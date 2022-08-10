Read full article on original website
A supernatural superhero thriller takes a dark turn on streaming
There’s no rule that says superhero stories need to be fast-paced, fun-filled, and candy-colored tales of costumed crimefighters, and you get the feeling that even prominent enemy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Martin Scorsese would have gotten a kick out of last year’s The Innocents. While not strictly...
Fans try to settle on the MCU’s worst-ever storyline, end up savaging the Hulk instead
No franchise has or ever will boast a 100 percent success rate, but surely everyone except Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola would agree that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has an excellent track record for a series that numbers 29 films and a handful of Disney Plus shows. However, there...
When do Rick and Morty release in ‘MultiVersus?’ Confirmed
The Warner Bros. fighting game MultiVersus is almost out of pre-release. The game – which has been compared to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. – has been performing well in pre-release, recently appearing at EVO 2022. MultiVersus is free-to-play with optional micro-transactions to purchase characters and skins among other things. It is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
‘Lost’ showrunner Damon Lindelof wants Marvel Studios to make fewer movies
Marvel Studios has announced many upcoming projects for Phases Five and Six, to the point where they have a release date timeline extending to the year 2025. Fans noticed this after they graphed the duration of every Marvel content per year. The MCU is now becoming a powerhouse with an ever-expanding world but there is also the question of accessibility, especially for those new to the franchise. And that seems to be the case for Lost and Watchmen showrunner, Damon Lindelof, who wants Marvel to release fewer movies.
Stephen King shares his uniquely unusual idea for a ‘Predator’ crossover
Stephen King is known to pepper many of his works with references and Easter Eggs that nod towards his own back catalogue, while the Predator franchise is no stranger to crossovers of its own across film, video games, comic books, and other forms of media. We’re not expecting the two to meet any time soon, but the legendary author has a suggestion nonetheless.
Watch: Reba McEntire will decide your fate in trailer for her new Lifetime movie, ‘The Hammer’
Reba McEntire is breaking all the rules in the exciting new trailer for her upcoming Lifetime movie, The Hammer, and if you thought you had seen peak Reba perfection, well, you haven’t seen anything yet!. A fast-talking, driving, and swinging woman, McEntire plays Kim Wheeler — the 5th district...
Denise Dowse, ‘Beverly Hills: 90210’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, Dead At 64
Actress Denise Dowse, known for her work on Beverly Hills: 90210 and Grey’s Anatomy, died on Saturday at 64 years old. The actress has been in a coma and word came down on Saturday night that she is now dead. “I want to take this moment to thank our...
Lizzo appears to respond to Kathy Hilton mistaking her for ‘Precious’ on ‘Watch What Happens Live’
Kathy Hilton went and stepped right in it during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night by not being able to identify our queen and goddess Lizzo and, in doing so, committed a racial and fatphobic microaggression. And it appears as though the “About Damn Time” singer may have subtly clapped back.
A forgotten comedy packed with future stars reconnects on streaming
In a fitting development given the movie’s title, were forgotten ensemble comedy 10 Years shot and sent out into the wild a decade on from its release, then the chances are incredibly high that it would become a certifiable box office sensation based on the sheer volume of names involved in the project that have gone on to much bigger and better things in Hollywood.
MCU fans already happy to share how they’d rework and improve Phase Four
Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nowhere near finished, but fans are already sharing how they’d rework and improve the various film and television titles to have rolled out to our screens since the post-Avengers: Endgame era began. Hindsight is almost always 20/20, and while it’s a...
MCU fans wonder which villain has the best redemption arc
After Wanda Maximoff’s sacrifice in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel fans are debating the true meaning of heroism, villainy and the in-between of antiheroism. What could a supervillain, who has likely killed, maimed and tortured hundreds of innocents, ever do to redeem themselves? Well, anything can...
‘Stranger Things’ fans trying really hard not to invest in this ‘DnD’ theory
The latest season of Stranger Things is still dominating conversations. Despite more than a month passing since the final episode’s airing, season four of the supernatural show weighs heavy on fans’ minds. In the penultimate season of the mega-popular show, it brought new characters and threats to light and left just enough of its story dangling to keep viewers hooked.
Rappers Are Saying They’re ‘Cappin’ in Songs. Here’s Why.
“This deluxe is all cap, this shit is not real,” Lil Durk says at the beginning of “So What,” the intro to his 7220 deluxe album. His disclaimer once seemed unthinkable for many fans. For the majority of hip-hop history, rappers have sold themselves as paragons of authenticity in their music. “I’m living my raps” was the intrinsic sell to most consumers. But in recent years, the justice system has been preying on that dynamic by criminalizing lyrics, whether it’s cases against individual artists like San Diego’s Tiny Doo or sweeping indictments like the YSL RICO case, where Georgia prosecutors allege that Young Thug and Gunna’s lyrics are evidence of their involvement in a violent gang.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
A snow-capped sci-fi mystery vanishes without a trace on the streaming ranks
If you like science fiction, mystery, intense character-driven drama, sweeping landscape shots, luscious cinematography, and the element of surprise, then by all accounts Arctic Void should be right up your street. Then again, reviews from critics and fans haven’t been too kind to co-writer and director Darren Mann’s freezing cold...
When is the Funko Pop movie coming out?
Funko is a leading pop culture lifestyle brand that includes vinyl figurines, action toys, plush, apparel, board games, housewares, NFTs, and accessories. According to its website, it’s the world’s largest proprietor of licenses, allowing entertainment enthusiasts to display their zeal through the products. One of the leading products...
Lin-Manuel Miranda condemns the church that made the illegal Hamilton musical
Lin-Manuel Miranda has spoken about the illegal Hamilton production by The Door McAllen Church in Texas after clips of the musical were circulated on social media. Miranda posted a statement on Twitter, where he thanked everyone who reached out to him and notified him and his team about this “illegal and unauthorized” production. Miranda also shared a statement underneath his tweet from the Dramatists Guild, a national organization for those in the musical industry, who also called out the Texas church.
Horror fans possessed by praise for a cult favorite flick
Amidst a plethora of narratives within the horror genre, the demonic possession sub-genre is easily one of the most profitable. And while William Friedkin’s The Exorcist firmly placed the sub-genre in the spotlight, a handful of modern possession movies have kept eagle-eyed horror fans intrigued — including Scott Derrickson’s The Exorcism of Emily Rose, which is terrifyingly based on a true story.
Despite the critics ‘Resident Evil’ still managed to land a top five spot during its debut
New streaming numbers have been revealed for the week of July 11 to 17 via Nielsen and they show that despite its poor critic and fan reception, Resident Evil performed well. As reported by Deadline, Resident Evil landed at number four on the charts when it launched, trailing behind two other shows, Stranger Things at number one, and Prime Video’s The Terminal List at number three.
DC fans go to war after Matt Reeves accused of plagiarizing ‘The Batman’
It’s been a couple of days since the DC fandom came close to devolving into civil war, so we were about due. The latest back-and-forth to take over everyone’s timelines is #BatmanGate, which kicked off when comic book artist Chris Wozniak claimed that a story he suggested to producer Michael Uslan back in 1990 ended up serving as the blueprint for Matt Reeves’ The Batman.
