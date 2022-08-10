ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buyer beware: Medicare Advantage plans have red flags

A recent report by the federal Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. (OIG) revealed a trend among some Medicare Advantage plans of inappropriately denying or delaying care for plan holders. In many cases, these claims would otherwise be covered under traditional Medicare. As a result, many people are either paying for services out of pocket or going without care.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
InsuranceNewsNet

Rep. Stansbury Sends Historic Climate, Health Care Investments to President Biden's Desk

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Representative Melanie Stansbury (N.M.-01) helped pass the Inflation Reduction Act, historic legislation to address the climate crisis, cut prescription drug costs, lower health insurance premiums, and help create nine million clean energy jobs over the next 10 years. The legislation now heads to. President...
Mark Mcclellan
InsuranceNewsNet

House Passes Inflation Reduction Act

The House passed the Senate -approved Inflation Reduction Act - historic legislation that limits the cost of insulin for seniors enrolled in Medicare and extends the COVID-19 expansion of Affordable Care Act (ACA) health insurance premium tax credits, crucial financial assistance that spared millions of Americans from pandemic disruptions in their health care.
InsuranceNewsNet

CT’s Lamont touts federal legislation intended to cut drug costs and extend health insurance. Here’s what it does. [Hartford Courant]

Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday said federal legislation intended to reduce drug costs and extend health care subsidies will make a significant impact on. The measure, called the Inflation Reduction Act, was scaled back after President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation stalled in. Congress. earlier this year. This...
InsuranceNewsNet

Chance to weigh in on proposed rate hikes

Insurance companies that sell policies on and off Connecticut's Affordable Care Act exchange stunned advocates in July when they asked for an average increase of 20.4% on next year's individual health plans. The proposed rate hikes, published by the state's insurance department last month, also include a recommended increase of...
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

