Loudoun County, VA

NBC12

Broad Street improvement projects impact businesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond was awarded a multi-million dollar grant known as the Smart Scale Grant, which it is using to tackle several road improvements on Broad Street that would have usually taken years to complete. For the next year, a nearly 5-mile portion of Broad Street between 3rd...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

‘Unite the Light’ remembrance walk honors sacrifices made 5 years ago in Charlottesville

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many gathered at First Baptist Church in Charlottesville Friday night to honor and remember the sacrifices made five years ago during the Unite the Right rally. Four local faith-based organizations, including Charlottesville Clergy Collective, Beloved Community Cville, Congregate Charlottesville, and the African American Pastors Council, organized...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

RAW: People run from the scene where car crashed into Va. pub

A basketball player, who is also a firefighter, saved the life of a referee who suffered...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Former Rocky Mount officer sentenced to prison for role in DC riot

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - A former Rocky Mount Police officer has been sentenced to prison after being convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. Thomas Robertson was sentenced August 11 to seven years, three months in prison, followed by 36 months supervised release. He will get credit for 13 months already served in jail.
WASHINGTON, DC

