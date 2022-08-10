ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings County, IN

wbiw.com

Paoli woman found guilty of murder and will be sentenced on Friday

PAOLI – Orange County Prosecutor Holly Hudelson says a Paoli woman has been convicted of the murder of her ex-husband and will be sentenced Friday at 10 a.m. in Orange County Circuit Court. 43-year-old Sabrina Dunn shot and killed 51-year-old William Dunn in October 2020, at a residence on...
PAOLI, IN
wbiw.com

Avoca man flees the scene after crashing into mailbox, arrest made

BEDFORD – An Avoca man was arrested after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Department dispatch received an emergency call from Jackson County Sheriff’s Department reporting a red Chevrolet Impala driving erratically, hitting a mailbox and fleeing the scene at 5465 US 50. Dispatch advised the vehicle had...
AVOCA, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested after a domestic fight at a storage unit

– A Mitchell man was arrested on a warrant on numerous charges after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called on Tuesday, July 26th after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend 37-year-old Sean Moir had hit her car and left the scene at the storage units at 565 Old State Road 37.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman arrested after police find drugs in her belongings

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on drug charges this morning when Bedford Police officers were called at 2:02 a.m. to the area of 27th Street and Washington Avenue after a complaint a male and female were looking in the caller’s backyard as they were walking down an alley.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Flock camera systems helped an officer locate a stolen vehicle and arrest the driver

COLUMBUS – The Flock camera system in Bartholomew County allowed officers to recover a stolen vehicle and arrest the driver Thursday morning. The Flock camera system was purchased by Bartholomew County last year. The cameras have the ability to read license plates and quickly process those against a database to alert police via a computer program in their vehicle when they encounter a stolen vehicle.
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after attempting to hide meth under his foot

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy noticed a vehicle that was traveling on State Road 50 East had a missing headlight and non-working license plate light. The driver pulled into a Circle K on 16th Street and then pulled...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested after altercation over a marijuana pipe

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of domestic battery. According to a probable cause affidavit, on October 30, 2021, at 2:34 p.m. officers went to a home at 205 South 5th Street at Heartbreak Hotel. A female...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 12, 2022

2:02 a.m. Jessica Douglas, 39, Bedford, possession of meth more than 5 grams, possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, resisting arrest. 2:46 p.m. Andrew Hardy, 41, Bloomington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment, reckless driving. Incidents – August 12. 1:17 a.m. A transient was...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police working 3-vehicle accident on State Road 37 at Main Street in Mitchell

MITCHELL – Mitchell Police and Fire Department first responders and a Seals ambulance crew and Bedford Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle accident on State Road 37 and Main Street in Mitchell. The accident was reported at 2:02 p.m. The northbound and southbound left lanes are blocked. Motorists can...
wbiw.com

City of Mitchell lifts boil order

MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell has lifted the boil order for residents on Lehigh Cement, Cherry Street, Greenwood Street, and East Warren Street. The boil order was issued after a water main break.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Graham Drive Gets Green Line Pavement Marking; Park Ridge East Park Courts Get Updates, and 7th Street Gets Speed Cushions

BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact to Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Richard Hutton Sr.

Richard Hutton, Sr., of Bedford, passed away at 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born February 22, 1932, in Bedford, he was the son of Herschel Hutton, Sr., and Mary Nina (Isom) Oexmann. He married Velva L. Hutton on July 16, 1949, and she preceded her in death on July 5, 2022. He retired as a millwright from General Motors in 1987. A train enthusiast, he owned the Choo Choo Station for many years. He was a member of the Bedford Masonic Lodge14 F&AM. He enjoyed spending time with the grandkids and traveling with his wife, especially out west.
BEDFORD, IN

