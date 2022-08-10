Read full article on original website
Paoli woman found guilty of murder and will be sentenced on Friday
PAOLI – Orange County Prosecutor Holly Hudelson says a Paoli woman has been convicted of the murder of her ex-husband and will be sentenced Friday at 10 a.m. in Orange County Circuit Court. 43-year-old Sabrina Dunn shot and killed 51-year-old William Dunn in October 2020, at a residence on...
Avoca man flees the scene after crashing into mailbox, arrest made
BEDFORD – An Avoca man was arrested after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Department dispatch received an emergency call from Jackson County Sheriff’s Department reporting a red Chevrolet Impala driving erratically, hitting a mailbox and fleeing the scene at 5465 US 50. Dispatch advised the vehicle had...
Four people are being charged in the gruesome hanging and stabbing death of a dog
INDIANAPOLIS — Four people are now being charged in the gruesome hanging and stabbing death of a dog that had only recently been adopted from an Indianapolis shelter before it was cruelly killed. Court records provide new details into a horrific case of animal abuse on Indy’s east side...
Bloomington Police arrest man in connection to a murder at Kinser Flats Apartments
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1600. block of North Kinser Pike. On July 27th at approximately 4:50 a.m., officers responded to Kinser Flats Apartments in reference to a 911 call reporting that they had located a man inside an apartment that they believed to be deceased.
Mitchell man arrested after a domestic fight at a storage unit
– A Mitchell man was arrested on a warrant on numerous charges after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called on Tuesday, July 26th after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend 37-year-old Sean Moir had hit her car and left the scene at the storage units at 565 Old State Road 37.
Man facing new charges after police find drugs in his sock while being processed at the Lawrence County Jail
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on a warrant after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department officer was called to the jail after jail staff located fentanyl on an inmate, 38-year-old James Ingram on May 26, 2022. Ingram had recently been arrested on an out-of-county warrant. The officer...
Bedford woman arrested after police find drugs in her belongings
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on drug charges this morning when Bedford Police officers were called at 2:02 a.m. to the area of 27th Street and Washington Avenue after a complaint a male and female were looking in the caller’s backyard as they were walking down an alley.
Flock camera systems helped an officer locate a stolen vehicle and arrest the driver
COLUMBUS – The Flock camera system in Bartholomew County allowed officers to recover a stolen vehicle and arrest the driver Thursday morning. The Flock camera system was purchased by Bartholomew County last year. The cameras have the ability to read license plates and quickly process those against a database to alert police via a computer program in their vehicle when they encounter a stolen vehicle.
Bedford man arrested after attempting to hide meth under his foot
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy noticed a vehicle that was traveling on State Road 50 East had a missing headlight and non-working license plate light. The driver pulled into a Circle K on 16th Street and then pulled...
Mitchell man arrested after altercation over a marijuana pipe
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of domestic battery. According to a probable cause affidavit, on October 30, 2021, at 2:34 p.m. officers went to a home at 205 South 5th Street at Heartbreak Hotel. A female...
Two men were arrested Wednesday after a a traffic stop was conducted on 7th Street
BEDFORD – Two men were arrested Wednesday after a Bedford Police officer stopped a vehicle Wednesday night. According to a probable cause affidavit at 11:46 p.m. the officer was on patrol in the area of 14th and I streets when he observed a black Jeep traveling north on I Street.
Police Log: August 12, 2022
2:02 a.m. Jessica Douglas, 39, Bedford, possession of meth more than 5 grams, possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, resisting arrest. 2:46 p.m. Andrew Hardy, 41, Bloomington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment, reckless driving. Incidents – August 12. 1:17 a.m. A transient was...
Police working 3-vehicle accident on State Road 37 at Main Street in Mitchell
MITCHELL – Mitchell Police and Fire Department first responders and a Seals ambulance crew and Bedford Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle accident on State Road 37 and Main Street in Mitchell. The accident was reported at 2:02 p.m. The northbound and southbound left lanes are blocked. Motorists can...
City of Mitchell lifts boil order
MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell has lifted the boil order for residents on Lehigh Cement, Cherry Street, Greenwood Street, and East Warren Street. The boil order was issued after a water main break.
Krystal Shelter files for Mitchell Community Schools Board District 2 seat
BEDFORD – Krystal Shelter has filed for the Mitchell Community Schools Board seat. She will face off against incumbent Chris Shaw, who has served as the president of the school board of trustees. Four people have filed for the North Lawrence Community School Board of Trustees. North Lawrence Community...
Graham Drive Gets Green Line Pavement Marking; Park Ridge East Park Courts Get Updates, and 7th Street Gets Speed Cushions
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact to Bloomington residents and visitors.
Obituary: Richard Hutton Sr.
Richard Hutton, Sr., of Bedford, passed away at 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born February 22, 1932, in Bedford, he was the son of Herschel Hutton, Sr., and Mary Nina (Isom) Oexmann. He married Velva L. Hutton on July 16, 1949, and she preceded her in death on July 5, 2022. He retired as a millwright from General Motors in 1987. A train enthusiast, he owned the Choo Choo Station for many years. He was a member of the Bedford Masonic Lodge14 F&AM. He enjoyed spending time with the grandkids and traveling with his wife, especially out west.
City of Bloomington Utilities issues precautionary boil water advisory for 16 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Friday, August 12, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main at the intersection of South Rogers Street and Hays Drive. Water service was shut off for 36 addresses; these customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 10 a.m. Sunday, August 14.
Contract Change Order for Umphress Masonry Inc. approved to fix City Hall chimney stacks during Board of Works special meeting
BEDFORD – As a part of the ongoing renovation project for Bedford City Hall, the Bedford Board of Works approved a contract change order with Umphress Masonry Inc. to fix an issue found during the brick repair process during their special meeting Thursday afternoon. The building has a set...
Virgil Grissom Municipal Airport manager requests additional funding for the runway project
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Virgil Grissom Municipal Airport manager Jeff Lyton requested the Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission to consider funding the second phase of their runway project. Lytton said that Phase I, which included the grading and drainage for the runway has already been completed. This includes moving dirt to...
