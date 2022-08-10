Read full article on original website
Lady Bobcats Head To Fairfield Tournament Saturday
The Franklin Park Lady Bobcats will look to snap a brief 2 game skid today when they play at the Fairfield Tournament hosted by Frontier College. Salem will play one of the two 10:30 games when they open with Hamilton County on the middle field. The winner will play the 9am winner between Flora and New Hope.
Franklin Park Bobcats Head To Newton Today For A Pair of Games To Start A Busy Week Stretch
The Franklin Park Bobcats head to Newton today for a double header starting at 10am. Salem is coming off a 12-1, short-game win at Woodlawn on Thursday to open their season. They will play 8 games over the next 8 days with their home opener Monday against Carmi, they will host Carlyle Tuesday, play at Marion on Wednesday before hosting Selmaville on Thursday. Salem will finish next week off on Saturday when they head to the Greenville Tournament.
Bobcats Get Season Opening Win At Woodlawn
The Franklin Park Bobcats opened up their baseball season in style, with a 12-1 victory on the road at Woodlawn. Salem’s offense got going in the opening inning scoring 3 runs and never looked back. Payton Gullion finished 3-4 with 3 RBI and 2 runs scored; Jaret Gibson also had a 3-hit day and scored 3 times. Landon Maxey added 2 hits and 2 RBI, Avery Gullion and Max Vincent drove in runs and Caleb Squibb came off the bench for a 2-out, pinch hit 2 run single that extended the lead to 11 and forced the short game.
SYFL Host Red Hill Today For Season Opener
The Salem Youth Football Wildcats open up their season today at home when they welcome Red Hill. The day begins with the 3rd/4th grade playing at 3pm followed by the JV at 5 and the varsity will kick off at 6:30 at Jim Finks Field.
Selmaville Rockets Knock Off Odin/Patoka At Complex
Selmaville beat Odin/Patoka 5-4 at the Little League Complex. Odin led 3-1 until the bottom of the fourth when the Rockets scored 3 to take a lead. After Odin/Patoka tied it with a run in the top of the 5th, Selmaville scored in their half of the inning to secure the win. Zane Dodson and Kai Graham drove in the Rockets runs as Dodson doubled twice. Logan Butts and Brendan Smith added a hit and a run. Wyatt McCarty was the winning pitcher going 6 innings allowing 4 hits and 1 earned run with 10 strikeouts. Jaxon Ward got the final 3 outs.
Salem Township Hospital Foundation Golf Gala raises $20,000
The Salem Township Hospital Foundation Golf Gala has raised $20,000. 34 teams participated in the Friday tournament at the Salem Country Club. Foundation President Myron Lloyd says it was a great day. “The day was wonderful, the weather couldn’t have been a better day. I noticed being on the course...
Centralia Community Back to School Good New Festival set for Foundation Park on Saturday
A unique new event is planned in Foundation Park in Centralia on Saturday. The Ministry Outreach Foundation in partnership with Crossroads Church in Centralia is sponsoring the Centralia Community Back to School Good News Festival. The Minister at Crossroads Church Ronnie Tabor says the event came about after the Ministry...
Smoke on the Water Fest this weekend in Centralia
Smoke on the Water Fest kicks off in Centralia Friday evening and continues through the weekend. The event will include boat races at Raccoon Lake and a number of activities at Castle Ridge which is sponsoring the weekend. Alan Owen is once again organizing the boat races. “We are having...
Bryan Park tennis court resurfacing complete; last weekend for Salem Aquatic Center
The resurfacing of the tennis courts in Bryan Memorial Park is completed. The Salem Public Works Department reports the project included treatment of the cracks along with resurfacing with a rubber surface and the painting of new lines. Courts and Cracks of Effingham completed the work for $14,000. The city...
2022 08/21 – Ernest Joe Stonecipher, Jr
Ernest Joe Stonecipher, Jr. 94, of Centralia, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Hospice House of Murray, KY. Graveside Services are set for Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park. A visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home in Centralia. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sutherlandfuneralhome.com or the Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
2022 08/14 – Marilyn Irvin
Marilyn Irvin, 87, of Bonnie, Illinois, passed away on August 11, 2022, at 9:53 am at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born November 9, 1934, in Jefferson County to the late Norris and Carrie Baker (Shelton). Marilyn married Robert Irvin Sr. on August 3, 1953, in Mount...
Salem woman escapes injury in early Friday morning crash
A 47-year-old Salem woman escaped serious injury in an early Friday morning two vehicle crash on US 51 South of Bethel Road south of Sandoval. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Melissa Gordon of Tulsa Avenue was northbound on US 51 when she ran off onto the shoulder and struck a parked car. Her vehicle then went out of control, ran off the left side of the road, hit a tree, and ran down an embankment.
Stolen vehicle burns outside of Salem
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stolen vehicle found burning in a brushy area off of Robin Road south of US 50 and the railroad tracks just east of Salem. The car had already burned up and was just smoldering when Salem Fire Protection District firemen arrived...
Police Beat for Sunday, August 14th, 2022
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 23-year-old Salem woman on drug charges following a traffic stop on Saturday. Danielle Campbell of East Main was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle. Campbell was a passenger in the car during the stop at Tonti Road and Cedar north of Salem. She was taken to the Marion County Jail.
Police Beat for Friday, August 12th, 2022
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on outstanding warrants. 35-year-old Angel Peters, who told authorities she was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police for disorderly conduct. 21-year-old Dalshaun Mitchell of South Maple in Centralia posted $500 cash bond and was released on an outstanding Marion County misdemeanor...
Mobile home in Salem heavily damaged by fire
A fire destroyed a carport and adjoining mobile home in Salem Saturday afternoon. The fire was at the Jeff Stevens home at 1302 North Trenary. Stevens was alerted to the fire and was out safely before firemen arrived. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshall Bill Fulton says flames were showing...
Kinmundy man injured in single pickup truck crash on Route 161 Extension
A 27-year-old Kinmundy man was injured when his truck left the Route 161 Extension near Stroup Road in rural Kell late Friday morning. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Evan Littrell of Sullivan Road was driving the truck westbound when it ran off the road and rolled upside down on the side of the road.
Police Beat for Thursday, August 11th, 2022
Two people were brought to the Marion County Jail Wednesday on outstanding warrants. 29-year-old Zachary Moore of Green Street in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police on an outstanding Marion County misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an obstructing justice charge. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Police Beat for Saturday, August 13th, 2022
Two people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 30-year-old Zachary Woolridge of East 650th Avenue in Farina was arrested by Farina Police on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. He remains in custody in lieu of $2,500 bond. 34-year-old Ryan McCarty of Front Street...
Marion, Clinton, Fayette, and Clay County all now at high level for COVID transmission
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was on the rise in Marion County for the week ending on Thursday keeping the county in the high category for community transmission. There were 140 new cases reported, up 37 percent from the prior week. There were three new hospitalizations. The preliminary seven-day rate of infection is 376 per 100,000 people, compared to the statewide average of 208 per thousand people.
