Highlights: 4-star A&M commit Dalton Brooks shines on both sides at first scrimmage
SHINER, Texas - On Friday evening, Shiner began its defense of back-to-back state titles as the Comanches hosted Tidehaven for a scrimmage two weeks into fall camp. New four-star Texas A&M commit Dalton Brooks almost never left the field for the ones as he played both offense and defense. The...
mesquite-news.com
Garces trades the diamond for the courtroom
Vanessa Garces, Texas A&M University-San Antonio softball’s senior outfielder, will forgo her extra season of eligibility to attend law school in spring 2023, with the intention to go into criminal defense. She has narrowed down her choices to St. Mary’s University and the University of Texas at Austin.
'We can be the first' | Pieper Warriors look to make history this season
SAN ANTONIO — While the kids and coaches walk past an empty trophy case every day at Pieper High School, they feel the weight of the future on their shoulders. "It's a little degrading because you see that there's nothing there," Junior Linebacker Landon Ashpaugh said. "It's also motivating because you'll know that you'll be the first one to put something in there."
seguintoday.com
SHS Volleyball team’s vans burglarized during trip to Austin area
(Austin) — A trip to the Austin area for a volleyvall match ended in an unexpected and frustrating way for members of the Seguin High School Matador varsity team. The team stopped, after its match, to eat at a Cheddar’s restaurant in the Austin area. Parents say while the kids were inside, thieves were outside breaking into the team’s vans. Volleyball equipment and some personal belongings were taken from the vehicle.
seguintoday.com
Brandon Kyle Arambula
Brandon Kyle Arambula, age 47 of Seguin, passed away on August 8, 2022. Brandon was born on July 8, 1975 in Seguin, Texas to Dixie Lee Maurer DeLuco and Mario Luis Arambula. He is preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his son, Cade; mother, Dixie Lee DeLuco; siblings,...
fox7austin.com
I-35 lanes reopen in San Marcos after downed telecommunication line
SAN MARCOS, Texas - All lanes of I-35 in San Marcos have reopened after a downed telecommunication line. The city said all lanes, both north and south, were closed between McCarty Lane and Wonder World Drive after an 18-wheeler pulled down a telecommunication line.
saturdaytradition.com
Texas WR arrested Thursday evening, per report
A Texas WR is reportedly facing criminal charges after an arrest Thursday night. According to Brian Davis of the Austin American Statesman, receiver Agiye Hall is facing criminal mischief charges in Austin, Texas. Hall was arrested just after 9 pm by UT police for criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor when valued between $100-$750.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio named as the city with the best barbecue in the nation, beating out Austin, Dallas and KC
In a move unlikely to quell bickering over which U.S. city has the best brisket and pork ribs, a new report has crowned San Antonio as the nation's best city for barbecue. According to Clever, an online website that helps connect prospective homebuyers to realtors, the Alamo City beat out favorites like Dallas, Kansas City, and yes, even Austin as the top U.S. city for 'cue.
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake Fishing Report for Week of Aug. 10: Good
Thanks to Texas Parks & Wildlife, you can find everything you need to know about fishing conditions in Canyon Lake. GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83 degrees; 5.34 feet low. Bass are good, holding over brush piles and grass edges in 18-24 feet of water biting on Carolina rigs, drop shots and Ned rigs. Striped bass are schooling at first light near the dam with topwater and swimbaits. Crappie are slow. Report by Charles Whited, Barefoot Fishing Tours.
seguintoday.com
Glennwood Eddie Warncke
Glennwood Eddie Warncke, age 90 of McQueeney, Texas died peacefully August 5, 2022 at Resolute Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas. He was born on April 22, 1932 in Guadalupe County, the son of Eddie and Linda (Doege) Warncke. In 1951 he married Joyce Marie (Sells) They were married 71 years.
KSAT 12
As a low develops in Gulf, heavier rain expected to stay south of San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – While San Antonio will have the opportunity to see a few widely scattered downpours Sunday and Monday, heavy soaking rains will be limited to deep South Texas. LOW PRESSURE IN THE GULF - Instead of a large disorganized system, which spreads the wealth, a slow organization of an area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico is now taking place. This means rainfall will become more concentrated and tightly wound. This more concentrated rain should then get funneled into South Texas Sunday.
fox7austin.com
Low-pressure system moving in the Gulf
AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday.
Farmer's Almanac predicts 'significant snows' in Central Texas this winter
The almanac says it will be chilly, but will it be another storm?
77 Year Old Barbara Payne Dead After Car Accident In San Marcos (San Marcos, TX)
The San Marcos Police Department responded to calls of a major motor vehicle accident involving a White Kia and a silver Toyota Scion at the intersection of McCarty Lane and Hunter Road at approximately 4:45 PM on Thursday.
Former San Antonio TV journalist Chelsey Khan returns to Texas
A Texas TV journalist is back home in the Lone Star State.
Update: I-35 reopens after downed line brings traffic to standstill in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A downed telecommunications line caused traffic problems on Interstate 35 in San Marcos on Friday. The San Marcos Police Department reported around 3:40 p.m. that all lanes on I-35 had reopened after crews along with SMPD and the San Marcos Fire Department lifted the downed line from the roadway.
mycanyonlake.com
Weather Service Forecasts Extended Drought, Worsening Conditions for Water Resources, and Active Fall Fire Season
Bad news from forecasters with the U.S. National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio in New Braunfels today. No significant improvement in south-central Texas’ drought status is likely over the next one to two months, the weather service said in today’s South Central Texas Drought Briefing. Extreme to exceptional drought...
Boerne's I-10 construction postponed by TxDOT
TxDOT I-10 extension work delayed by contractor.
seguintoday.com
Meet the Teacher, Schedule Pick Up Days scheduled for area school districts
(Seguin) – Getting rid of any of those first day of school jitters begins tonight with the annual Meet the Teacher at Seguin ISD campuses. Parents are asked to check the scheduled opportunity at their respective campus as the timeframes vary between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Parents, however, should have received a message on their particular event via text or email.
