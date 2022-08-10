Selmaville beat Odin/Patoka 5-4 at the Little League Complex. Odin led 3-1 until the bottom of the fourth when the Rockets scored 3 to take a lead. After Odin/Patoka tied it with a run in the top of the 5th, Selmaville scored in their half of the inning to secure the win. Zane Dodson and Kai Graham drove in the Rockets runs as Dodson doubled twice. Logan Butts and Brendan Smith added a hit and a run. Wyatt McCarty was the winning pitcher going 6 innings allowing 4 hits and 1 earned run with 10 strikeouts. Jaxon Ward got the final 3 outs.

ODIN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO