ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Some NWLA burn bans lifted after much needed rain

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two parishes in Northwest Louisiana lifted their burn bans on Thursday after recent rainfall improved dry conditions in the area. Natchitoches Parish and Bossier Parish officials announced that the bans are no longer necessary. Recent rainfall totals and projected forecasts for more rain have reduced the risk of wildfires. Officials encourage the public to remain cautious when burning.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTAL

Drier weather returns with a warming trend

Expect more sunshine and less rain for the next several days. Temperatures begin to heat up with triple-digits possible early next week. The heat won’t last long as more rain and cooler temperatures return to the ArkLaTex late next week. Temperatures begin to heat up: A warming trend will...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
KATV

Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock

Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: That Wave Is Still On The Move Southeast Of Florida

But It’s Not Expected To Survive The Weekend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:14 p.m. — The wave is dead. There is currently no activity of note in the Atlantic. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that’s been meandering its way across the far eastern Atlantic […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
KTAL

La. officials announce reduction in alligator hide tag fee

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Due to suppressed market conditions, officials are granting Louisiana’s alligator industry some temporary relief. According to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC), the relief comes in the form of a notice of intent (NOI) that will reduce the alligator hide tag fee from $4 to $3 until January of 2024.
LOUISIANA STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!

The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain##The Arkansas Storm Team
KTAL

Share Our Strength partners with Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The pandemic caused the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana to slow down their No Kid Hungry and Cooking Matters initiatives, but now with the help of funds provided by Share Our Strength, the food bank is bringing those much-needed programs back. The food bank says,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

What are your rights as a tenant while renting in Louisiana?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – News 10 gets daily calls and complaints from renters about housing problems across Acadiana. But what rights do tenants actually have in Louisiana? News Ten’s Rodricka Taylor investigated what renters can do when they have a problem with their landlords. Marc Roark is the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

Entergy partners with United Way to offer $150 utility bill credit

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Entergy announced this morning they are partnering with Louisiana United Way offices to offer a one-time $150 credit toward your residential utility bill, if you qualify. The application process for the credit is set to start Aug. 17, according to a press release. “To...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
iheart.com

This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History

If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
LOUISIANA STATE
Tom Handy

O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
TEXAS STATE
lonelyplanet.com

Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to move there - and they'll gift you a bike too

Fancy moving and taking your job with you? If you're a remote worker looking for a fresh start, Northwest Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to relocate there – and they'll throw a mountain bike into the deal for good measure. The region is renowned for its incredible scenery with the Ozark Mountains right on its doorstep, not to mention craft breweries, world-class museums and charming small towns.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy