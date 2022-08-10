Read full article on original website
Related
NBC12
What Virginians need to know about this year’s one-time tax rebate
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This fall, taxpayers in Virginia may get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if they’re eligible for this year’s one-time tax rebate. The rebate is part of a bipartisan plan passed through the state budget in this year’s...
NBC12
Audit finds lessons learned from other snowstorms not applied during I-95 incident in Jan.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An audit by the Office of the State Inspector General found that Virginia did not implement lessons learned from previous snowstorms during the Interstate 95 storm on Jan. 3-4. When temperatures dropped after the sun went down, the snow and slush stopped traffic. “This storm came...
NBC12
Broad Street improvement projects impact businesses
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond was awarded a multi-million dollar grant known as the Smart Scale Grant, which it is using to tackle several road improvements on Broad Street that would have usually taken years to complete. For the next year, a nearly 5-mile portion of Broad Street between 3rd...
NBC12
‘Unite the Light’ remembrance walk honors sacrifices made 5 years ago in Charlottesville
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many gathered at First Baptist Church in Charlottesville Friday night to honor and remember the sacrifices made five years ago during the Unite the Right rally. Four local faith-based organizations, including Charlottesville Clergy Collective, Beloved Community Cville, Congregate Charlottesville, and the African American Pastors Council, organized...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC12
RAW: People run from the scene where car crashed into Va. pub
Utah residents took to social media to share videos that captured a loud boom they heard Saturday morning. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Basketball player saves referee who collapsed during game. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A basketball player, who is also a firefighter, saved the life of a referee who suffered...
NBC12
“We were all trapped in.” Residents speak after downtown Roanoke standoff
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police released the name of the man involved in a standoff and shooting with officers in downtown Roanoke late Thursday night and into Friday morning. Damoan Townes is in custody facing charges. Residents describing what happened to WDBJ7 explained they felt trapped between the...
NBC12
Former Rocky Mount officer sentenced to prison for role in DC riot
WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - A former Rocky Mount Police officer has been sentenced to prison after being convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. Thomas Robertson was sentenced August 11 to seven years, three months in prison, followed by 36 months supervised release. He will get credit for 13 months already served in jail.
NBC12
'I fell to my knees': Witness describes moment car crashes into Va. pub
Utah residents took to social media to share videos that captured a loud boom they heard Saturday morning. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Basketball player saves referee who collapsed during game. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A basketball player, who is also a firefighter, saved the life of a referee who suffered...
Comments / 1