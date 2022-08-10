Read full article on original website
Buyer beware: Medicare Advantage plans have red flags
A recent report by the federal Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. (OIG) revealed a trend among some Medicare Advantage plans of inappropriately denying or delaying care for plan holders. In many cases, these claims would otherwise be covered under traditional Medicare. As a result, many people are either paying for services out of pocket or going without care.
Inflation Reduction Act contains ‘unprecedented’ health care provisions
Congress passed a sweeping bill that will impact everything from energy to health care - and is good news for those who are on Medicare or who rely on enhanced tax credits to pay for health insurance. The Inflation Reduction Act was passed in the House of Representatives Friday and...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Rep. Stansbury Sends Historic Climate, Health Care Investments to President Biden's Desk
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Representative Melanie Stansbury (N.M.-01) helped pass the Inflation Reduction Act, historic legislation to address the climate crisis, cut prescription drug costs, lower health insurance premiums, and help create nine million clean energy jobs over the next 10 years. The legislation now heads to. President...
Less than a third of insured hepatitis C patients get timely treatment, study shows
The researchers on the study, published Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, found that among about 48,000 people who tested positive for the potentially life-threatening disease from early 2019 to late 2020, the percentage who started treatment within a year was 35% with private insurance, 28% with Medicare and 23% with Medicaid.
House Passes Inflation Reduction Act
The House passed the Senate -approved Inflation Reduction Act - historic legislation that limits the cost of insulin for seniors enrolled in Medicare and extends the COVID-19 expansion of Affordable Care Act (ACA) health insurance premium tax credits, crucial financial assistance that spared millions of Americans from pandemic disruptions in their health care.
CT’s Lamont touts federal legislation intended to cut drug costs and extend health insurance. Here’s what it does. [Hartford Courant]
Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday said federal legislation intended to reduce drug costs and extend health care subsidies will make a significant impact on. The measure, called the Inflation Reduction Act, was scaled back after President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation stalled in. Congress. earlier this year. This...
National MS Society Activists Play Key Role in Passage of Meaningful Prescription Drug, Health Insurance Legislation
On August 12 , the U.S. House voted to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, following the. passage of the legislation, which includes meaningful provisions to lower the cost of prescription drugs and health insurance. The bill now moves to the President's desk where it is expected to be signed into law.
Chance to weigh in on proposed rate hikes
Insurance companies that sell policies on and off Connecticut's Affordable Care Act exchange stunned advocates in July when they asked for an average increase of 20.4% on next year's individual health plans. The proposed rate hikes, published by the state's insurance department last month, also include a recommended increase of...
