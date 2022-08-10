Read full article on original website
Celebrating century-old Pennsylvania family-run farms
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the third and final Ag Progress day this year, people from across Pennsylvania are celebrating 100 and 200 years of running their family-owned farms. “I love getting up in the morning and going to work,” said Betty Jacobus, owner of Logan Spring Farm in Blair County. Jacobus has 95 […]
Johnstown Galleria mall sold to out of state buyer
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Galleria sold Thursday at auction to an out-of-state buyer. Managing Director and Senior Advisor at SVN Three Rivers Commercial Advisors in Pittsburgh Jason Campagna said the shopping mall sold through online commercial real estate website Ten-X to an investor from California. Campagna explained the winning bidder has 45 […]
New egg farm brings jobs to Franklin County
MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A massive new egg-producing plant is bringing new jobs to Franklin County. A ribbon cutting for Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch for its Blue Springs Egg Farm in Mercersburg. The chickens are set to arrive this fall. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight...
Voting machine maker moves to subpoena Pa.’s former secretary of state
Dominion Voting Systems expects to depose Pennsylvania’s former secretary of state as part of a subpoena in the voting machine maker’s defamation case against Fox News regarding the 2020 presidential election. Documents from the Dauphin County prothonotary’s office indicate that Dominion expects to serve a subpoena to the...
Misinformation on social media concerns Pa. police departments
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Local police departments are fighting misinformation being shared on various social media platforms. On Thursday, a Facebook post was being circulated around the Chambersburg community. The post stated that a serial killer was on the loose, which was later debunked by the Chambersburg Police Department. “Within...
Hagerstown advances to 75th Little League World Series
Hagerstown's Little League Team defeated North Laurel Little League (Longdon, Kentucky) to advance to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. In the seventh inning, Hagerstown's Graham Vinson delivered the game-winning hit with two outs to win 4-3 in extra innings. The playoff games started Aug. 7 in...
Hollidaysburg heading to Little League World Series
BRISTOL, Conn (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg League defeated Naamans Delaware 7-3 Friday to advance to the Little League World Series for the first time. With the win, Hollidaysburg Little League claims the Mid-Atlantic Championship and will play Southwest Region Champion Pearland from Texas on Thursday, Aug. 18 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania at 7 p.m. The game […]
How to Get to the Lost Children of the Alleghenies Monument in Bedford County, PA
I’ve come across many sad spots in my travels around Pennsylvania, but, as a parent, I’m not sure there are any quite like the story of the Lost Children of the Alleghenies Monument. The Lost Children of the Alleghenies Monument (also known as the Cox Monument) is located...
Pa. judge vows to move quickly on dispute over mail-in votes
The judge in a case brought by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration against three counties that aren’t reporting mail-in ballots lacking handwritten dates on their return envelopes told lawyers Friday she will rule as quickly as possible. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer presided over an online conference in...
Volunteer fire company lends another department a fire engine
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A volunteer fire department is lending a helping hand to another volunteer company by lending a fire engine. Last week, Mount Union Fire Company in Huntingdon County lent Listie Fire Department in Somerset County its reserve engine. Listie’s fire engine stopped running after a fire call and was left with […]
Cody Johnson announces cancelation of Johnstown concert
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Cody Johnson concert scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, at 1st Summit Arena has been canceled due to the artist’s illness. Johnson, a rising star in country music, took to social media Tuesday evening to announce that he would be unable to perform at upcoming shows in West Virginia, Virginia […]
Gallitzin Fire Chief passes away from occupational cancer
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Gallitzin Fire Company announced on Friday, August 12 the line-of-duty death of Fire Chief Christopher “Dauber” Cox. Chief Cox joined the fire service in 1993 and served the community for over 29 years. The Gallitzin Fire Company announced his passing on their Facebook page. They also said that he […]
Three charged with stealing copper wire from Somerset County business
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges and and a third is wanted after state police say they were caught stealing copper wire from a business in Somerset County. Troopers were sent to the 300 block of Stonycreek Street in Boswell Borough at 4:43 a.m. Friday after it was reported two men […]
Cambria County Route 22 traffic pattern to change
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the traffic pattern on Route 22 is scheduled to change. On Monday, August 15 the traffic pattern at the Cresson Summit Interchange project in Cresson Township will be switched. The eastbound lanes will now be closed. Ramps toward Route 22 toward Ebensburg […]
Chambersburg Police warn residents of false information
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg Police are warning residents of a Facebook post that has been circulating on the social media platform. According to officers, it was brought to the department’s attention on Thursday, Aug. 11 that a Facebook user has been posting that there is a serial killer or abductor that is in Chambersburg.
'Nonsensical & inconsistent:' Bedford DA's office under fire from judge after 2nd mistrial
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A Bedford County judge is admonishing the district attorney's office for having three cases involving crimes against children end without a verdict, in the span of a few months. In two of the cases, the accused individual cannot be retried, due to "double jeopardy"...
Teen rushed to hospital after crashing tractor in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 15-year-old boy was rushed to UPMC after police say the brakes on a tractor failed, causing him to crash in Colerain Township. The crash happened Aug. 10 at around 2:30 p.m. when the teen was driving the tractor, an International Harvester MXM155, on Rainsburg Mountian Road (Route 3013) just […]
Cresson prison haunted house attraction raided, items still missing
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Props, costumes and masks were stolen from a warehouse at the former Cresson State Prison. The props were set to be used for an upcoming haunted house exhibit. On Saturday, July 30, co-creator of Imaginarium Sanitarium Ryan Rader noticed shattered glass and missing items when he visited the warehouse that […]
Summer Fest on the Lake at Lakemont Park features Lumberjack Show, live music & more
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lakemont Park invites the community to join them for Summer Fest on the Lake from Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 14, 2022. Get ready for a full lineup of live entertainment all weekend long including multiple performances daily by the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show — showcasing log rolling, saw racing, crosscut sawing, chainsaw carving, and more!
Five accused of hiding whereabouts of runaway teens in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people are facing charges for their alleged involvement in hiding two runaway teens from state police. Troopers began their investigation in February when two teens were reported missing. One was reported to have run away from a children’s aid home in Somerset and the other was reported to have […]
