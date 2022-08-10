ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Old Bridge man accused of fatal wrong-way speeding crash in Hillsborough, NJ that killed a woman

A 20-year-old Old Bridge man was speeding and trying to pass another vehicle in Hillsborough last month when his Dodge Charger crashed head-on with a Mercedes Benz, killing a woman, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Jaden Brandon Ramos has been charged with second-degree reckless vehicular homicide and fourth-degree...
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
7 smells a true New Jerseyan would recognize

As with every state, there are experiences hyper-specific to New Jersey. Some of those experiences are smells. We started talking on Thursday’s show about the NJ-specific smells that people could identify. Whether good or bad, how many of them are you familiar with?. Exit 13. Let’s get the obvious...
LIFESTYLE
The best teacher in every NJ county for 2022-2023

The New Jersey Department of Education has announced the 21 educators who've been named the state's County Teachers of the Year for 2022-2023. These individuals will network with educators throughout the state and serve as ambassadors for the state's public schools during the upcoming academic year, according to DOE. "These...
EDUCATION
Bus rolls over on NJ Turnpike, killing 2 women

WOODBRIDGE — Two women died after a double-decker Megabus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday night. The bus carrying 22 passengers was headed south in the left lane outer lanes near the Thomas Edison service area around 6:50 p.m. when the driver lost directional control and struck a Ford F-150 pickup truck in the center lane, according to State Police trooper Brandi Slota.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
This is why New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state

A new study came out from Zippia that claims New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state in the country. When you look at the criteria and the raw data it’s no wonder. For a second, let’s put aside the huge amount of stress that the pandemic brought to all of us, that is a major factor that affected most of the population in every state in the country.
POLITICS
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

