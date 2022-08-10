ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expect downpours and street flooding

WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

Heavy downpours is the order of the day for today.

“Keep an eye on things today as more downpours are likely across the area. Showers have already started this morning, but expect more throughout the day. With a lot of moisture around, downpours will lead to street flooding if they sit over the area for an extended amount of time,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.

WEDNESDAY: 70% rain and storms. Scattered heavy downpours possible. Not as hot. High: 86.
Winds: SE 5-10.

THURSDAY: 70% rain and storms. Some heavy downpours possible. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 86.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 70% scattered showers and storms. Few heavy. Low: S 76, N 74.
High: 87.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% scattered showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 89.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% spotty showers, storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 90.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% spotty showers, storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 91.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% spotty showers, storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 78, N 75. High: 91.

New Orleans, LA
