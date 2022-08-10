ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pawtucket Times

AHF LA Times Ad: ‘City Hall: Save the Clark Hotel’

In a new L. A. Times ad (Sunday, August 14), AHF urges City Hall to help save the 550-room Clark Hotel, which has been sitting empty for the last decade since billionaire and convicted felon Joseph Chetrit purchased it in 2012. Ad is the latest in AHF’s SOS campaign (Save...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy