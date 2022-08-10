Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Man shot, injured while installing carpet in North Side building, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A group of workers was installing carpet at a North Side building when one of them pulled a gun and shot and injured their coworker, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called to the shooting around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 15600 block of Huebner...
Police investigating after man found with gunshot wound on his driveway
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound laying on his driveway. Officers were called out to the 200 block of Joe Blanks near Old Highway 90 on the west side around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for a shooting in progress. When...
KSAT 12
South Side woman seeks justice after man exposes himself on her front porch
SAN ANTONIO – A South Side woman is seeking justice after a man walked onto her front porch, exposed himself, and touched himself inappropriately in July. The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the man has not been arrested. “I was just completely grossed out, like, it was...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police seek tips in fatal East Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are asking the public for clues into a fatal shooting on the city’s East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Gabriel Street. Police said they received a call about a...
Police found man dead from gunshot wound on sidewalk
SAN ANTONIO — A deadly shooting east of downtown San Antonio leaves police searching for a suspect and witnesses. Police say they received a call about a shooting at the intersection of north Polaris street and Canton around 1:35 a.m. Saturday. When police arrived, they found a man in...
Southwest side taco stand robbed by suspect wielding gun
SAN ANTONIO — A taco stand on the southwest side of town was robbed Saturday night by a man with a gun. Police were called out to the 5600 block of Old Pearsall Rd near Pearsall Park around 10 p.m. for reports of a robbery in progress. When officers...
KSAT 12
Man dies at hospital after he was found shot on East Side street
SAN ANTONIO – Police are still looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning at an East Side intersection. According to information from SAPD, neighbors called for help after hearing shots fired. Officers arrived at the intersection of N. Polaris & Canton St. just after 1:30 a.m. to find a man in a pool of blood.
Storage unit on west side burglarized
SAN ANTONIO — Burglary of Building. San Antonio Police have two people in custody after a storage unit on the west side of San Antonio was burglarized Saturday. It happened around 7:20 a.m. on the 2400 block of SW Loop 410. Officers received a call about two people seen...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspects gunned down 2 people outside Northwest Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in catching the suspects who gunned down two people in a parking lot of a Northwest Side bar. Police said Jasmine Scott, 27, and Evan Scott, 41, were sitting in a vehicle just after 9:30 p.m. on Apr. 27 in the parking lot off Fredericksburg Road not far from Medical Drive.
news4sanantonio.com
Police looking for who shot to death 2 teenagers at Northwest Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for the community to help bring a killer or killers of two teenagers to justice. The deadly shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on July 29 at the Union Pines Apartments off Pleasanton Road near West Gerald Avenue on the South Side. Police said...
Family says San Antonio father carjacked, murdered while waiting for tacos
SAN ANTONIO — A family says a San Antonio father was carjacked and murdered while waiting for his food. San Antonio Police put out brand new surveillance photos. Investigators are looking for a Cadillac seen in the pictures they released today. The victim, Luis Flores had been on waiting on tacos when we was attacked, according to the family.
KSAT 12
Man accused of shooting woman’s car five times; steering wheel stopped bullet, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police said he allegedly shot at a woman as she drove away from his house. An arrest warrant affidavit states that 28-year-old Paul Riojas opened fire on the car, striking the vehicle five times on June 14. The woman...
KSAT 12
Group arrested after allegedly trying to smash open North Side ATM
SAN ANTONIO – At least four people are in custody facing criminal charges in connection with the attempted burglary of an ATM on the city’s North Side Friday morning. San Antonio police tracked down the suspects as they allegedly tried to run from the scene of the crime in the 5200 block of Blanco Road.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio mother missing for nearly 16 years, Help Us Find: Susie Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department continues to search for missing mom Susie Ruiz. "This has case been active for 16 years at this point, we're just hoping if anbody knows anything, " said Officer Ricardo Guzman, spokesperson with SAPD. Ruiz, a mother of 5 was 36 years...
SAPD trying to identify suspect in April murder
San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio are asking for the public's assistance for any information that would help them identify and locate the capital murder suspect who killed two people in April, according to a press release. The incident occurred at 5562 Fredericksburg Road, when two people...
KTSA
Dozens of shots fired in neighborhood on San Antonio’s West side, wounding a man while he slept
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for whoever fired dozens of shots in a West side neighborhood, resulting in a man being hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the face. It was just before 3 A.M. Thursday in the 700 block of South San Bernardo...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers seeks clues from public about shooting deaths of 2 teenage cousins
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is appealing to the public for clues regarding a shooting that left two young teenage cousins dead. According to police, officers responding to a shooting on July 23 at 2:27 a.m. found the victims inside a vehicle. Edgar Rojas, 14, was...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who robbed Hazel Sky Smoke Shop
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say robbed Hazel Sky Smoke Shop on the North Side. Police said a man walked into Hazel Sky Smoke Shop at 7071 San Pedro on August 8 and asked an employee to show him multiple items.
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers seeks clues from public into fatal carjacking
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is appealing to the public for clues into a fatal shooting in late July that claimed the life of a man who was waiting for his food. According to police, Luis Escobedo Flores was sitting inside his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado in...
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after leaving 6-month-old child alone in West Side apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was arrested after she abandoned her 6-month-old child alone in an apartment on the city’s West Side, an arrest affidavit said. A man who identified himself as the child’s father and who told police that he and child’s mother were having an “on-and-off” relationship, discovered the infant alone sleeping on the living room floor on Monday, the affidavit said.
