Read full article on original website
Related
gowatertown.net
Watertown set to host Youth Coed Softball State Tournaments
WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Watertown is set to host 34 during during the 2022 USA Softball of South Dakota Youth Coed State Tournaments. Teams from 12U to 18U will play Saturday and Sunday at the Koch Complex.
gowatertown.net
KWAT News visits with Stacy Hendricks of Brothers & Sisters Behind Bars of Watertown (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Four and a half years ago, Stacy Hendricks began serving on the Board of Directors of Brothers and Sisters Behind Bars (BSBB) in Watertown. Last year, she transitioned into the role of Executive Director. As followers of Jesus, BSBB was formed in 2018 to help incarcerated individuals to...
gowatertown.net
Production delays mean no new light poles yet in Watertown’s Highway 212 construction zone
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Production delays are impacting the U.S. Highway 212 construction project in Watertown. South Dakota DOT Engineer Bryce Olson writes in a weekly construction update that, ” light poles for the project have yet to arrive due to production delays, so they will be installed when they get here, which is projected to be in September at last report.”
Comments / 0