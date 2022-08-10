WATERTOWN, S.D.–Production delays are impacting the U.S. Highway 212 construction project in Watertown. South Dakota DOT Engineer Bryce Olson writes in a weekly construction update that, ” light poles for the project have yet to arrive due to production delays, so they will be installed when they get here, which is projected to be in September at last report.”

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO