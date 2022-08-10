SAN ANTONIO – While San Antonio will have the opportunity to see a few widely scattered downpours Sunday and Monday, heavy soaking rains will be limited to deep South Texas. LOW PRESSURE IN THE GULF - Instead of a large disorganized system, which spreads the wealth, a slow organization of an area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico is now taking place. This means rainfall will become more concentrated and tightly wound. This more concentrated rain should then get funneled into South Texas Sunday.

