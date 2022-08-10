ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbap.com

Storm System to Bring Heavy or Flooding Rains to South Texas Through Houston

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE – (WBAP/KLIF ) – The National Hurricane Center is closely watching a tropical disturbance that is sitting along the entire Texas coast east into far west Louisiana. Heavy rainfall is expected this weekend in the South Texas Valley up east through Houston, and forecasters say they expect as much as 6-10 inches of rain could fall, causing local flooding possibilities.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Friday bus stop forecast, plus rain for the weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) – Isolated showers and storms are still hanging around this morning from the overnight hours. Most of the action is over the Brazos Valley. Temperatures are mild, upper 70s under partly sunny skies for the morning bus stop. Keep the umbrella in the backpack! Scattered storms are in the forecast for this afternoon. By pick-up time, or the drive home, storms will swing in from the east in isolated fashion. Not everyone will see rain today. Storm strength should be kept at bay, but keep in mind the dangers that lightning brings.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Watch ‘Forecasting Change’ tonight at 7 p.m. on KPRC 2

KPRC 2 presents “Forecasting Change: Hurricane & Severe Weather Update,” the station’s second hour-long weather special of the 2022 hurricane season. KPRC 2′s weather team, led by Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley, will update the season’s hurricane outlook, the state of drought conditions and the status of projects that could mitigate flooding and erosion. The special program will also explore the impacts of climate change around Houston with solutions from local changemakers.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Click2Houston.com

More heavy rain on the way

With Wednesday nights heavy rain, our atmosphere has been worked over. It’s tough to get a quick turnaround of thunderstorms when this occurs. However, late in the day that may be enough time to get another round of heavy rain, especially from Houston to the east. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 40% chance of storms.
TEXAS STATE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

I-45 REMAINS CLOSED SUNDAY MORNING

I-45 southbound at Creighton/River Plantation as crews continue work on the San Jacinto River Bridge. At 8 am traffic is flowing smoothly but don’t expect that long. Saturday almost every artery was at a standstill. Exit Loop 336 South take it to FM 1314 then south to SH 242 then back to I-45. Crighton road also goes through but with only one lane the traffic light will have traffic heavily backed up. Another option is if you are going into Houston, is to take FM 1314 to SH 99 then go west to the Hardy Toll Road or I-45. Once traffic starts delays have been well over an hour. The freeway is set to reopen Monday at 5am.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston airports experiencing flight delays due to strong storms moving through area

HOUSTON – Houston airports are currently experiencing some delays due to severe weather moving through the Houston area Wednesday evening. Houston Bush Intercontinental is currently experiencing:. departure delays an average of 57 minutes (and increasing) arrival delays for airborne aircraft an average of 38 minutes (and decreasing) all inbound...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Weather
KHOU

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major highway closures this weekend, TxDOT says

HOUSTON — There are a couple of major lane closures this weekend in the Houston area that could impact your weekend travel plans. Multiple main lanes of I-610 West Loop northbound will be closed at I-69, the Southwest Freeway starting at 8 p.m. Friday night to allow crews to conduct roadwork, according to the Texas Department of Public Transportation.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Another flood threat tomorrow

A much more quiet afternoon should see a few isolated storms popping up but none will likely be as strong as what we had last evening because the air has stabilized some after being worked over by the heavy storms yesterday. Later this evening, staying warm in the low 90s to upper 80s and any storms that have fired up should fizzle out.
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

Massive landspout filmed as it whirls across field

The video showed a whirlwind of dust as a man in awe filmed the spectacle. The landspout was one of several to strike Texas on Monday evening, and although landspouts are different from tornadoes, they can still cause damage. As scattered storms moved across the Panhandle of Texas on Monday...
DUMAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KXAN

What Farmers’ Almanac says about next winter in Texas — and why it’s likely wrong

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The fabled Farmers’ Almanac released their Winter 2022-23 forecast, calling for colder than normal weather in Texas with normal precipitation. But can these predictions be trusted?. How the Farmers’ Almanac Works. How the Farmers’ Almanac makes their long-term weather predictions is a closely-guarded secret....
abc7amarillo.com

'Shake, shiver and shovel': Farmer's Almanac predicts cold winter

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — As Texans continue to experience sweltering heat, those wishing for cooler temperatures may find their wishes in this years Farmer's Almanac. Releasing its winter weather forecast "earlier than ever," the 2023 Farmers’ Almanac, which hits the store shelves on August 15, is warning readers that this winter will be filled with plenty of shaking, shivering, and shoveling.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy