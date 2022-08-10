Richard Hutton, Sr., of Bedford, passed away at 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born February 22, 1932, in Bedford, he was the son of Herschel Hutton, Sr., and Mary Nina (Isom) Oexmann. He married Velva L. Hutton on July 16, 1949, and she preceded her in death on July 5, 2022. He retired as a millwright from General Motors in 1987. A train enthusiast, he owned the Choo Choo Station for many years. He was a member of the Bedford Masonic Lodge14 F&AM. He enjoyed spending time with the grandkids and traveling with his wife, especially out west.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO