency Demotech...
Citizens Property Insurance has over one million policies for Florida homeowners; expert explains why that's not good
TAMPA, Fla. — We told you a few weeks ago about how more than half of the private homeowners insurance providers in the state were slated to be downgraded by the financial analysis firm that rates them. That left many people scrambling to Citizens Property Insurance, the government-run and...
Hurricane Center Watching Several Tropical Waves, Florida Under Control For Now
Forecasters Still Predict 3-5 Major Hurricanes This Season… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Peak Hurricane Season is rapidly approaching, but all remains relatively calm in the Atlantic and Gulf, with the notable exception of a small system that is expected to bring heavy rain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Three Great Burger Places in Florida
What's your favorite comfort food? Is it a nice burger and some crispy fries on the side? If that's the correct answer then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some really good burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. While it's true that it's not healthy to eat burgers on a daily basis, it's more than fine to have them from time to time. It's all about balance after all. Are you curious to see what burger places in Florida made it on the list? Here they are:
Request made for state investigation into electric utility Florida Power and Light
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four members of Florida's House of Representatives wrote a letter Thursday to Attorney General Ashley Moody asking her to investigate alleged corruption, bribery, fraud, fake candidate schemes and campaign-finance violations perpetuated by Florida's largest electric utility Florida Power and Light. In the letter, representatives Anna Eskamani,...
Lakeland Electric customers face highest rate spike on record
Lakeland Electric is raising its customer’s fuel rates from $60 to $75 per 1,000 kilowatt hours, starting September 1.
Stimulus Checks Worth up to $1,500 Coming to Florida Residents
Stimulus checks are heating up again for families who have been struggling to make ends meet and several states are providing relief ranging from free gas cards at the pump to a few extra thousand dollars to add to your bank account.
fox13news.com
Why are gas prices falling and will it continue?
TAMPA, Fla. - Gas prices are continuing to fall, and with the national average for a gallon of gas dropping below $4 for the first time in months, it begs the question: Why are they going back down? And will they stay down?. According to AAA, the average price of...
oaklandparkfl.org
Most Dangerous Roads for Bicyclists in Florida
Florida is one of the most dangerous states for bicyclists. And the state contains the most dangerous city, St. Petersburg, as well as the most dangerous county, Pinellas County, for bicyclists. But Florida has clusters of bicycle accidents across the state. Nearly every city, from Pensacola to Miami, has a...
These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead
You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
WINKNEWS.com
How Southwest Florida residents deal with invasive iguanas
A Southwest Florida man uses an unorthodox method to keep invasive iguanas out of his yard. In Cape Coral, iguanas are seen sunbathing along seawalls and running across yards, but Richard Dahlstrom has a plan to get rid of the pesky pest. He uses CDs in his yard to deter them. It’s been about a month since he put them up and he said his plants are grateful.
newstalkflorida.com
Florida’s New Gaming Control Commission to Crack Down on Gambling Market
The Florida Gaming Control Commission is a new regulatory body created to oversee the gambling market in the state. This commission was created in response to the growing popularity of gambling and the need for stronger regulation of this industry. The commission will have various responsibilities, including licensing and regulating casinos, card clubs, and other gaming establishments. They will also be responsible for enforcing gambling laws and investigating complaints.
How common are multi-fatality lightning strikes?
The Tampa Bay area is no stranger to frequent lightning strikes. Some cause damage and, unfortunately, some are fatal.
thecentersquare.com
How the Foreclosure Rate in Florida Compares to the Nation
Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
WINKNEWS.com
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealerships selling again in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
What for almost a decade had been Billy Fuccillo and Kia’s best-selling dealership in the world, off Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, is being sold for the second time in two years. The late Billy Fuccillo’s company sold his dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte for a...
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list
Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida rads: 3 Tampa Bay counties at higher risk of radon poisoning
Nine counties in Florida have a higher risk of radon gas poisoning, and three of them are right here in Tampa Bay.
Bay News 9
Florida developer plans modular home community to bridge the affordability gap
The solution to Florida's affordable housing crisis may look different from what some may think if a local development firm’s prediction is correct. Florida is experiencing a housing crisis, and multiple solutions are being considered. Officials at ERC Communities Inc. believe they have found the answer in modular homes.
click orlando
This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
