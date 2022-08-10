Read full article on original website
Lewiston man faces charges for allegedly exposing children to fentanyl
A Lewiston man charged with fentanyl drug possession has also been charged with two counts of injury to a child for allegedly exposing two children to the drug. 38-year-old Tyler Rodgers was charged with the three felonies and also faces a felony persistent violator charge, which could add a life sentence to the charges. He appeared in court yesterday (Tue) and was given a $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing will be held next Wednesday.
Clarkston man arrested for stealing dump truck
A Clarkston man was arrested for stealing a large dump truck from Lewiston. Authorities say 52-year-old Raymond Wetmore-Tinney allegedly took the dump truck Tuesday afternoon from the parking lot of A&B Foods on the 1200 block of Eighth Street. A short time later an Asotin County Sheriff’s deputy observed the...
Clarkston woman sentenced for drug and firearm charges
A Clarkston woman has been sentenced to 108 months in prison for possessing more than two pounds of methamphetamine and a stolen firearm at her home, and later getting caught with meth while in custody at the Asotin County Jail. 51-year-old Vickie Phillips was arrested in December at her home...
70-Year-Old Pullman Area Rancher Convicted of Animal Cruelty Released from Jail After Selling His Herd
PULLMAN - The 70-year-old Pullman area rancher convicted of animal cruelty has been released from jail after complying with the judge’s order to give up his cattle. Marcus Jacobson was convicted by a Whitman County District Court jury on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty in June. The case involved two dying cows on Jacobson’s ranch near LaCrosse. Judge John Hart followed state law and prohibited Jacobson from owning animals. Judge Hart gave Jacobson two weeks to get rid of his nearly 180 head of cattle. When Jacobson failed to sell his herd after two weeks Judge Hart sentenced the 70 year old to two years in jail.
Lapwai man killed after crash down embankment
LAPWAI, Idaho — A Lapwai man died Friday night after two vehicles drove off the road and down a steep embankment in Nez Perce County. According to Idaho State Police, a 65-year-old man from Twisp, Wash., was traveling north on US 95, when he crossed over the centerline in a Buick Avenue and hit an oncoming Kia Sorento.
Recent College Grad Is Found Bloody And Abandoned On Washington Road, But Who Was Responsible?
“We didn’t know if it’s an attempted murder or if it’s just a bad accident,” Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said of finding Kristen Grindley unconscious on the roadway. “All we know is that we have an injured female in the middle of the road and we have very little evidence.”
Fatal Friday Night Crash in Lapwai Leaves 1 Dead and 2 injured
LAPWAI - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred Friday, August 12th, 2022 at approximately 10:56 p.m., on US95 at milepost 301, just north of Lapwai, Idaho. A Buick Avenue, driven by a 65-year-old male from Twisp, Washington, was traveling northbound on US95 when the vehicle crossed...
Clearwater County Sheriff's Office Responds to Single Vehicle Crash on Cavendish Highway
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at approximately 11:09 a.m., the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office responded to mile marker 15 on the Cavendish Highway for the report of a single vehicle crash. According to a release from the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Gabriel Zeisel, of Kendrick, ID,...
Pullman Police Attempting to Identify Suspect Believed to be Responsible for Alleged Theft of Nearly $2,000 in Tools from Pullman Building Supply
PULLMAN - Officers with the Pullman Police Department are attempting to identify a suspect who is believed to be responsible for the alleged theft of nearly $2,000 in tools from Pullman Building Supply. Police say the tools were stolen over the weekend (August 5-7). If you recognize the individual in...
Fire Crews Quickly Extinguish Thursday House Fire in Clarkston Heights
CLARKSTON - A Clarkston Heights home was damaged by a kitchen fire on Thursday. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, fire crews were called to smoke in a house on 27th Street just about 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Crews arrived to find thick dark smoke on the upper floor...
Pullman receives $1M for Airport Road
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Pullman will receive $1 million to add a bike path, pedestrian sidewalk and a roundabout to Airport Road. The money comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program intended to make transportation systems safer. As part of the project, 2.1 miles of Airport Road will be reconstructed and a bus stop will be added to connect the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport to the local bus system.
Car and RV Parked on Clarkston WA Street
CLARKSTON - Police Chief Hastings shared that the new 24 limitation has been working within the City. “It is especially working in the Port area where it has become problematic.” The City has now refocused its efforts to address issues with long term automobile parking on public right-of-ways.
25 Great Danes rescued from a hoarding situation in Idaho
LEWISTON, Idaho — 25 Great Danes were rescued from a hoarding situation at an Idaho home earlier this month. A news release from the Idaho Animal Rescue Network stated that 25 fully grown Great Dane dogs were removed from a hoarding situation over a period of days in Lewiston, Idaho.
Moscow intersection to be closed for construction
The City of Moscow will close the intersection of D Street and Mountain View Road Aug. 18-19 to install asphalt and repaint the lines. The roads will be closed to all traffic while the work is being completed. The Paradise Pathway lighting project will start Aug. 22 along the pathway...
Mayor of Wallowa declares state of emergency due to extensive storm damage
WALLOWA COUNTY, Ore. — Eastern Oregon experienced a powerful hail storm Thursday afternoon that left a lot of damage in Wallowa County. The hail coming down was large and heavy, and smashed up the siding of Alyssa Werst Daggett's house in Wallowa. "It was just hitting the side of...
Moscow schools halting two bus routes
The Moscow School District is cutting two in-town bus routes for the start of the school year because of a shortage of drivers. The district is asking parents and guardians to make other arrangements to get their students to and from school. The district will reactivate routes 112 and 115 if it hires more drivers. Greg Harris, MSD transportation director, said the district only has enough staff for eight bus routes a day, including routes for special needs students. He said the district decided to prioritize the longer distance bus routes.
Aspen Heights Apartments waives rent payments as delay continues, offers two new housing options for WSU students
PULLMAN, Wash. — Several Washington State University students were caught in a tough position after they learned the apartments they were planning to move into this fall wouldn't be ready for two more months. The complex was planning on charging their tenants for rent and parking even though they...
Red Flag Warning issued for Colville Reservation by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 10:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Colville Reservation; Eastern Columbia Basin, Palouse, Spokane Area; Foothills of Northeast Washington; Lower Palouse, Snake River THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING TODAY AND TONIGHT Thunderstorms will develop through the day today into tonight ahead of an ejecting low pressure trough moving onshore off of the eastern Pacific. Storms will be a mix of wet and dry and contain frequent lightning that may result in new fire starts. Some storms may become strong or severe with strong outflow winds and large hail possible. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING IN DRY FUELS FOR COLVILLE RESERVATION, EASTERN COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA, PALOUSE, AND SNAKE RIVER The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for thunderstorms, which is in effect until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 702 Colville Reservation (Zone 702), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms at times expected through early Saturday morning. A few storms this afternoon and evening may become strong to severe with large hail and strong outflow winds possible. * Outflow Winds: Gusty and erratic winds expected with thunderstorms. * Impacts: Thunderstorms combined with dry fuels will likely result in new fire starts.
Humane Society of the Palouse to Offer Fully Waived and Half-Priced Adoption Fees During 'Clear the Shelters' Pet Adoption Event
MOSCOW - During the week of August 22-27, the Humane Society of the Palouse will once again take part in the 'Clear the Shelters' pet adoption event! On these days, the Humane Society of the Palouse will offer fully waived and half-priced adoption fees. The Clear the Shelters ped adoption...
Astonishing Washington State WSU Crop Mural Can Be Seen From Space
Gigantic WSU Crop Mural Can't Be Missed Outside Pullman Washington. You can't miss the massive crop mural as you drive through Pullman Washington. BECU Welcomes WSU Students Back to Campus with Crop Mural. BECU is the main sponsor of the creation of the yearly crop mural that welcomes back current...
