El Paso, TX

NBC News

Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination

At least 24 cars were set on fire in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday night. The U.S. consulate warned Americans to avoid the area and shelter in place until further notice. The mayor announced that 3,000 armed police and military personnel responded to the incidents. The federal government accounted for the arrest of seventeen people, three identified as members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. This comes as a string of violent attacks commences throughout Mexico, including 11 killed on Thursday during a prison riot.Aug. 13, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Donald Trump: What happened during the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid?

Former president Donald Trump has had his home raided by the FBI under suspicion that he took classified documents from the White House.Federal agents recovered documents from Trump’s home in the Mar-a-Lago complex in Florida, including an order pardoning his friend Roger Stone, documents classified ‘top secret’, as well as information about Emmanuel Macron.The unsealed warrant shows federal law enforcement is currently investigating Trump for removal or destruction of records, obstruction of justice and violating the Espionage Act of 1917.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.
POTUS
The Independent

Five Americans among eight wounded in Jerusalem shooting

Five Americans, including a pregnant woman and a family of four, were among the eight people wounded when a Palestinian terrorist opened fire on a bus in Jerusalem, according to reports.The pregnant woman, who is from New York’s Borough Park neighbourhood, suffered abdominal injuries in the attack and was hospitalised in a serious condition, say officials.The family of four, from Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighbourhood, arrived in Israel last week and were heading to a site known as David’s Tomb, reports Yeshiva World News. Two members of the family were shot, while two others escaped serious injury.US ambassador to Israel Thomas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday and then began firing gunshots in the air before fatally shooting himself, according to police, who said he did not seem to be targeting any member of Congress. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. at a vehicle barricade set at East Capitol Street NE and 2nd Street SE in Washington. It comes at a time when law enforcement authorities across the country are facing an increasing number of threats and federal officials have warned about the potential of violent attacks on government buildings in the days since the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The attack is reminiscent of an incident when a man drove a vehicle into two Capitol Police officers at a checkpoint in April 2021, killing an 18-year veteran of the force. And many on Capitol Hill remain on edge after supporters of the then-president stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
WASHINGTON, DC

